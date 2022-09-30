Skip to main content
2023 Ford Transit Crew Van 350 HD High Roof Specs & Features

More about the 2023 Transit Crew Van
Overview
Starting MSRP
$59,085
Engine TypeGas
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Fuel & MPG
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Range in miles (city/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25.0 gal.
Engine
Base engine size3.5 L
CylindersV6
Base engine typeGas
Horsepower310 hp @ 5,000 rpm
Torque400 lb-ft @ 2,500 rpm
Valves24
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (DOHC)
Valve timingVariable
Direct injectionyes
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity6,200 lbs.
Max Payload Capacity3,984 lbs.
Drivetrain
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Suspension
Front independent suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Dimensions
Length263.9 in.
Overall width with mirrors97.4 in.
Height110.2 in.
Wheelbase148.0 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place383.8 cu.ft.
Maximum cargo capacity536.4 cu.ft.
Maximum towing capacity6,200 lbs.
Maximum payload3,984 lbs.
Gross weight10,360 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • School Bus Yellow (Fleet)
  • Blue Metallic
  • Avalanche Gray Metallic
  • Abyss Gray Metallic
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Agate Black Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Race Red
  • Blue Mist
  • Carbonized Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, cloth
  • Dark Palazzo Grey, vinyl
  • Dark Palazzo Grey, cloth
Front Seat Dimensions
Front head room56.6 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
Front shoulder room67.9 in.
Front hip room60.7 in.
Vinylyes
Bucket front seatsyes
4-way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
4-way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room68.0 in.
Rear leg room34.2 in.
Rear shoulder room72.6 in.
Rear hip room70.9 in.
Safety
Lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
Pre-collision safety systemyes
Post-collision safety systemyes
Dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Front and rear head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
Stability controlyes
Traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Tire pressure monitoringyes
Dusk sensing headlampsyes
Auto delay off headlampsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Engine immobilizeryes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Comfort & Convenience
Tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Electric power steeringyes
Rear view camerayes
Front and rear cupholdersyes
Front door pocketsyes
Single zone front air conditioningyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Tachometeryes
Clockyes
Tires & Wheels
Painted steel wheelsyes
Partial wheel coversyes
16 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
205/75R16 tiresyes
Fullsize matching spare tireyes
Underbody mounted spare tireyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Mechanical Options
Engine Block Heater +$75
Dual AGM Batteries +$295
Dual Alternator +$1,025
Extended Range Fuel Tank +$285
Remote Start +$495
Auto Start-Stop Delete -$50
Speed Limitation - 70MPH (Fleet) +$80
Engine Idle Shutdown - 20 Minutes (Fleet) +$200
Speed Limitation - 75MPH (Fleet) +$80
Speed Limitation - 65MPH (Fleet) +$80
Engine Idle Shutdown - 10 Minutes (Fleet) +$200
Engine Idle Shutdown - 15 Minutes (Fleet) +$200
Engine Idle Shutdown - 5 Minutes (Fleet) +$200
Packages
Fleet Fuel Economy Package (Fleet) +$265
Exterior Upgrade Package +$450
Heavy Duty Trailer Tow Package +$485
Upfitter Package +$610
Auxiliary Heater and A/C Prep Package Without Rear Controls +$100
Auxiliary Heater Prep Package Without Rear Controls +$65
Fleet Safety Package (Fleet) +$35
Safety & Security Options
360-Degree Split View Camera +$1,000
Rearview Display in Rearview Mirror +$0
High Resolution Digital Camera +$0
Virtual Rearview Mirror +$595
Dual Note Horn +$20
Back Up Alarm +$150
Reverse Brake Assist +$975
Reverse Sensing System +$295
Daytime Running Lamps (Fleet) +$45
Side Sensing System +$480
Perimeter Alarm +$155
Blind Spot Assist 1.0 w/Cross-Traffic Alert and Trailer Coverage +$795
MyKey +$5
Interior Options
12V Rear Powerpoint +$15
Auxiliary Fuse Panel +$385
D-Pillar Assist Handles +$60
Bulkhead +$1,150
Vehicle Maintenance Monitor +$45
Orange Seat Belts (Fleet) +$45
2 Additional Keys w/Remote Key Fobs +$75
All-Weather Floor Mats +$120
Upfitter Interface Module +$255
Seat Pack #10 - Dark Palazzo Gray Cloth Seats w/Curtain Airbags +$115
Intelligent Access w/Push-Button Start +$370
Seat Pack #14 - Dark Palazzo Gray Cloth Heated Seats +$1,025
Heavy-Duty Cargo Flooring +$875
AM/FM Stereo w/SYNC 4, 12.0” Multi-Function Display and Connected Navigation +$930
Front Overhead Shelf +$75
AM/FM Stereo w/SYNC 4 and 12.0” Multi-Function Display +$910
Trailer Brake Controller +$405
AM/FM/HD Stereo w/SYNC 4 and 12.0” Multi-Function Display +$1,165
AM/FM/HD Stereo w/SYNC 4, 12.0” Multi-Function Display, Navigation and Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control +$2,050
Seat Pack #15 - Ebony Cloth Heated Seats +$1,025
VP- Keyless Entry Keypad +$95
Seat Pack #11 - Ebony Cloth Seats +$115
Cargo Tie-Down Hooks +$25
Seat Pack #13 - Dark Palazzo Gray Vinyl Seats +$45
High Capacity Front/Rear Air Conditioning and Heater +$860
6 Speakers +$25
Adaptive Cruise Control w/ASLD +$625
Cruise Control w/ASLD +$325
AM/FM/HD Stereo w/SYNC 4, 12.0” Multi-Function Display and Navigation +$1,780
Radio Prep Package +$0
AM/FM Stereo w/SYNC 3 and 4.0” Multi-Function Display +$280
Large Center Console +$195
WiFi Hotspot Delete -$20
Exterior Options
Black High-Intensity Discharge (HID) Headlamps +$455
Long Arm, Power Adjustable, Manual-Folding Heated Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals +$220
Black Front Wheel Well Liners +$295
Front Fog Lamps +$105
Chrome High-Intensity Discharge (HID) Headlamps +$455
50/50 Hinged Rear Doors +$75
Short Arm, Power Adjustable, Manual-Folding Heated Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals +$160
Tow/Haul Mode w/Trailer Wiring Provisions +$295
Privacy Glass +$375
Wiper Activated Headlamps +$30
Extended Length Running Boards +$345
Modified Vehicle Wiring System and Kit +$75
Full-Size Spare Tire & Wheel Delete -$125
Front License Plate Bracket +$0
Long Arm, Manual-Folding, Power Adjustable Exterior Mirrors +$65
16" Heavy-Duty Forged Aluminum Wheels +$940
Body Color Painted Front Bumper +$250
Exterior Mirror Delete (Fleet) +$0
Decal #2 (Fleet) +$575
Decal #1 (Fleet) +$425
Decal #3 (Fleet) +$775
