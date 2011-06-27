2020 Ford Transit Connect Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Transit Connect Diesel
Wagon XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors SWB, Prod. End 06/19 (1.5L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
True Cost to Own
$45,691*
Total Cash Price
$35,184
Wagon XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate SWB, Prod. End 06/19 (1.5L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
True Cost to Own
$35,646*
Total Cash Price
$27,448
Wagon Titanium SWB 4dr Minivan w/Prod. End 06/19 (1.5L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
True Cost to Own
$40,506*
Total Cash Price
$31,191
Transit Connect Minivan
Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$41,154*
Total Cash Price
$31,690
Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate SWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$41,154*
Total Cash Price
$31,690
Wagon XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$35,646*
Total Cash Price
$27,448
Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate LWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$33,701*
Total Cash Price
$25,951
Wagon XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate LWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$47,635*
Total Cash Price
$36,681
Wagon XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$46,339*
Total Cash Price
$35,683
Wagon XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate LWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$43,423*
Total Cash Price
$33,437
Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors SWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$36,294*
Total Cash Price
$27,947
Wagon Titanium LWB 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$39,534*
Total Cash Price
$30,443
Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate LWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$38,886*
Total Cash Price
$29,944
Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors SWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$34,025*
Total Cash Price
$26,201
Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate SWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$45,043*
Total Cash Price
$34,685
Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$32,405*
Total Cash Price
$24,953
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Transit Connect Diesel Wagon XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors SWB, Prod. End 06/19 (1.5L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$993
|$1,028
|$1,063
|$1,101
|$1,139
|$5,324
|Maintenance
|$488
|$1,108
|$585
|$1,612
|$2,085
|$5,878
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$182
|$433
|$632
|$1,246
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,555
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,786
|Financing
|$1,892
|$1,521
|$1,127
|$705
|$255
|$5,500
|Depreciation
|$5,641
|$2,628
|$2,486
|$2,916
|$2,762
|$16,434
|Fuel
|$1,794
|$1,847
|$1,902
|$1,960
|$2,019
|$9,522
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,363
|$8,191
|$7,403
|$8,784
|$8,951
|$45,691
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Transit Connect Diesel Wagon XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate SWB, Prod. End 06/19 (1.5L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$774
|$802
|$829
|$859
|$889
|$4,154
|Maintenance
|$381
|$865
|$457
|$1,257
|$1,627
|$4,586
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$142
|$338
|$493
|$972
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,213
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,394
|Financing
|$1,476
|$1,187
|$879
|$550
|$199
|$4,291
|Depreciation
|$4,401
|$2,050
|$1,939
|$2,275
|$2,155
|$12,821
|Fuel
|$1,399
|$1,441
|$1,484
|$1,529
|$1,575
|$7,428
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,645
|$6,390
|$5,775
|$6,853
|$6,983
|$35,646
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Transit Connect Diesel Wagon Titanium SWB 4dr Minivan w/Prod. End 06/19 (1.5L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$880
|$911
|$943
|$976
|$1,010
|$4,720
|Maintenance
|$433
|$983
|$519
|$1,429
|$1,849
|$5,211
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$161
|$384
|$560
|$1,105
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,379
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,584
|Financing
|$1,678
|$1,349
|$999
|$625
|$226
|$4,876
|Depreciation
|$5,001
|$2,330
|$2,204
|$2,585
|$2,449
|$14,569
|Fuel
|$1,590
|$1,638
|$1,686
|$1,738
|$1,790
|$8,441
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,960
|$7,261
|$6,563
|$7,788
|$7,935
|$40,506
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Transit Connect Minivan Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$894
|$926
|$958
|$992
|$1,026
|$4,796
|Maintenance
|$439
|$998
|$527
|$1,452
|$1,878
|$5,295
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$164
|$390
|$569
|$1,123
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,401
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,609
|Financing
|$1,704
|$1,370
|$1,015
|$635
|$230
|$4,954
|Depreciation
|$5,081
|$2,367
|$2,239
|$2,626
|$2,488
|$14,802
|Fuel
|$1,615
|$1,664
|$1,713
|$1,765
|$1,819
|$8,576
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,135
|$7,377
|$6,668
|$7,912
|$8,062
|$41,154
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Transit Connect Minivan Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate SWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$894
|$926
|$958
|$992
|$1,026
|$4,796
|Maintenance
|$439
|$998
|$527
|$1,452
|$1,878
|$5,295
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$164
|$390
|$569
|$1,123
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,401
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,609
|Financing
|$1,704
|$1,370
|$1,015
|$635
|$230
|$4,954
|Depreciation
|$5,081
|$2,367
|$2,239
|$2,626
|$2,488
|$14,802
|Fuel
|$1,615
|$1,664
|$1,713
|$1,765
|$1,819
|$8,576
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,135
|$7,377
|$6,668
|$7,912
|$8,062
|$41,154
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Transit Connect Minivan Wagon XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$774
|$802
|$829
|$859
|$889
|$4,154
|Maintenance
|$381
|$865
|$457
|$1,257
|$1,627
|$4,586
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$142
|$338
|$493
|$972
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,213
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,394
|Financing
|$1,476
|$1,187
|$879
|$550
|$199
|$4,291
|Depreciation
|$4,401
|$2,050
|$1,939
|$2,275
|$2,155
|$12,821
|Fuel
|$1,399
|$1,441
|$1,484
|$1,529
|$1,575
|$7,428
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,645
|$6,390
|$5,775
|$6,853
|$6,983
|$35,646
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Transit Connect Minivan Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate LWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$732
|$758
|$784
|$812
|$840
|$3,927
|Maintenance
|$360
|$817
|$432
|$1,189
|$1,538
|$4,336
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$134
|$319
|$466
|$919
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,147
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,318
|Financing
|$1,396
|$1,122
|$831
|$520
|$188
|$4,057
|Depreciation
|$4,161
|$1,939
|$1,834
|$2,151
|$2,037
|$12,121
|Fuel
|$1,323
|$1,362
|$1,403
|$1,446
|$1,489
|$7,023
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,119
|$6,041
|$5,460
|$6,479
|$6,602
|$33,701
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Transit Connect Minivan Wagon XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate LWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,035
|$1,072
|$1,108
|$1,148
|$1,188
|$5,551
|Maintenance
|$509
|$1,155
|$610
|$1,680
|$2,174
|$6,128
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$190
|$451
|$659
|$1,299
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,621
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$1,862
|Financing
|$1,973
|$1,586
|$1,175
|$735
|$266
|$5,734
|Depreciation
|$5,881
|$2,740
|$2,592
|$3,040
|$2,880
|$17,133
|Fuel
|$1,870
|$1,926
|$1,983
|$2,043
|$2,105
|$9,927
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,889
|$8,539
|$7,718
|$9,158
|$9,332
|$47,635
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Transit Connect Minivan Wagon XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,007
|$1,042
|$1,078
|$1,117
|$1,155
|$5,400
|Maintenance
|$495
|$1,124
|$593
|$1,634
|$2,115
|$5,962
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$184
|$439
|$641
|$1,264
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,577
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,812
|Financing
|$1,919
|$1,543
|$1,143
|$715
|$259
|$5,578
|Depreciation
|$5,721
|$2,666
|$2,521
|$2,957
|$2,801
|$16,667
|Fuel
|$1,819
|$1,873
|$1,929
|$1,988
|$2,048
|$9,657
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,538
|$8,307
|$7,508
|$8,909
|$9,078
|$46,339
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Transit Connect Minivan Wagon XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate LWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$943
|$977
|$1,010
|$1,047
|$1,083
|$5,060
|Maintenance
|$464
|$1,053
|$556
|$1,532
|$1,982
|$5,586
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$173
|$411
|$600
|$1,185
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,478
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$1,698
