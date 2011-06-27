2019 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XL Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$24,100
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|25
|Total Seating
|2
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$24,100
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$24,100
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|24/27 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|379.2/426.6 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|15.8 gal.
|Combined MPG
|25
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$24,100
|Torque
|144 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.0 l
|Horsepower
|162 hp @ 6500 rpm
|Turning circle
|38.3 ft.
|Valves
|16
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$24,100
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|emergency braking preparation
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front head airbags
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$24,100
|Trailer Tow Package
|yes
|Smoker's Package
|yes
|CNG/LPG Gaseous Engine Prep Package (Fleet)
|yes
|Driver-Assist Package
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$24,100
|USB connection
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|4 total speakers
|yes
|auxiliary audio input
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$24,100
|Air conditioning
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$24,100
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$24,100
|SYNC 3 w/Rear View Camera
|yes
|Single-Slot CD Player
|yes
|Composite Bulkhead w/Window
|yes
|LED Cargo Area Light
|yes
|6-Way Manual Driver's Seat w/Fold Flat Manual Passenger Seat
|yes
|Cruise Control
|yes
|SYNC 3 w/Navigation & Rear View Camera
|yes
|Composite Bulkhead
|yes
|Wireless Charging
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$24,100
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,100
|Front head room
|46.9 in.
|6 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|57.6 in.
|Front leg room
|42.3 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|fold flat passenger seat
|yes
|Front hip room
|54.2 in.
|vinyl
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$24,100
|Electric Rear Window Defroster
|yes
|Large Exterior Mirrors
|yes
|Automatic Headlamps On/Off
|yes
|Roof Rails
|yes
|2nd Row Driver and Passenger Side Fixed Glass Windows
|yes
|Front Splash Guards/Mud Flaps
|yes
|2nd Row Passenger's Side Fixed Glass Window
|yes
|Daytime Running Lights
|yes
|Privacy Glass
|yes
|Quickclear Windshield Defroster
|yes
|Power Adjustable Heated Exterior Mirrors
|yes
|16" Five-Spoke Alloy Wheels in Luster Nickel w/Locking Wheel Lug Nuts
|yes
|Tire Repair Kit
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$24,100
|Maximum cargo capacity
|123.2 cu.ft.
|Length
|174.2 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|2000 lbs.
|Curb weight
|3581 lbs.
|Gross weight
|5110 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|104.8 cu.ft.
|Height
|72.0 in.
|EPA interior volume
|168.0 cu.ft.
|Maximum payload
|1510 lbs.
|Wheel base
|104.8 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$24,100
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$24,100
|painted steel wheels
|yes
|fullsize matching spare tire
|yes
|full wheel covers
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|16 in. wheels
|yes
|215/55R16 97H tires
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
Sponsored cars related to the Transit Connect
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$24,100
|front independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$24,100
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Related 2019 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XL info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Honda CR-V 2006
- Used Kia Soul 2015
- Used Ram 1500 2008
- Used Ram Promaster Cargo Van 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
- Used Ram 1500 2005
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2012
- Used Acura TLX 2017
- Used Jaguar F-TYPE
- Used Subaru Forester 2014
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime News
- 2020 Volkswagen Atlas
- 2019 Tacoma
- 2019 Forte
- 2021 Toyota Highlander News
- 2020 Aston Martin Vantage News
- 2020 Cadillac Escalade
- 2020 Mazda CX-30
- 2020 Chevrolet Trax
- 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Kia Sedona 2019
- Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid 2019
- 2019 Stinger
- 2021 Kia Sedona
- Kia Telluride 2020
- 2020 Kia Soul
- 2020 Optima Hybrid
- 2021 Seltos
- 2019 Forte
- 2019 Kia Sorento
Research Similar Vehicles
- Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class 2021
- 2020 Subaru Ascent
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Lincoln Aviator
- 2020 INFINITI QX60
- 2020 BMW X7
- 2020 BMW X6
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class
- 2020 Land Rover Discovery
- Mazda CX-3 2020