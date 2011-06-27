  1. Home
2020 Ford Transit Crew Van 250 Medium Roof Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25.0 gal.
Engine
Torque262 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower275 hp @ 6500 rpm
Valves24
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
Packages
Smoker's Packageyes
Exterior Upgrade Packageyes
Heavy Duty Trailer Tow Packageyes
Auxiliary Heater and A/C Prep Package Without Rear Controlsyes
Upfitter Packageyes
Auxillary Heater Prep Package Without Rear Controlsyes
In-Car Entertainment
USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
overhead console with storageyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Upfitter Interface Moduleyes
Audio Pack #20 - AM/FM/HD Stereo w/SYNC 3 and 4.0” Colored Multi-Function Touch Screenyes
Cruise Control w/ASLDyes
Seat Pack #10 - Dark Palazzo Gray Cloth Seats w/Curtain Airbagsyes
110V/400W Power Outletyes
Adaptive Cruise Control w/ASLDyes
12V Rear Powerpointyes
Seat Pack #14 - Dark Palazzo Gray Cloth Heated Seatsyes
Trailer Brake Controlleryes
2 Additional Keys w/Remote Key Fobsyes
Orange Seat Belts (Fleet)yes
Vinyl Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrorsyes
Audio Pack #21 - AM/FM Stereo w/SYNC 3 and 8.0” Colored Multi-Function Touch Screenyes
110V/150W Power Outletyes
Audio Pack #28 - AM/FM/HD Stereo w/SYNC 3, 8.0” Colored Multi-Function Touch Screen and Navigationyes
Seat Pack #11 - Ebony Cloth Seats w/Curtain Airbagsyes
Auxiliary Fuse Boxyes
VP - Heavy Duty Tray Style Front Floor Matsyes
Large Center Consoleyes
VP- Keyless Entry Keypadyes
Vehicle Maintenance Monitoryes
Front Carpeted Floor Matsyes
Seat Pack #15 - Ebony Cloth Heated Seatsyes
Audio Pack #22 - AM/FM/HD Stereo w/SYNC 3 and 8.0” Colored Multi-Function Touch Screenyes
6 Speakersyes
Audio Pack #19 - AM/FM Stereo w/SYNC 3 and 4.0” Colored Multi-Function Touch Screenyes
High Capacity Front/Rear Air Conditioning and Heateryes
Seat Pack #13 - Dark Palazzo Gray Vinyl Seatsyes
Instrumentation
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room52.0 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room67.9 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
vinylyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Rear Window Defoggeryes
Decal #4 (Fleet)yes
Autolampyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Decal #5 (Fleet)yes
16" Styled Aluminum Wheels w/Locking Lug Nutsyes
Decal #3 (Fleet)yes
Short Arm, Power Adjustable Heated Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signalsyes
Long Arm Non-Telescoping, Power Adjustable Exterior Mirrorsyes
Exterior Mirror Delete (Fleet)yes
Black Front Wheel Well Linersyes
Front Fog Lampsyes
Long Arm Non-Telescoping, Power Adjustable Heated Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signalsyes
High-Intensity Discharge Headlamps w/LED Signatureyes
Extended Length Running Boardsyes
Modified Vehicle Wiring System and Kityes
16" Steel Wheels w/Full Silver Wheel Coversyes
Tow/Haul Mode w/Trailer Wiring Provisionsyes
16" Forged Aluminum Wheelsyes
Decal #2 (Fleet)yes
Privacy Glassyes
Decal #1 (Fleet)yes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity394.3 cu.ft.
Length217.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity6400 lbs.
Gross weight9070 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place224.8 cu.ft.
Height98.4 in.
Wheel base129.9 in.
Width81.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Oxford White
  • Green Gem Metallic
  • School Bus Yellow (Fleet)
  • Race Red
  • Agate Black Metallic
  • Magnetic Metallic
  • Blue Jeans Metallic
  • Kapoor Red Metallic
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Diffused Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Dark Palazzo Grey, cloth
  • Ebony, cloth
  • Dark Palazzo Grey, vinyl
Tires & Wheels
painted steel wheelsyes
partial wheel coversyes
235/65R16 tiresyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
16 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.

