  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Transit Connect
  4. 2020 Ford Transit Connect
  5. Incentives and Rebates

2020 Ford Transit Connect Deals, Incentives & Rebates

2020 Ford Transit Connect

Cargo Van XL

Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A)

  • Customer Cash for Retail

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Retail Customer Cash (#13774). Eligible buyers may receive Retail Customer Cash on select new vehicles. Incentive may not be combined with Ford Credit Lease or Special APR financing. Take new retail delivery from dealer stock by 08/31/20. Residency restrictions apply. See dealer for qualifications and complete details.

    Customer $ Offer
    $1,500
    Start
    08/04/2020
    End
    09/09/2020

    Medical Professionals For Retail

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Medical Professionals Bonus Cash (#37636). Valid on select 2019/2020/2021 Ford vehicles excluding Ford F-150 Raptor, Ford Mustang GT350, Ford Mustang GT500. This incentive may not combine with other offers. Non-transferable out of household. Limit one per household. Must redeem using original offer; no duplicates will be accepted. Take new retail delivery from dealer stock by 09/30/20. Residency restrictions apply. See dealer for complete qualifications and details.

    Customer $ Offer
    $500
    Start
    04/15/2020
    End
    10/01/2020

    Military for Retail

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    2020 Military Appreciation Bonus Cash - $500 Bonus Cash offer exclusively for members of the following US Military Branches: Eligible Customers: - Active Military Personnel in the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Coast Guard, National Guard - Reservists serving on Active Duty and members of the Delayed Entry/Enlistment Program (DEP) - Veterans within 2 years of separation - Retirees - Spouse/Surviving Spouse and other household members

    Customer $ Offer
    $500
    Start
    01/03/2020
    End
    10/01/2020

  • Special APR

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    APR Financing (#21156). Not all buyers will qualify for Ford Credit limited-term financing. Must Finance through Ford Credit. Take new retail delivery from dealer stock by 08/31/20. See dealer for qualifications and complete details.

    0.9% APR financing for 36 months at $28.16 per month, per $1,000 financed. 1.9% APR financing for 48 months at $21.65 per month, per $1,000 financed. 2.9% APR financing for 60 months at $17.93 per month, per $1,000 financed. 4.9% APR financing for 72 months at $16.06 per month, per $1,000 financed. 5.9% APR financing for 75 months at $15.98 per month, per $1,000 financed.

    Special APRMonth termStartEnd
    0.9%3607/07/202009/09/2020
    1.9%4807/07/202009/09/2020
    2.9%6007/07/202009/09/2020
    4.9%7207/07/202009/09/2020
    5.9%7507/07/202009/09/2020

    Special APR

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    84 Month APR Financing (#21166). Not all buyers will qualify for Ford Credit limited-term financing. Must Finance through Ford Credit. Take new retail delivery from dealer stock by 08/31/20. See dealer for qualifications and complete details.

    6.9% APR financing for 84 months at $15.04 per month, per $1,000 financed.

    Special APRMonth termStartEnd
    6.9%8407/07/202009/09/2020

  • Leasing

    (0 available)
Customer Incentives and Rebate information is provided subject to the terms of our Visitor Agreement. See participating dealers for additional details. Dealer participation may vary.

All 2020 Ford Transit Connect Deals

Cash OffersFinancingLeasingOther
Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors SWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
Wagon XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
Wagon XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
Wagon XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate LWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate LWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate SWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate LWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
Wagon XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors SWB, Prod. End 06/19 (1.5L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
Wagon XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate LWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
Wagon XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate SWB, Prod. End 06/19 (1.5L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
Wagon Titanium LWB 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl 8A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
Wagon Titanium SWB 4dr Minivan w/Prod. End 06/19 (1.5L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors SWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate SWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale

Edmunds Insurance Estimator

The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2020 Ford Transit Connect in Virginia is:

not available
Legal

Related 2020 Ford Transit Connect info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles