2020 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XLT Features & Specs

More about the 2020 Transit Connect
Overview
Starting MSRP
$27,700
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)24/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)379.2/426.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.8 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque144 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower162 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle40.0 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
emergency braking preparationyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
front head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
Packages
Trailer Tow Packageyes
Smoker's Packageyes
CNG/LPG Gaseous Engine Prep Package (Fleet)yes
In-Car Entertainment
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Adaptive Cruise Controlyes
Upfitter Wiring Harnessyes
Composite Bulkhead w/Windowyes
Molded All-Weather Front Floor Matsyes
Front Vinyl Floor Coveryes
LED Cargo Area Lightyes
SYNC 3 w/Navigation & Rear View Camerayes
Composite Bulkheadyes
Dual Zone Front Automatic Temperature Controlyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room46.9 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room57.6 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
fold flat passenger seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room54.2 in.
clothyes
Exterior Options
Decal #3 - Up To 45 Sq. Ft. (Fleet)yes
Electric Rear Window Defrosteryes
Large Exterior Mirrorsyes
Decal #4 - Up To 70 Sq. Ft. (Fleet)yes
Body Color Wide Body Side Moldingyes
Decal #1 - Up To 15 Sq. Ft. (Fleet)yes
LED Front Fog Lampsyes
Decal #2 - Up To 25 Sq. Ft. (Fleet)yes
Roof Railsyes
2nd Row Passenger Window Fixed Glassyes
2nd Row Driver and Passenger Side Fixed Glass Windowsyes
Front Splash Guards/Mud Flapsyes
Adaptive Cornering Halogen Front Fog Lampsyes
Daytime Running Lightsyes
High Intensity Discharge Headlampsyes
Rear Door Fixed Glassyes
Privacy Glassyes
16" Five-Spoke Alloy Wheels in Sparkle Silver w/Locking Wheel Lug Nutsyes
Quickclear Windshield Defrosteryes
16" Five-Spoke Alloy Wheels in Luster Nickel w/Locking Wheel Lug Nutsyes
Tire Repair Kityes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity145.8 cu.ft.
Length190.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Curb weight3689 lbs.
Gross weight5260 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place127.4 cu.ft.
Height72.0 in.
EPA interior volume190.6 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1570 lbs.
Wheel base120.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Silver
  • Shadow Black
  • Frozen White
  • Dark Blue
  • Race Red
Interior Colors
  • Ebony w/Ebony Inserts, cloth
  • Palazzo Grey w/Palazzo Grey Inserts, cloth
Tires & Wheels
fullsize matching spare tireyes
full wheel coversyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
16 in. wheelsyes
215/55R16 97H tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
