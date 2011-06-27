  1. Home
2020 Ford Transit Crew Van Deals, Incentives & Rebates

2020 Ford Transit Crew Van

350 Low Roof

350 Low Roof 3dr Van w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A)
  • Customer Cash for Retail

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Retail Customer Cash (#13774). Eligible buyers may receive Retail Customer Cash on select new vehicles. Incentive may not be combined with Ford Credit Lease or Special APR financing. Take new retail delivery from dealer stock by 08/31/20. Residency restrictions apply. See dealer for qualifications and complete details.

    Customer $ Offer
    $2,000
    Start
    08/04/2020
    End
    09/09/2020

    Conquest for Retail or Lease

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    GM Full-Size Van Competitive Conquest Bonus Cash (#30602). Offer available to current owners or lessees of competitive (non-Ford Motor Company) vehicles with valid proof of ownership. Trade-in not required. Take new retail delivery from dealer stock by 08/31/20. Residency restrictions apply. See dealer for qualifications and complete details.

    Customer $ Offer
    $2,500
    Start
    07/07/2020
    End
    09/09/2020

    Loyalty for Retail or Lease

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    E-Series to Transit Owner Loyalty (#37444). Proof of ownership of 1995 model year or newer Ford Econoline vehicle required. Trade-in not required. Residency restrictions apply. Take new retail delivery from dealer stock by 09/08/20. See dealer for complete details and qualifications.

    Customer $ Offer
    $1,000
    Start
    01/03/2020
    End
    09/09/2020

    Conquest for Retail or Lease

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Competitive Conquest Bonus Cash (#30600). Offer available to current owners or lessees of competitive (non-Ford Motor Company) vehicles with valid proof of ownership. Trade-in not required. Take new retail delivery from dealer stock by 08/31/20. Residency restrictions apply. See dealer for qualifications and complete details.

    Customer $ Offer
    $1,000
    Start
    07/07/2020
    End
    09/09/2020

    Special Equipment for Retail

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Special Package Retail Bonus Cash (#13778). Eligible buyers may receive Special Package Retail Customer Cash on select, specifically equipped, new vehicles. Incentive may not be combined with Ford Credit Lease or Special APR financing. Take new retail delivery from dealer stock by 08/31/20. Residency restrictions apply. See dealer for qualifications and complete details.

    Customer $ Offer
    $250
    Start
    07/07/2020
    End
    09/09/2020

    Military for Retail or Lease

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    2020 Military Appreciation Bonus Cash - $500 Bonus Cash offer exclusively for members of the following US Military Branches: Eligible Customers: - Active Military Personnel in the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Coast Guard, National Guard - Reservists serving on Active Duty and members of the Delayed Entry/Enlistment Program (DEP) - Veterans within 2 years of separation - Retirees - Spouse/Surviving Spouse and other household members

    Customer $ Offer
    $500
    Start
    01/03/2020
    End
    10/01/2020

    Medical Professionals for Retail or Lease

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Medical Professionals Bonus Cash (#37636). Valid on select 2019/2020/2021 Ford vehicles excluding Ford F-150 Raptor, Ford Mustang GT350, Ford Mustang GT500. This incentive may not combine with other offers. Non-transferable out of household. Limit one per household. Must redeem using original offer; no duplicates will be accepted. Take new retail delivery from dealer stock by 09/30/20. Residency restrictions apply. See dealer for complete qualifications and details.

    Customer $ Offer
    $500
    Start
    04/15/2020
    End
    10/01/2020

  • Special APR

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    84 Month APR Financing (#21166). Not all buyers will qualify for Ford Credit limited-term financing. Must Finance through Ford Credit. Take new retail delivery from dealer stock by 08/31/20. See dealer for qualifications and complete details.

    6.9% APR financing for 84 months at $15.04 per month, per $1,000 financed.

    Special APRMonth termStartEnd
    6.9%8407/07/202009/09/2020

    Special APR

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    APR Financing (#21156). Not all buyers will qualify for Ford Credit limited-term financing. Must Finance through Ford Credit. Take new retail delivery from dealer stock by 08/31/20. See dealer for qualifications and complete details.

    0.9% APR financing for 36 months at $28.16 per month, per $1,000 financed. 1.9% APR financing for 48 months at $21.65 per month, per $1,000 financed. 2.9% APR financing for 60 months at $17.93 per month, per $1,000 financed. 4.9% APR financing for 72 months at $16.06 per month, per $1,000 financed. 5.9% APR financing for 75 months at $15.98 per month, per $1,000 financed.

    Special APRMonth termStartEnd
    0.9%3607/07/202009/09/2020
    1.9%4807/07/202009/09/2020
    2.9%6007/07/202009/09/2020
    4.9%7207/07/202009/09/2020
    5.9%7507/07/202009/09/2020

  • Leasing

Customer Incentives and Rebate information is provided subject to the terms of our Visitor Agreement. See participating dealers for additional details. Dealer participation may vary.

All 2020 Ford Transit Crew Van Deals

Cash OffersFinancingLeasingOther
350 Low Roof 3dr Van w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A)
350 Medium Roof 3dr Van AWD w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A)
350 Medium Roof 3dr Van w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A)
250 Medium Roof 3dr Van AWD w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A)
250 Medium Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A)
350 Low Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A)
250 High Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A)
350 Low Roof 3dr Van AWD w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A)
250 High Roof 3dr Van AWD w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A)
350 Medium Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A)
350 Low Roof 3dr Van AWD w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A)
350 Medium Roof 3dr Van AWD w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A)
350 HD High Roof 3dr Ext Van DRW w/148" WB, 9,950 lbs. GVWR (3.5L 6cyl 10A)
350 HD High Roof 3dr Ext Van AWD DRW w/148" WB, 9,950 lbs. GVWR (3.5L 6cyl 10A)
350 High Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A)
350 High Roof 3dr Van AWD w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A)
150 Low Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A)
350 HD High Roof 3dr Ext Van DRW w/148" WB, 10,360 lbs. GVWR (3.5L 6cyl 10A)
150 Low Roof 3dr Van AWD w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A)
350 HD High Roof 3dr Ext Van AWD DRW w/148" WB, 10,360 lbs. GVWR (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
150 Low Roof 3dr Van AWD w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A)
250 Low Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A)
250 Medium Roof 3dr Van w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A)
250 Medium Roof 3dr Van AWD w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A)
250 Low Roof 3dr Van AWD w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A)
150 Medium Roof 3dr Van w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A)
150 Medium Roof 3dr Van AWD w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A)
150 Medium Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A)
150 Medium Roof 3dr Van AWD w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A)
150 Low Roof 3dr Van w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A)
250 Low Roof 3dr Van AWD w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A)
250 Low Roof 3dr Van w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A)

