Used 2018 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XLT Features & Specs

More about the 2018 Transit Connect
Overview
Starting MSRP
$24,740
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$24,740
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$24,740
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)316.0/426.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.8 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$24,740
Torque171 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower169 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$24,740
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
front head airbagsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$24,740
Trailer Tow Packageyes
Smoker's Packageyes
CNG/LPG Gaseous Engine Prep Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$24,740
2 total speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$24,740
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$24,740
1 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$24,740
Ford Telematics - Powered by Telogisyes
AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player/Rear View Camerayes
Front Vinyl Floor Coveryes
AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player/SYNC/MyFord/Sirius XM/HD Radioyes
AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player/SYNC/MyFord/Rear View Camerayes
Dual Zone Front Automatic Temperature Controlyes
SYNC 3 w/Rear View Camerayes
AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player & SYNC/MyFordyes
Molded All-Weather Front Floor Matsyes
LED Cargo Area Lightyes
6-Way Manual Driver's Seatyes
SYNC 3 w/Navigation & Rear View Camerayes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$24,740
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,740
Front head room46.9 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room57.7 in.
Front leg room41.5 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
fold flat passenger seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room54.2 in.
clothyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$24,740
Electric Rear Window Defrosteryes
Large Exterior Mirrorsyes
16" x 6.5" Alloy Wheels w/Locking Wheel Lug Nutsyes
Roof Railsyes
Adaptive Cornering Front Fog Lampsyes
2nd Row Driver and Passenger Side Fixed Glass Windowsyes
Automatic Headlamps w/Wiper Activation Featureyes
Roof Rails w/Crossbarsyes
2nd Row Passenger's Side Fixed Glass Windowyes
Daytime Running Lightsyes
Front and Rear Splash Guards/Mud Flapsyes
Quickclear Windshield Defrosteryes
Tire Repair Kityes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$24,740
Maximum cargo capacity103.9 cu.ft.
Curb weight3505 lbs.
Gross weight5020 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place103.9 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1470 lbs.
Length173.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Ground clearance6.0 in.
Height72.5 in.
EPA interior volume167.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base104.8 in.
Width72.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$24,740
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Blue
  • Silver Metallic
  • Shadow Black
  • Race Red
  • Frozen White
Interior Colors
  • Medium Stone, cloth
  • Charcoal Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$24,740
P215/55R16 97H tiresyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
full wheel coversyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$24,740
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$24,740
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
