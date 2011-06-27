2019 Ford Transit Connect Wagon XLT Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$28,480
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|26
|Total Seating
|6
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|24/29 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|379.2/458.2 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|15.8 gal.
|Combined MPG
|26
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|144 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.0 l
|Horsepower
|162 hp @ 6500 rpm
|Turning circle
|40.0 ft.
|Valves
|16
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Safety
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|emergency braking preparation
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|front, rear and third row head airbags
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|Packages
|Trailer Tow Package
|yes
|Smoker's Package
|yes
|Driver-Assist Package
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|auxiliary audio input
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|6 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|front, rear and 3rd row cupholders
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|rear parking sensors
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|leather and simulated alloy steering wheel
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|Power Feature
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|Molded All-Weather Front and Rear Floor Mats
|yes
|2nd Row 3-passenger 60/40 Bench Seat
|yes
|Adaptive Cruise Control
|yes
|Aircraft Style Mid-Vehicle Overhead Console
|yes
|6-Way Power Driver and 4-Way Manual Passenger w/Palazzo Grey Cloth Seats
|yes
|Front Vinyl Floor Cover
|yes
|Vertical Cargo Net Kit
|yes
|6-Way Power Driver and 4-Way Manual Passenger Leather Seats
|yes
|Third Row Seat Delete (Fleet)
|yes
|SYNC 3 w/Navigation & Rear View Camera
|yes
|Passive Entry/Passive Start
|yes
|Rear Cargo Vinyl Floor Cover
|yes
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|46.9 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|57.6 in.
|Front leg room
|41.5 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|6 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front hip room
|54.2 in.
|cloth
|yes
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|45.1 in.
|Rear hip Room
|58.3 in.
|Rear leg room
|37.6 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|58.5 in.
|one-piece folding third row seats
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts with fan control
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Exterior Options
|16" Five-Spoke Alloy Wheels in Silver Sparkle w/Locking Wheel Lug Nuts
|yes
|Panoramic Fixed Glass Roof
|yes
|LED Front Fog Lamps
|yes
|Roof Rails
|yes
|Adaptive Cornering Front Fog Lamps
|yes
|Front Splash Guards/Mud Flaps
|yes
|Roof Rails w/Crossbars
|yes
|Daytime Running Lights
|yes
|High Intensity Discharge Headlamps
|yes
|Power Adjustable, PowerFold Heated Exterior Mirrors
|yes
|Quickclear Windshield Defroster
|yes
|16" Five-Spoke Alloy Wheels in Luster Nickel w/Locking Wheel Lug Nuts
|yes
|Tire Repair Kit
|yes
|Measurements
|Maximum cargo capacity
|106.0 cu.ft.
|Length
|190.0 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|2000 lbs.
|Curb weight
|4025 lbs.
|Gross weight
|5302 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|16.3 cu.ft.
|Height
|71.6 in.
|EPA interior volume
|183.4 cu.ft.
|Maximum payload
|1350 lbs.
|Wheel base
|120.6 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|painted steel wheels
|yes
|fullsize matching spare tire
|yes
|full wheel covers
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|16 in. wheels
|yes
|215/55R16 97H tires
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|Suspension
|front independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
