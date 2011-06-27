  1. Home
Used 2018 Ford Transit Connect Wagon XLT Features & Specs

More about the 2018 Transit Connect
Overview
Starting MSRP
$27,905
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$27,905
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$27,905
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300.2/426.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.8 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$27,905
Torque171 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower169 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle40.0 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$27,905
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$27,905
17" Premium Alloy Wheels Discountyes
Trailer Tow Packageyes
Smoker's Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$27,905
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$27,905
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$27,905
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$27,905
SYNC 3 w/Rear View Camerayes
Molded All-Weather Front and Rear Floor Matsyes
Ford Telematics - Powered by Telogisyes
Aircraft Style Mid-Vehicle Overhead Consoleyes
Front Vinyl Floor Coveryes
Vertical Cargo Net Kityes
2nd Row Fold-Flat Bucket Seatsyes
SYNC 3 w/Navigation & Rear View Camerayes
Dual Zone Front Automatic Temperature Controlyes
Rear Cargo Vinyl Floor Coveryes
Leather Seats w/6-Way Power Driver's Seatyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$27,905
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,905
Front head room46.9 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.7 in.
Front leg room41.5 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room54.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,905
Rear head room45.1 in.
Rear hip Room58.2 in.
Rear leg room37.6 in.
Rear shoulder room58.4 in.
one-piece folding third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$27,905
Roof Rails w/Crossbarsyes
17" x 6.5" Alloy Wheelsyes
17" x 6.5" Black Painted Machined Alloy Wheelsyes
Panoramic Fixed Glass Roofyes
16" x 6.5" Alloy Wheels w/Locking Wheel Lug Nutsyes
Daytime Running Lightsyes
Front and Rear Splash Guards/Mud Flapsyes
Power Adjustable, PowerFold Heated Exterior Mirrorsyes
Adaptive Cornering Front Fog Lampsyes
Quickclear Windshield Defrosteryes
Tire Repair Kityes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$27,905
Maximum cargo capacity104.2 cu.ft.
Curb weight3968 lbs.
Gross weight5280 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.7 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1270 lbs.
Length189.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Ground clearance6.4 in.
Height72.0 in.
EPA interior volume181.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base120.6 in.
Width72.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$27,905
Exterior Colors
  • Magnetic Metallic
  • Dark Blue
  • Silver Metallic
  • Solar Metallic
  • Deep Impact Blue Metallic
  • Shadow Black
  • Race Red
  • Frozen White
  • Guard Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Stone, cloth
  • Medium Stone, leather
  • Charcoal Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$27,905
P215/55R16 97H tiresyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
full wheel coversyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$27,905
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$27,905
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
