2021 Ford Transit Connect Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Transit Connect Minivan
Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate SWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$36,461*
Total Cash Price
$29,782
Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors SWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$46,305*
Total Cash Price
$37,823
Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$46,305*
Total Cash Price
$37,823
Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate LWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$40,107*
Total Cash Price
$32,760
Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate SWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$37,919*
Total Cash Price
$30,973
Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors SWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$51,410*
Total Cash Price
$41,993
Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate LWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$53,598*
Total Cash Price
$43,780
Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$52,139*
Total Cash Price
$42,588
Wagon XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$40,107*
Total Cash Price
$32,760
Wagon Titanium LWB 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$48,858*
Total Cash Price
$39,908
Wagon XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate LWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$40,836*
Total Cash Price
$33,356
Wagon XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate LWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$44,482*
Total Cash Price
$36,334
Wagon XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$45,576*
Total Cash Price
$37,228
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2021 Transit Connect Minivan Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate SWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$707
|$732
|$757
|$784
|$811
|$3,791
|Maintenance
|$346
|$786
|$415
|$1,143
|$1,479
|$4,169
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$129
|$307
|$448
|$884
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,236
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,400
|Financing
|$1,602
|$1,288
|$953
|$597
|$215
|$4,655
|Depreciation
|$7,217
|$1,849
|$1,749
|$2,051
|$1,943
|$14,809
|Fuel
|$1,272
|$1,310
|$1,349
|$1,390
|$1,432
|$6,753
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,380
|$6,006
|$5,393
|$6,313
|$6,369
|$36,461
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2021 Transit Connect Minivan Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors SWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$898
|$930
|$961
|$996
|$1,030
|$4,815
|Maintenance
|$439
|$998
|$527
|$1,452
|$1,878
|$5,295
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$164
|$390
|$569
|$1,123
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,570
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,778
|Financing
|$2,035
|$1,636
|$1,210
|$758
|$273
|$5,912
|Depreciation
|$9,166
|$2,348
|$2,221
|$2,605
|$2,468
|$18,807
|Fuel
|$1,615
|$1,664
|$1,713
|$1,765
|$1,819
|$8,576
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,723
|$7,628
|$6,849
|$8,018
|$8,089
|$46,305
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2021 Transit Connect Minivan Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$898
|$930
|$961
|$996
|$1,030
|$4,815
|Maintenance
|$439
|$998
|$527
|$1,452
|$1,878
|$5,295
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$164
|$390
|$569
|$1,123
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,570
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,778
|Financing
|$2,035
|$1,636
|$1,210
|$758
|$273
|$5,912
|Depreciation
|$9,166
|$2,348
|$2,221
|$2,605
|$2,468
|$18,807
|Fuel
|$1,615
|$1,664
|$1,713
|$1,765
|$1,819
|$8,576
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,723
|$7,628
|$6,849
|$8,018
|$8,089
|$46,305
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2021 Transit Connect Minivan Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate LWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$778
|$805
|$833
|$862
|$892
|$4,170
|Maintenance
|$381
|$865
|$457
|$1,257
|$1,627
|$4,586
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$142
|$338
|$493
|$972
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,360
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,540
|Financing
|$1,762
|$1,417
|$1,048
|$657
|$237
|$5,121
|Depreciation
|$7,939
|$2,034
|$1,924
|$2,256
|$2,137
|$16,290
|Fuel
|$1,399
|$1,441
|$1,484
|$1,529
|$1,575
|$7,428
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,618
|$6,607
|$5,932
|$6,944
|$7,006
|$40,107
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2021 Transit Connect Minivan Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate SWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$735
|$761
|$787
|$815
|$843
|$3,943
|Maintenance
|$360
|$817
|$432
|$1,189
|$1,538
|$4,336
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$134
|$319
|$466
|$919
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,285
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,456
|Financing
|$1,666
|$1,340
|$991
|$621
|$224
|$4,841
|Depreciation
|$7,506
|$1,923
|$1,819
|$2,133
|$2,021
|$15,401
|Fuel
|$1,323
|$1,362
|$1,403
|$1,446
|$1,489
|$7,023
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,875
|$6,246
|$5,609
|$6,566
|$6,624
|$37,919
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2021 Transit Connect Minivan Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors SWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$997
|$1,032
|$1,067
|$1,105
|$1,144
|$5,345
|Maintenance
|$488
|$1,108
