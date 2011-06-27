2020 Ford Transit Crew Van Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Transit Crew Van
350 Low Roof 3dr Van w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
350 Medium Roof 3dr Van AWD w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
350 Medium Roof 3dr Van w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
250 Medium Roof 3dr Van AWD w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
250 Medium Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
350 Low Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
250 High Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
350 Low Roof 3dr Van AWD w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
250 High Roof 3dr Van AWD w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
350 Medium Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
350 Low Roof 3dr Van AWD w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
350 Medium Roof 3dr Van AWD w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
350 HD High Roof 3dr Ext Van DRW w/148" WB, 9,950 lbs. GVWR (3.5L 6cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
350 HD High Roof 3dr Ext Van AWD DRW w/148" WB, 9,950 lbs. GVWR (3.5L 6cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
350 High Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
350 High Roof 3dr Van AWD w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
150 Low Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
350 HD High Roof 3dr Ext Van DRW w/148" WB, 10,360 lbs. GVWR (3.5L 6cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
150 Low Roof 3dr Van AWD w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
350 HD High Roof 3dr Ext Van AWD DRW w/148" WB, 10,360 lbs. GVWR (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
150 Low Roof 3dr Van AWD w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
250 Low Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
250 Medium Roof 3dr Van w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
250 Medium Roof 3dr Van AWD w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
250 Low Roof 3dr Van AWD w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
150 Medium Roof 3dr Van w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
150 Medium Roof 3dr Van AWD w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
150 Medium Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
150 Medium Roof 3dr Van AWD w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
150 Low Roof 3dr Van w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
250 Low Roof 3dr Van AWD w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
250 Low Roof 3dr Van w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
Data for 2020 Transit Crew Van 350 Low Roof 3dr Van w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) is not available.
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2020 Transit Crew Van
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2020 Ford Transit Crew Van in Virginia is:not available
Related 2020 Ford Transit Crew Van info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Kia Soul 2016
- Used Lincoln Navigator 2004
- Used Ford Shelby GT500 2007
- Used Hyundai Sonata 2017
- Used Lincoln Corsair 2018
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2007
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2013
- Used Lexus RX 350L 2018
- Used Chevrolet Corvette 2006
- Used Toyota Camry 2003
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Ford F-250 Super Duty
- 2020 Ford Shelby GT500
- Ford Transit Passenger Van 2020
- 2019 Taurus
- 2020 Ranger
- 2019 Ford EcoSport
- Ford F-250 Super Duty 2019
- Ford F-450 Super Duty 2020
- 2019 Mustang
- 2020 Edge
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2019 Ford Transit Passenger Van
- 2019 Ram Promaster Window Van
- 2020 Promaster Cargo Van
- 2019 Sprinter
- 2019 Ford Transit Cargo Van
- Nissan NV Cargo 2019
- Ram Promaster Cargo Van 2019
- 2019 GMC Savana
- Ford Transit Passenger Van 2020
- 2019 Ram Promaster Cargo Van