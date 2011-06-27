  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Transit Connect
  4. 2019 Ford Transit Connect
  5. Features & Specs

2019 Ford Transit Connect Wagon XLT Features & Specs

More about the 2019 Transit Connect
Overview
Starting MSRP
$28,480
See Transit Connect Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$28,480
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$28,480
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)24/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)379.2/458.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.8 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$28,480
Torque144 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower162 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle40.0 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$28,480
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
emergency braking preparationyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$28,480
Trailer Tow Packageyes
Smoker's Packageyes
XLT Premium Packageyes
Driver-Assist Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$28,480
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$28,480
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
Climate controlyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$28,480
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$28,480
Molded All-Weather Front and Rear Floor Matsyes
2nd Row 3-passenger 60/40 Bench Seatyes
Adaptive Cruise Controlyes
Aircraft Style Mid-Vehicle Overhead Consoleyes
6-Way Power Driver and 4-Way Manual Passenger w/Palazzo Grey Cloth Seatsyes
Front Vinyl Floor Coveryes
Vertical Cargo Net Kityes
6-Way Power Driver and 4-Way Manual Passenger Leather Seatsyes
Third Row Seat Delete (Fleet)yes
SYNC 3 w/Navigation & Rear View Camerayes
Passive Entry/Passive Startyes
Rear Cargo Vinyl Floor Coveryes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$28,480
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,480
Front head room46.9 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.6 in.
Front leg room41.5 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room54.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,480
Rear head room45.1 in.
Rear hip Room58.3 in.
Rear leg room37.6 in.
Rear shoulder room58.5 in.
one-piece folding third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$28,480
16" Five-Spoke Alloy Wheels in Silver Sparkle w/Locking Wheel Lug Nutsyes
Panoramic Fixed Glass Roofyes
LED Front Fog Lampsyes
Roof Railsyes
Adaptive Cornering Front Fog Lampsyes
Front Splash Guards/Mud Flapsyes
Roof Rails w/Crossbarsyes
Daytime Running Lightsyes
High Intensity Discharge Headlampsyes
Power Adjustable, PowerFold Heated Exterior Mirrorsyes
Quickclear Windshield Defrosteryes
16" Five-Spoke Alloy Wheels in Luster Nickel w/Locking Wheel Lug Nutsyes
Tire Repair Kityes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$28,480
Maximum cargo capacity106.0 cu.ft.
Length190.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Curb weight4025 lbs.
Gross weight5302 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.3 cu.ft.
Height71.6 in.
EPA interior volume183.4 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1350 lbs.
Wheel base120.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$28,480
Exterior Colors
  • Race Red
  • Magnetic Metallic
  • Shadow Black
  • Dark Blue
  • Frozen White
  • Guard Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Kapoor Red
  • Diffused Silver
  • Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Palazzo Grey w/Palazzo Grey Inserts, cloth
  • Palazzo Grey, leather
  • Ebony w/Ebony Inserts, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$28,480
painted steel wheelsyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
full wheel coversyes
All season tiresyes
16 in. wheelsyes
215/55R16 97H tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$28,480
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$28,480
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
See Transit Connect Inventory

Related 2019 Ford Transit Connect Wagon XLT info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars