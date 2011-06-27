  1. Home
2020 Ford Transit Passenger Van 350 XL High Roof Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$47,985
Engine TypeDiesel
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Total Seating12
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$47,985
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$47,985
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25.0 gal.
Fuel typeDiesel fuel
Engine
Starting MSRP
$47,985
Torque369 lb-ft @ 1750 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
direct injection (diesel)yes
Horsepower210 hp @ 3750 rpm
Valves16
Base engine typeDiesel
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$47,985
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front, rear, third and fourth row head airbagsyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$47,985
Auxillary Heater Prep Packageyes
Biodiesel Engine Prep Packageyes
Smoker's Packageyes
Heavy Duty Trailer Tow Packageyes
Auxiliary Heater A/C Prep Package Without Rear Controlsyes
Builder's Prep Packageyes
Upfitter Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$47,985
8 total speakersyes
USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$47,985
Front and rear air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$47,985
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$47,985
Audio Pack #20 - AM/FM/HD Stereo w/SYNC 3 and 4.0” Colored Multi-Function Touch Screenyes
Upfitter Interface Moduleyes
Cruise Control w/ASLDyes
1-Passenger Seat or 2-Passenger Seatyes
2-Passenger Seatsyes
Seat Pack #6 - Dark Palazzo Gray Vinyl Seatsyes
Adaptive Cruise Control w/ASLDyes
Trailer Brake Controlleryes
15-Passenger Seatsyes
2 Additional Keys w/Remote Key Fobsyes
Vinyl Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrorsyes
Audio Pack #21 - AM/FM Stereo w/SYNC 3 and 8.0” Colored Multi-Function Touch Screenyes
110V/150W Power Outletyes
Audio Pack #28 - AM/FM/HD Stereo w/SYNC 3, 8.0” Colored Multi-Function Touch Screen and Navigationyes
8-Passenger Seatsyes
Seat Pack #13 - Dark Palazzo Gray Vinyl Seats w/Passenger Armrestyes
Auxiliary Fuse Boxyes
VP - Heavy Duty Tray Style Front Floor Matsyes
Large Center Consoleyes
VP- Keyless Entry Keypadyes
Vehicle Maintenance Monitoryes
Front and Rear Carpetyes
Front Carpeted Floor Matsyes
Seat Pack #15 - Ebony Cloth Heated Seatsyes
Audio Pack #22 - AM/FM/HD Stereo w/SYNC 3 and 8.0” Colored Multi-Function Touch Screenyes
Audio Pack #19 - AM/FM Stereo w/SYNC 3 and 4.0” Colored Multi-Function Touch Screenyes
14-Passenger Seatsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$47,985
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$47,985
Front head room56.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room67.9 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room60.7 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$47,985
Rear head room65.2 in.
Rear hip Room69.6 in.
Rear leg room33.7 in.
Rear shoulder room71.4 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$47,985
Rear Window Defoggeryes
Decal #4 (Fleet)yes
Autolampyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Decal #5 (Fleet)yes
Power Sliding Dooryes
Decal #3 (Fleet)yes
Running Boardyes
Short Arm, Power Adjustable Heated Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signalsyes
Long Arm Non-Telescoping, Power Adjustable Exterior Mirrorsyes
Black Front Wheel Well Linersyes
Front Fog Lampsyes
Long Arm Non-Telescoping, Power Adjustable Heated Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signalsyes
High-Intensity Discharge Headlamps w/LED Signatureyes
Extended Length Running Boardsyes
2nd Row Driver-Side Egress Windowyes
Modified Vehicle Wiring System and Kityes
Tow/Haul Mode w/Trailer Wiring Provisionsyes
16" Forged Aluminum Wheelsyes
Power Running Boardyes
Decal #2 (Fleet)yes
Privacy Glassyes
Decal #1 (Fleet)yes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$47,985
Maximum cargo capacity371.3 cu.ft.
Length235.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity4500 lbs.
Gross weight9500 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place107.0 cu.ft.
Height108.6 in.
Wheel base147.6 in.
Width81.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$47,985
Exterior Colors
  • Diffused Silver Metallic
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Kapoor Red Metallic
  • Race Red
  • Blue Jeans Metallic
  • Magnetic Metallic
  • Green Gem Metallic
  • Agate Black Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • School Bus Yellow (Fleet)
Interior Colors
  • Dark Palazzo Grey, vinyl
  • Ebony, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$47,985
painted steel wheelsyes
235/65R16 tiresyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
16 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$47,985
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$47,985
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