|$585
|$1,612
|$2,085
|$5,878
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$182
|$433
|$632
|$1,246
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,743
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,974
|Financing
|$2,259
|$1,816
|$1,344
|$842
|$303
|$6,564
|Depreciation
|$10,176
|$2,607
|$2,466
|$2,892
|$2,740
|$20,881
|Fuel
|$1,794
|$1,847
|$1,902
|$1,960
|$2,019
|$9,522
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,456
|$8,468
|$7,604
|$8,901
|$8,980
|$51,410
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2021 Transit Connect Minivan Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate LWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,039
|$1,076
|$1,113
|$1,152
|$1,192
|$5,573
|Maintenance
|$509
|$1,155
|$610
|$1,680
|$2,174
|$6,128
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$190
|$451
|$659
|$1,299
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,817
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$2,058
|Financing
|$2,355
|$1,893
|$1,401
|$878
|$316
|$6,843
|Depreciation
|$10,609
|$2,718
|$2,571
|$3,015
|$2,856
|$21,769
|Fuel
|$1,870
|$1,926
|$1,983
|$2,043
|$2,105
|$9,927
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,199
|$8,829
|$7,928
|$9,280
|$9,362
|$53,598
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2021 Transit Connect Minivan Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,011
|$1,047
|$1,083
|$1,121
|$1,160
|$5,421
|Maintenance
|$495
|$1,124
|$593
|$1,634
|$2,115
|$5,962
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$184
|$439
|$641
|$1,264
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,767
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$2,002
|Financing
|$2,291
|$1,842
|$1,363
|$854
|$307
|$6,657
|Depreciation
|$10,320
|$2,644
|$2,501
|$2,933
|$2,778
|$21,177
|Fuel
|$1,819
|$1,873
|$1,929
|$1,988
|$2,048
|$9,657
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,703
|$8,589
|$7,712
|$9,028
|$9,108
|$52,139
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2021 Transit Connect Minivan Wagon XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$778
|$805
|$833
|$862
|$892
|$4,170
|Maintenance
|$381
|$865
|$457
|$1,257
|$1,627
|$4,586
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$142
|$338
|$493
|$972
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,360
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,540
|Financing
|$1,762
|$1,417
|$1,048
|$657
|$237
|$5,121
|Depreciation
|$7,939
|$2,034
|$1,924
|$2,256
|$2,137
|$16,290
|Fuel
|$1,399
|$1,441
|$1,484
|$1,529
|$1,575
|$7,428
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,618
|$6,607
|$5,932
|$6,944
|$7,006
|$40,107
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2021 Transit Connect Minivan Wagon Titanium LWB 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$947
|$981
|$1,014
|$1,051
|$1,087
|$5,080
|Maintenance
|$464
|$1,053
|$556
|$1,532
|$1,982
|$5,586
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$173
|$411
|$600
|$1,185
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,656
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$1,876
|Financing
|$2,147
|$1,726
|$1,277
|$800
|$288
|$6,238
|Depreciation
|$9,671
|$2,478
|$2,344
|$2,748
|$2,604
|$19,844
|Fuel
|$1,704
|$1,755
|$1,808
|$1,863
|$1,919
|$9,049
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,589
|$8,048
|$7,227
|$8,459
|$8,534
|$48,858
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2021 Transit Connect Minivan Wagon XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate LWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$792
|$820
|$848
|$878
|$908
|$4,246
|Maintenance
|$388
|$880
|$465
|$1,280
|$1,656
|$4,669
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$144
|$344
|$502
|$990
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,384
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,568
|Financing
|$1,794
|$1,443
|$1,067
|$669
|$241
|$5,214
|Depreciation
|$8,083
|$2,071
|$1,959
|$2,297
|$2,176
|$16,586
|Fuel
|$1,425
|$1,467
|$1,511
|$1,557
|$1,604
|$7,563
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,866
|$6,727
|$6,040
|$7,071
|$7,133
|$40,836
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2021 Transit Connect Minivan Wagon XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate LWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$863
|$893
|$924
|$956
|$989
|$4,625
|Maintenance
|$422
|$959
|$506
|$1,394
|$1,804
|$5,086
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$157
|$375
|$547
|$1,078
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,508
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$1,708
|Financing
|$1,954
|$1,571
|$1,163
|$728
|$262
|$5,679
|Depreciation
|$8,805
|$2,256
|$2,134
|$2,502
|$2,370
|$18,067
|Fuel
|$1,552
|$1,598
|$1,646
|$1,696
|$1,747
|$8,239
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,104
|$7,327
|$6,579
|$7,702
|$7,770
|$44,482
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2021 Transit Connect Minivan Wagon XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$884
|$915
|$946
|$980
|$1,014
|$4,739
|Maintenance
|$433
|$983
|$519
|$1,429
|$1,849
|$5,211
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$161
|$384
|$560
|$1,105
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,545
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,750
|Financing
|$2,003
|$1,610
|$1,191
|$746
|$269
|$5,819
|Depreciation
|$9,021
|$2,311
|$2,186
|$2,564
|$2,429
|$18,511
|Fuel
|$1,590
|$1,638
|$1,686
|$1,738
|$1,790
|$8,441
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,475
|$7,508
|$6,741
|$7,891
|$7,961
|$45,576
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2021 Ford Transit Connect in Virginia is:not available
