2020 Ford Transit Passenger Van 150 XLT Medium Roof Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$48,205
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Total Seating10
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25.0 gal.
Engine
Torque262 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower275 hp @ 6500 rpm
Valves24
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
Packages
Auxillary Heater Prep Packageyes
Smoker's Packageyes
Heavy Duty Trailer Tow Packageyes
Auxiliary Heater A/C Prep Package Without Rear Controlsyes
Upfitter Packageyes
Builder's Prep Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
Front and rear air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
rear parking sensorsyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Floor Mat Deleteyes
Audio Pack #20 - AM/FM/HD Stereo w/SYNC 3 and 4.0” Colored Multi-Function Touch Screenyes
Upfitter Interface Moduleyes
Seat Pack #16 - Ebony Leather Heated Seatsyes
Audio Pack #28 - AM/FM/HD Stereo w/SYNC 3, 8.0” Colored Multi-Function Touch Screen and Navigationyes
8-Passenger Seatsyes
Vinyl Front/Rear Floor Coveringyes
Auxiliary Fuse Boxyes
VP - Heavy Duty Tray Style Front Floor Matsyes
5-Passenger Seatsyes
Adaptive Cruise Control w/ASLDyes
VP- Keyless Entry Keypadyes
Vehicle Maintenance Monitoryes
Seat Pack #14 - Dark Palazzo Gray Cloth Heated Seatsyes
Trailer Brake Controlleryes
Seat Pack #15 - Ebony Cloth Heated Seatsyes
Audio Pack #22 - AM/FM/HD Stereo w/SYNC 3 and 8.0” Colored Multi-Function Touch Screenyes
2 Additional Keys w/Remote Key Fobsyes
Seat Pack #11 - Ebony Cloth Seatsyes
Audio Pack #21 - AM/FM Stereo w/SYNC 3 and 8.0” Colored Multi-Function Touch Screenyes
110V/150W Power Outletyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room52.0 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room67.9 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room60.7 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room55.8 in.
Rear hip Room69.6 in.
Rear leg room33.7 in.
Rear shoulder room71.4 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Rear Window Defoggeryes
Decal #4 (Fleet)yes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Decal #5 (Fleet)yes
Decal #3 (Fleet)yes
Running Boardyes
Black Front Wheel Well Linersyes
Long Arm Non-Telescoping, Power Adjustable Heated Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signalsyes
High-Intensity Discharge Headlamps w/LED Signatureyes
Extended Length Running Boardsyes
2nd Row Driver-Side Egress Windowyes
Modified Vehicle Wiring System and Kityes
Tow/Haul Mode w/Trailer Wiring Provisionsyes
16" Forged Aluminum Wheelsyes
Power Running Boardyes
Decal #2 (Fleet)yes
Privacy Glassyes
Decal #1 (Fleet)yes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity292.7 cu.ft.
Length217.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity4500 lbs.
Gross weight8550 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place51.8 cu.ft.
Height98.8 in.
Wheel base129.9 in.
Width81.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Diffused Silver Metallic
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Kapoor Red Metallic
  • Race Red
  • Blue Jeans Metallic
  • Magnetic Metallic
  • Green Gem Metallic
  • Agate Black Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • School Bus Yellow (Fleet)
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, leather
  • Dark Palazzo Grey, cloth
  • Ebony, cloth
Tires & Wheels
painted steel wheelsyes
235/65R16 tiresyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
16 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