|Financing
|$1,798
|$1,446
|$1,071
|$670
|$243
|$5,227
|Depreciation
|$5,361
|$2,498
|$2,362
|$2,771
|$2,625
|$15,618
|Fuel
|$1,704
|$1,755
|$1,808
|$1,863
|$1,919
|$9,049
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,749
|$7,784
|$7,035
|$8,348
|$8,506
|$43,423
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Transit Connect Minivan Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors SWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$788
|$816
|$844
|$875
|$905
|$4,229
|Maintenance
|$388
|$880
|$465
|$1,280
|$1,656
|$4,669
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$144
|$344
|$502
|$990
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,235
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,419
|Financing
|$1,503
|$1,208
|$895
|$560
|$203
|$4,369
|Depreciation
|$4,481
|$2,088
|$1,975
|$2,316
|$2,194
|$13,054
|Fuel
|$1,425
|$1,467
|$1,511
|$1,557
|$1,604
|$7,563
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,820
|$6,506
|$5,880
|$6,978
|$7,110
|$36,294
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Transit Connect Minivan Wagon Titanium LWB 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$859
|$889
|$920
|$953
|$986
|$4,607
|Maintenance
|$422
|$959
|$506
|$1,394
|$1,804
|$5,086
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$157
|$375
|$547
|$1,078
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,346
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$1,546
|Financing
|$1,637
|$1,316
|$975
|$610
|$221
|$4,759
|Depreciation
|$4,881
|$2,274
|$2,151
|$2,523
|$2,390
|$14,219
|Fuel
|$1,552
|$1,598
|$1,646
|$1,696
|$1,747
|$8,239
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,697
|$7,087
|$6,405
|$7,601
|$7,745
|$39,534
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Transit Connect Minivan Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate LWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$845
|$875
|$905
|$937
|$970
|$4,531
|Maintenance
|$415
|$943
|$498
|$1,372
|$1,775
|$5,003
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$155
|$368
|$538
|$1,061
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,324
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$1,520
|Financing
|$1,610
|$1,295
|$959
|$600
|$217
|$4,681
|Depreciation
|$4,801
|$2,237
|$2,116
|$2,482
|$2,351
|$13,986
|Fuel
|$1,526
|$1,572
|$1,619
|$1,668
|$1,718
|$8,104
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,522
|$6,971
|$6,300
|$7,476
|$7,618
|$38,886
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Transit Connect Minivan Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors SWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$739
|$765
|$792
|$820
|$848
|$3,965
|Maintenance
|$363
|$825
|$436
|$1,200
|$1,553
|$4,377
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$135
|$322
|$470
|$928
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,158
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,330
|Financing
|$1,409
|$1,133
|$839
|$525
|$190
|$4,096
|Depreciation
|$4,201
|$1,957
|$1,851
|$2,171
|$2,057
|$12,238
|Fuel
|$1,336
|$1,376
|$1,416
|$1,460
|$1,504
|$7,091
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,206
|$6,099
|$5,513
|$6,542
|$6,665
|$34,025
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Transit Connect Minivan Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate SWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$979
|$1,013
|$1,048
|$1,086
|$1,123
|$5,249
|Maintenance
|$481
|$1,093
|$577
|$1,589
|$2,056
|$5,795
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$179
|$427
|$623
|$1,229
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,533
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,761
|Financing
|$1,865
|$1,500
|$1,111
|$695
|$252
|$5,422
|Depreciation
|$5,561
|$2,591
|$2,451
|$2,875
|$2,723
|$16,200
|Fuel
|$1,768
|$1,821
|$1,875
|$1,932
|$1,990
|$9,387
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,188
|$8,075
|$7,297
|$8,660
|$8,824
|$45,043
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Transit Connect Minivan Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$704
|$729
|$754
|$781
|$808
|$3,776
|Maintenance
|$346
|$786
|$415
|$1,143
|$1,479
|$4,169
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$129
|$307
|$448
|$884
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,103
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,267
|Financing
|$1,342
|$1,079
|$799
|$500
|$181
|$3,901
|Depreciation
|$4,001
|$1,864
|$1,763
|$2,068
|$1,959
|$11,655
|Fuel
|$1,272
|$1,310
|$1,349
|$1,390
|$1,432
|$6,753
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,768
|$5,809
|$5,250
|$6,230
|$6,348
|$32,405
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2020 Ford Transit Connect in Virginia is:not available
