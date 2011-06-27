  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Transit Connect
  4. 2019 Ford Transit Connect
  5. Features & Specs

2019 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XL Features & Specs

More about the 2019 Transit Connect
Overview
Starting MSRP
$24,100
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$24,100
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$24,100
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)24/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)379.2/426.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.8 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$24,100
Torque144 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower162 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle38.3 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$24,100
4-wheel ABSyes
emergency braking preparationyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$24,100
Trailer Tow Packageyes
Smoker's Packageyes
CNG/LPG Gaseous Engine Prep Package (Fleet)yes
Driver-Assist Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$24,100
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$24,100
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
front cupholdersyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$24,100
1 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$24,100
SYNC 3 w/Rear View Camerayes
Single-Slot CD Playeryes
Composite Bulkhead w/Windowyes
LED Cargo Area Lightyes
6-Way Manual Driver's Seat w/Fold Flat Manual Passenger Seatyes
Cruise Controlyes
SYNC 3 w/Navigation & Rear View Camerayes
Composite Bulkheadyes
Wireless Chargingyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$24,100
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,100
Front head room46.9 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room57.6 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
fold flat passenger seatyes
Front hip room54.2 in.
vinylyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$24,100
Electric Rear Window Defrosteryes
Large Exterior Mirrorsyes
Automatic Headlamps On/Offyes
Roof Railsyes
2nd Row Driver and Passenger Side Fixed Glass Windowsyes
Front Splash Guards/Mud Flapsyes
2nd Row Passenger's Side Fixed Glass Windowyes
Daytime Running Lightsyes
Privacy Glassyes
Quickclear Windshield Defrosteryes
Power Adjustable Heated Exterior Mirrorsyes
16" Five-Spoke Alloy Wheels in Luster Nickel w/Locking Wheel Lug Nutsyes
Tire Repair Kityes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$24,100
Maximum cargo capacity123.2 cu.ft.
Length174.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Curb weight3581 lbs.
Gross weight5110 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place104.8 cu.ft.
Height72.0 in.
EPA interior volume168.0 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1510 lbs.
Wheel base104.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$24,100
Exterior Colors
  • Race Red
  • Shadow Black
  • Dark Blue
  • Frozen White
  • Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ebony w/Dark Palazzo Grey Inserts, vinyl
  • Ebony w/Ebony Inserts, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$24,100
painted steel wheelsyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
full wheel coversyes
All season tiresyes
16 in. wheelsyes
215/55R16 97H tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$24,100
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$24,100
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.

Related 2019 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XL info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars