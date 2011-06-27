  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Transit Connect
  4. Used 2018 Ford Transit Connect
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2018 Ford Transit Connect Wagon XL Features & Specs

More about the 2018 Transit Connect
Overview
Starting MSRP
$25,900
See Transit Connect Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$25,900
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$25,900
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300.2/426.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.8 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$25,900
Torque171 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower169 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle40.0 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$25,900
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$25,900
Trailer Tow Packageyes
Smoker's Packageyes
CNG/LPG Gaseous Engine Prep Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$25,900
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$25,900
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
rear parking sensorsyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
simulated alloy steering wheelyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$25,900
1 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$25,900
Ford Telematics - Powered by Telogisyes
Aircraft Style Mid-Vehicle Overhead Consoleyes
Full Cloth Seatsyes
AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player/Rear View Camerayes
AM/FM Stereo w/CD Playeryes
AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player & SYNC/MyFordyes
Vertical Cargo Net Kityes
AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player/SYNC/MyFord/Rear View Camerayes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$25,900
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,900
Front head room46.9 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room57.7 in.
Front leg room41.5 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
fold flat passenger seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room54.2 in.
vinylyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,900
Rear head room45.1 in.
Rear hip Room58.2 in.
Rear leg room37.6 in.
Rear shoulder room58.5 in.
one-piece folding third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$25,900
Roof Rails w/Crossbarsyes
Daytime Running Lightsyes
Front and Rear Splash Guards/Mud Flapsyes
Roof Railsyes
Adaptive Cornering Front Fog Lampsyes
Privacy Glassyes
Quickclear Windshield Defrosteryes
Power Adjustable Heated Exterior Mirrorsyes
Tire Repair Kityes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$25,900
Maximum cargo capacity104.2 cu.ft.
Curb weight3968 lbs.
Gross weight5280 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.7 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1270 lbs.
Length189.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Ground clearance6.4 in.
Height72.0 in.
EPA interior volume181.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base120.6 in.
Width72.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$25,900
Exterior Colors
  • Magnetic Metallic
  • Dark Blue
  • Silver Metallic
  • Solar Metallic
  • Deep Impact Blue Metallic
  • Shadow Black
  • Race Red
  • Frozen White
  • Guard Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Pewter, vinyl
  • Charcoal Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$25,900
P215/55R16 97H tiresyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
full wheel coversyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$25,900
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$25,900
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
See Transit Connect Inventory

Related Used 2018 Ford Transit Connect Wagon XL info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles