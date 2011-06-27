2019 Ford Transit Connect Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Transit Connect Diesel
Wagon Titanium SWB 4dr Minivan (1.5L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
True Cost to Own
$43,641*
Total Cash Price
$32,754
Wagon XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors SWB (1.5L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
True Cost to Own
$34,196*
Total Cash Price
$25,665
Wagon XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate SWB (1.5L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
True Cost to Own
$45,270*
Total Cash Price
$33,976
Transit Connect Minivan
Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate LWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$41,361*
Total Cash Price
$31,043
Wagon XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate LWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$41,361*
Total Cash Price
$31,043
Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors SWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$35,825*
Total Cash Price
$26,887
Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$33,871*
Total Cash Price
$25,421
Wagon XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate LWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$45,921*
Total Cash Price
$34,465
Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate SWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$47,875*
Total Cash Price
$35,931
Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors SWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$46,572*
Total Cash Price
$34,953
Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate LWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$35,825*
Total Cash Price
$26,887
Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$32,568*
Total Cash Price
$24,443
Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate SWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$36,476*
Total Cash Price
$27,376
Wagon XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$39,733*
Total Cash Price
$29,820
Wagon Titanium LWB 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$40,710*
Total Cash Price
$30,554
Wagon XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$39,082*
Total Cash Price
$29,332
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Transit Connect Diesel Wagon Titanium SWB 4dr Minivan (1.5L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$943
|$977
|$1,010
|$1,047
|$1,083
|$5,060
|Maintenance
|$464
|$1,053
|$556
|$1,532
|$1,982
|$5,586
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$173
|$411
|$600
|$1,185
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,371
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$1,591
|Financing
|$1,762
|$1,416
|$1,048
|$657
|$237
|$5,120
|Depreciation
|$6,003
|$2,447
|$2,314
|$2,715
|$2,571
|$16,051
|Fuel
|$1,704
|$1,755
|$1,808
|$1,863
|$1,919
|$9,049
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,248
|$7,704
|$6,964
|$8,279
|$8,447
|$43,641
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Transit Connect Diesel Wagon XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors SWB (1.5L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$739
|$765
|$792
|$820
|$848
|$3,965
|Maintenance
|$363
|$825
|$436
|$1,200
|$1,553
|$4,377
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$135
|$322
|$470
|$928
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,074
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,246
|Financing
|$1,381
|$1,110
|$821
|$515
|$186
|$4,012
|Depreciation
|$4,704
|$1,917
|$1,813
|$2,127
|$2,015
|$12,577
|Fuel
|$1,336
|$1,376
|$1,416
|$1,460
|$1,504
|$7,091
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,597
|$6,036
|$5,457
|$6,487
|$6,619
|$34,196
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Transit Connect Diesel Wagon XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate SWB (1.5L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$979
|$1,013
|$1,048
|$1,086
|$1,123
|$5,249
|Maintenance
|$481
|$1,093
|$577
|$1,589
|$2,056
|$5,795
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$179
|$427
|$623
|$1,229
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,422
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,650
|Financing
|$1,828
|$1,469
|$1,087
|$681
|$246
|$5,311
|Depreciation
|$6,227
|$2,538
|$2,401
|$2,816
|$2,667
|$16,649
|Fuel
|$1,768
|$1,821
|$1,875
|$1,932
|$1,990
|$9,387
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,705
|$7,991
|$7,224
|$8,587
|$8,763
|$45,270
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Transit Connect Minivan Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate LWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$894
|$926
|$958
|$992
|$1,026
|$4,796
|Maintenance
|$439
|$998
|$527
|$1,452
|$1,878
|$5,295
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$164
|$390
|$569
|$1,123
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,299
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,507
|Financing
|$1,670
|$1,342
|$993
|$622
|$225
|$4,853
|Depreciation
|$5,690
|$2,319
|$2,193
|$2,573
|$2,437
|$15,212
|Fuel
|$1,615
|$1,664
|$1,713
|$1,765
|$1,819
|$8,576
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,608
|$7,301
|$6,600
|$7,846
|$8,006
|$41,361
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Transit Connect Minivan Wagon XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate LWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$894
|$926
|$958
|$992
|$1,026
|$4,796
|Maintenance
|$439
|$998
|$527
|$1,452
|$1,878
|$5,295
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$164
|$390
|$569
|$1,123
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,299
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,507
|Financing
|$1,670
|$1,342
|$993
|$622
|$225
|$4,853
|Depreciation
|$5,690
|$2,319
|$2,193
|$2,573
|$2,437
|$15,212
|Fuel
|$1,615
|$1,664
|$1,713
|$1,765
|$1,819
|$8,576
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,608
|$7,301
|$6,600
|$7,846
|$8,006
|$41,361
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Transit Connect Minivan Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors SWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$774
|$802
|$829
|$859
|$889
|$4,154
|Maintenance
|$381
|$865
|$457
|$1,257
|$1,627
|$4,586
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$142
|$338
|$493
|$972
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,125
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,306
|Financing
|$1,447
|$1,163
|$860
|$539
|$195
|$4,203
|Depreciation
|$4,928
|$2,009
|$1,900
|$2,229
|$2,111
|$13,176
|Fuel
|$1,399
|$1,441
|$1,484
|$1,529
|$1,575
|$7,428
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,054
|$6,324
|$5,717
|$6,796
|$6,934
|$35,825
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Transit Connect Minivan Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$732
|$758
|$784
|$812
|$840
|$3,927
|Maintenance
|$360
|$817
|$432
|$1,189
|$1,538
|$4,336
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$134
|$319
|$466
|$919
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,064
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,234
|Financing
|$1,368
|$1,099
|$813
|$510
|$184
|$3,974
|Depreciation
|$4,659
|$1,899
|$1,796
|$2,107
|$1,996
|$12,457
|Fuel
|$1,323
|$1,362
|$1,403
|$1,446
|$1,489
|$7,023
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,506
|$5,979
|$5,405
|$6,425
|$6,556
|$33,871
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Transit Connect Minivan Wagon XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate LWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$993
|$1,028
|$1,063
|$1,101
|$1,139
|$5,324
|Maintenance
|$488
|$1,108
|$585
|$1,612
|$2,085
|$5,878
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$182
|$433
|$632
|$1,246
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,442
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,674
|Financing
|$1,854
|$1,490
|$1,103
|$691
|$250
|$5,388
|Depreciation
|$6,317
|$2,575
|$2,435
|$2,857
|$2,706
|$16,889
|Fuel
|$1,794
|$1,847
|$1,902
|$1,960
|$2,019
|$9,522
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,887
|$8,106
|$7,328
|$8,711
|$8,889
|$45,921
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Transit Connect Minivan Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate SWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,035
|$1,072
|$1,108
|$1,148
|$1,188
|$5,551
|Maintenance
|$509
|$1,155
|$610
|$1,680
|$2,174
|$6,128
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$190
|$451
|$659
|$1,299
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,504
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$1,745
|Financing
|$1,933
|$1,554
|$1,150
|$720
|$260
|$5,617
|Depreciation
|$6,586
|$2,684
|$2,539
|$2,978
|$2,821
|$17,608
|Fuel
|$1,870
|$1,926
|$1,983
|$2,043
|$2,105
|$9,927
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,436
|$8,451
|$7,640
|$9,082
|$9,267
|$47,875
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Transit Connect Minivan Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors SWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,007
|$1,042
|$1,078
|$1,117
|$1,155
|$5,400
|Maintenance
|$495
|$1,124
|$593
|$1,634
|$2,115
|$5,962
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$184
|$439
|$641
|$1,264
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,463
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,697
|Financing
|$1,880
|$1,512
|$1,118
|$701
|$253
|$5,464
|Depreciation
|$6,406
|$2,611
|$2,470
|$2,897
|$2,744
|$17,129
|Fuel
|$1,819
|$1,873
|$1,929
|$1,988
|$2,048
|$9,657
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,070
|$8,221
|$7,432
|$8,835
|$9,015
|$46,572
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Transit Connect Minivan Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate LWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$774
|$802
|$829
|$859
|$889
|$4,154
|Maintenance
|$381
|$865
|$457
|$1,257
|$1,627
|$4,586
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$142
|$338
|$493
|$972
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,125
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,306
|Financing
|$1,447
|$1,163
|$860
|$539
|$195
|$4,203
|Depreciation
|$4,928
|$2,009
|$1,900
|$2,229
|$2,111
|$13,176
|Fuel
|$1,399
|$1,441
|$1,484
|$1,529
|$1,575
|$7,428
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,054
|$6,324
|$5,717
|$6,796
|$6,934
|$35,825
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Transit Connect Minivan Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$704
|$729
|$754
|$781
|$808
|$3,776
|Maintenance
|$346
|$786
|$415
|$1,143
|$1,479
|$4,169
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$129
|$307
|$448
|$884
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,023
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,187
|Financing
|$1,315
|$1,057
|$782
|$490
|$177
|$3,821
|Depreciation
|$4,480
|$1,826
|$1,727
|$2,026
|$1,919
|$11,978
|Fuel
|$1,272
|$1,310
|$1,349
|$1,390
|$1,432
|$6,753
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,140
|$5,749
|$5,197
|$6,178
|$6,304
|$32,568
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Transit Connect Minivan Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate SWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$788
|$816
|$844
|$875
|$905
|$4,229
|Maintenance
|$388
|$880
|$465
|$1,280
|$1,656
|$4,669
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$144
|$344
|$502
|$990
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,146
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,329
|Financing
|$1,473
|$1,184
|$876
|$549
|$198
|$4,280
|Depreciation
|$5,018
|$2,045
|$1,934
|$2,269
|$2,149
|$13,415
|Fuel
|$1,425
|$1,467
|$1,511
|$1,557
|$1,604
|$7,563
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,237
|$6,439
|$5,821
|$6,919
|$7,060
|$36,476
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Transit Connect Minivan Wagon XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$859
|$889
|$920
|$953
|$986
|$4,607
|Maintenance
|$422
|$959
|$506
|$1,394
|$1,804
|$5,086
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$157
|$375
|$547
|$1,078
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,248
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$1,448
|Financing
|$1,604
|$1,290
|$954
|$598
|$216
|$4,662
|Depreciation
|$5,466
|$2,228
|$2,107
|$2,472
|$2,341
|$14,613
|Fuel
|$1,552
|$1,598
|$1,646
|$1,696
|$1,747
|$8,239
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,151
|$7,014
|$6,340
|$7,537
|$7,691
|$39,733
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Transit Connect Minivan Wagon Titanium LWB 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$880
|$911
|$943
|$976
|$1,010
|$4,720
|Maintenance
|$433
|$983
|$519
|$1,429
|$1,849
|$5,211
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$161
|$384
|$560
|$1,105
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,279
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,484
|Financing
|$1,644
|$1,321
|$978
|$613
|$221
|$4,776
|Depreciation
|$5,600
|$2,283
|$2,159
|$2,533
|$2,399
|$14,973
|Fuel
|$1,590
|$1,638
|$1,686
|$1,738
|$1,790
|$8,441
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,425
|$7,186
|$6,496
|$7,723
|$7,880
|$40,710
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Transit Connect Minivan Wagon XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$845
|$875
|$905
|$937
|$970
|$4,531
|Maintenance
|$415
|$943
|$498
|$1,372
|$1,775
|$5,003
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$155
|$368
|$538
|$1,061
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,228
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$1,424
|Financing
|$1,578
|$1,268
|$938
|$588
|$212
|$4,585
|Depreciation
|$5,376
|$2,191
|$2,072
|$2,431
|$2,303
|$14,374
|Fuel
|$1,526
|$1,572
|$1,619
|$1,668
|$1,718
|$8,104
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,968
|$6,899
|$6,236
|$7,414
|$7,565
|$39,082
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2019 Transit Connect
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 Ford Transit Connect in Virginia is:not available
Related 2019 Ford Transit Connect info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2018
- Used Ford Focus 2010
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2014
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 2012
- Used Jaguar F-PACE 2017
- Used Toyota Highlander Hybrid 2014
- Used Ford Escape 2012
- Used Ford Explorer 2012
- Used Lexus ES 350 2010
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty 2008
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Jeep Compass News
- 2021 Nissan GT-R News
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT
- 2020 Q7
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class
- 2019 Durango
- Chevrolet Colorado 2019
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe
- 2019 Chevrolet Spark
- Ford Escape Plug-In Hybrid 2020
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2021 EcoSport
- 2020 Transit Connect
- Ford F-350 Super Duty 2019
- 2019 Ford Transit Passenger Van
- 2019 Ford F-450 Super Duty
- 2019 Ford Transit Cargo Van
- 2019 Transit Connect
- 2020 Ford F-250 Super Duty
- 2020 Ford Shelby GT500
- Ford Transit Passenger Van 2020
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz Metris
- 2021 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Honda Odyssey
- 2019 Toyota Sienna
- Kia Sedona 2020
- 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
- 2019 NV200
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- Nissan NV200 2020
- 2019 Ram Promaster City