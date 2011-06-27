  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Transit Connect
  4. Used 2018 Ford Transit Connect
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2018 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XL Features & Specs

More about the 2018 Transit Connect
Overview
Starting MSRP
$23,215
See Transit Connect Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$23,215
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$23,215
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)316.0/426.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.8 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$23,215
Torque171 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower169 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$23,215
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$23,215
Trailer Tow Packageyes
Smoker's Packageyes
CNG/LPG Gaseous Engine Prep Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$23,215
2 total speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$23,215
front door pocketsyes
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
front cupholdersyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$23,215
1 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$23,215
Ford Telematics - Powered by Telogisyes
Full Cloth Seatsyes
AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player/Rear View Camerayes
AM/FM Stereo w/CD Playeryes
AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player & SYNC/MyFordyes
6-Way Manual Driver's Seat w/Fold Flat Manual Passenger Seatyes
LED Cargo Area Lightyes
6-Way Manual Driver's Seatyes
AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player/SYNC/MyFord/Rear View Camerayes
Cruise Controlyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$23,215
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,215
Front head room46.9 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room57.7 in.
Front leg room41.5 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
fold flat passenger seatyes
Front hip room54.2 in.
vinylyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$23,215
Electric Rear Window Defrosteryes
Large Exterior Mirrorsyes
Roof Railsyes
2nd Row Driver and Passenger Side Fixed Glass Windowsyes
Roof Rails w/Crossbarsyes
2nd Row Passenger's Side Fixed Glass Windowyes
Daytime Running Lightsyes
Front and Rear Splash Guards/Mud Flapsyes
Privacy Glassyes
Quickclear Windshield Defrosteryes
Power Adjustable Heated Exterior Mirrorsyes
Tire Repair Kityes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$23,215
Maximum cargo capacity103.9 cu.ft.
Curb weight3505 lbs.
Gross weight5020 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place103.9 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1470 lbs.
Length173.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Ground clearance6.0 in.
Height72.5 in.
EPA interior volume167.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base104.8 in.
Width72.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$23,215
Exterior Colors
  • Frozen White
  • Dark Blue
  • Silver Metallic
  • Shadow Black
  • Race Red
Interior Colors
  • Pewter, vinyl
  • Charcoal Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$23,215
P215/55R16 97H tiresyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
full wheel coversyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$23,215
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$23,215
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
See Transit Connect Inventory

Related Used 2018 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XL info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles