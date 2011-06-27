Used 2017 Ford Transit Connect Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Transit Connect Minivan
Wagon XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$40,988*
Total Cash Price
$22,356
Wagon XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors SWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$40,988*
Total Cash Price
$22,356
Wagon XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate LWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$35,501*
Total Cash Price
$19,363
Wagon Titanium SWB 4dr Minivan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$33,565*
Total Cash Price
$18,307
Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate LWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$45,506*
Total Cash Price
$24,820
Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$32,274*
Total Cash Price
$17,603
Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors SWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$47,443*
Total Cash Price
$25,876
Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate SWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$46,152*
Total Cash Price
$25,172
Wagon Titanium LWB 4dr Minivan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$35,501*
Total Cash Price
$19,363
Wagon XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$43,247*
Total Cash Price
$23,588
Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate SWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$36,147*
Total Cash Price
$19,715
Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$39,374*
Total Cash Price
$21,476
Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate LWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$40,343*
Total Cash Price
$22,004
Wagon XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate LWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$38,729*
Total Cash Price
$21,124
Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors SWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$33,888*
Total Cash Price
$18,483
Wagon XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate SWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$44,861*
Total Cash Price
$24,468
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Transit Connect Minivan Wagon XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$894
|$921
|$949
|$977
|$1,006
|$4,746
|Maintenance
|$536
|$2,142
|$999
|$1,407
|$1,935
|$7,021
|Repairs
|$366
|$531
|$618
|$721
|$842
|$3,078
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,223
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,431
|Financing
|$1,203
|$966
|$716
|$447
|$163
|$3,495
|Depreciation
|$5,076
|$2,029
|$1,787
|$1,584
|$1,421
|$11,897
|Fuel
|$1,755
|$1,808
|$1,862
|$1,918
|$1,976
|$9,319
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,053
|$8,451
|$6,984
|$7,106
|$7,395
|$40,988
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Transit Connect Minivan Wagon XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors SWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$894
|$921
|$949
|$977
|$1,006
|$4,746
|Maintenance
|$536
|$2,142
|$999
|$1,407
|$1,935
|$7,021
|Repairs
|$366
|$531
|$618
|$721
|$842
|$3,078
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,223
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,431
|Financing
|$1,203
|$966
|$716
|$447
|$163
|$3,495
|Depreciation
|$5,076
|$2,029
|$1,787
|$1,584
|$1,421
|$11,897
|Fuel
|$1,755
|$1,808
|$1,862
|$1,918
|$1,976
|$9,319
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,053
|$8,451
|$6,984
|$7,106
|$7,395
|$40,988
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Transit Connect Minivan Wagon XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate LWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$774
|$798
|$822
|$846
|$871
|$4,111
|Maintenance
|$464
|$1,856
|$866
|$1,219
|$1,676
|$6,081
|Repairs
|$317
|$460
|$536
|$625
|$729
|$2,666
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,059
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,240
|Financing
|$1,042
|$837
|$620
|$387
|$141
|$3,027
|Depreciation
|$4,397
|$1,758
|$1,548
|$1,372
|$1,231
|$10,305
|Fuel
|$1,520
|$1,566
|$1,613
|$1,661
|$1,712
|$8,072
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,573
|$7,319
|$6,049
|$6,155
|$6,405
|$35,501
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Transit Connect Minivan Wagon Titanium SWB 4dr Minivan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$732
|$754
|$777
|$800
|$824
|$3,886
|Maintenance
|$439
|$1,754
|$818
|$1,152
|$1,585
|$5,749
|Repairs
|$300
|$435
|$506
|$591
|$690
|$2,521
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,002
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,172
|Financing
|$985
|$791
|$587
|$366
|$133
|$2,862
|Depreciation
|$4,157
|$1,662
|$1,463
|$1,297
|$1,164
|$9,743
|Fuel
|$1,437
|$1,481
|$1,525
|$1,570
|$1,618
|$7,632
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,051
|$6,920
|$5,719
|$5,819
|$6,056
|$33,565
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Transit Connect Minivan Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate LWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$993
|$1,022
|$1,053
|$1,084
|$1,117
|$5,269
|Maintenance
|$595
|$2,379
|$1,110
|$1,562
|$2,149
|$7,794
|Repairs
|$406
|$589
|$687
|$801
|$935
|$3,418
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,358
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,589
|Financing
|$1,335
|$1,073
|$795
|$496
|$180
|$3,880
|Depreciation
|$5,636
|$2,253
|$1,984
|$1,758
|$1,578
|$13,209
|Fuel
|$1,949
|$2,008
|$2,067
|$2,129
|$2,194
|$10,347
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,271
|$9,382
|$7,754
|$7,889
|$8,210
|$45,506
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Transit Connect Minivan Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$704
|$725
|$747
|$769
|$792
|$3,737
|Maintenance
|$422
|$1,687
|$787
|$1,108
|$1,524
|$5,528
|Repairs
|$288
|$418
|$487
|$568
|$663
|$2,424
|Taxes & Fees
|$963
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,127
|Financing
|$947
|$761
|$564
|$352
|$128
|$2,752
|Depreciation
|$3,997
|$1,598
|$1,407
|$1,247
|$1,119
|$9,368
|Fuel
|$1,382
|$1,424
|$1,466
|$1,510
|$1,556
|$7,338
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,703
|$6,654
|$5,499
|$5,595
|$5,823
|$32,274
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Transit Connect Minivan Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors SWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,035
|$1,066
|$1,098
|$1,130
|$1,164
|$5,493
|Maintenance
|$620
|$2,480
|$1,157
|$1,629
|$2,240
|$8,126
|Repairs
|$423
|$614
|$716
|$835
|$975
|$3,563
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,416
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$1,657
|Financing
|$1,392
|$1,119
|$829
|$517
|$188
|$4,045
|Depreciation
|$5,876
|$2,349
|$2,068
|$1,833
|$1,645
|$13,771
|Fuel
|$2,032
|$2,093
|$2,155
|$2,220
|$2,287
|$10,787
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,793
|$9,781
|$8,084
|$8,225
|$8,560
|$47,443
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Transit Connect Minivan Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate SWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,007
|$1,037
|$1,068
|$1,100
|$1,133
|$5,344
|Maintenance
|$603
|$2,412
|$1,125
|$1,584
|$2,179
|$7,905
|Repairs
|$412
|$598
|$696
|$812
|$948
|$3,466
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,377
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,612
|Financing
|$1,354
|$1,088
|$807
|$503
|$183
|$3,935
|Depreciation
|$5,716
|$2,285
|$2,012
|$1,783
|$1,600
|$13,396
|Fuel
|$1,976
|$2,036
|$2,096
|$2,159
|$2,225
|$10,493
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,445
|$9,515
|$7,864
|$8,001
|$8,327
|$46,152
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Transit Connect Minivan Wagon Titanium LWB 4dr Minivan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$774
|$798
|$822
|$846
|$871
|$4,111
|Maintenance
|$464
|$1,856
|$866
|$1,219
|$1,676
|$6,081
|Repairs
|$317
|$460
|$536
|$625
|$729
|$2,666
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,059
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,240
|Financing
|$1,042
|$837
|$620
|$387
|$141
|$3,027
|Depreciation
|$4,397
|$1,758
|$1,548
|$1,372
|$1,231
|$10,305
|Fuel
|$1,520
|$1,566
|$1,613
|$1,661
|$1,712
|$8,072
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,573
|$7,319
|$6,049
|$6,155
|$6,405
|$35,501
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Transit Connect Minivan Wagon XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$943
|$972
|$1,001
|$1,030
|$1,061
|$5,008
|Maintenance
|$565
|$2,261
|$1,055
|$1,485
|$2,042
|$7,408
|Repairs
|$386
|$560
|$653
|$761
|$888
|$3,248
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,290
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$1,510
|Financing
|$1,269
|$1,020
|$756
|$472
|$172
|$3,688
|Depreciation
|$5,356
|$2,141
|$1,885
|$1,671
|$1,499
|$12,553
|Fuel
|$1,852
|$1,908
|$1,964
|$2,023
|$2,085
|$9,833
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,662
|$8,916
|$7,369
|$7,497
|$7,803
|$43,247
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Transit Connect Minivan Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate SWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$788
|$812
|$837
|$861
|$887
|$4,185
|Maintenance
|$473
|$1,889
|$881
|$1,241
|$1,707
|$6,191
|Repairs
|$323
|$468
|$545
|$636
|$743
|$2,715
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,079
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,262
|Financing
|$1,061
|$852
|$632
|$394
|$143
|$3,082
|Depreciation
|$4,477
|$1,790
|$1,576
|$1,397
|$1,253
|$10,492
|Fuel
|$1,548
|$1,595
|$1,642
|$1,691
|$1,743
|$8,219
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,747
|$7,452
|$6,159
|$6,266
|$6,522
|$36,147
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Transit Connect Minivan Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$859
|$885
|$911
|$938
|$966
|$4,559
|Maintenance
|$515
|$2,058
|$960
|$1,352
|$1,859
|$6,744
|Repairs
|$351
|$510
|$594
|$693
|$809
|$2,957
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,175
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$1,375
|Financing
|$1,155
|$928
|$688
|$429
|$156
|$3,357
|Depreciation
|$4,876
|$1,950
|$1,717
|$1,521
|$1,365
|$11,429
|Fuel
|$1,686
|$1,737
|$1,789
|$1,842
|$1,898
|$8,952
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,618
|$8,118
|$6,709
|$6,826
|$7,104
|$39,374
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Transit Connect Minivan Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate LWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$880
|$906
|$934
|$961
|$990
|$4,671
|Maintenance
|$528
|$2,109
|$984
|$1,385
|$1,905
|$6,910
|Repairs
|$360
|$523
|$609
|$710
|$829
|$3,030
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,204
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,409
|Financing
|$1,184
|$951
|$705
|$440
|$160
|$3,440
|Depreciation
|$4,996
|$1,998
|$1,759
|$1,559
|$1,399
|$11,710
|Fuel
|$1,728
|$1,780
|$1,833
|$1,888
|$1,945
|$9,173
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,879
|$8,318
|$6,874
|$6,994
|$7,279
|$40,343
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Transit Connect Minivan Wagon XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate LWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$845
|$870
|$896
|$923
|$950
|$4,484
|Maintenance
|$506
|$2,024
|$944
|$1,330
|$1,829
|$6,634
|Repairs
|$346
|$502
|$584
|$682
|$796
|$2,909
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,156
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$1,352
|Financing
|$1,136
|$913
|$677
|$422
|$154
|$3,302
|Depreciation
|$4,796
|$1,918
|$1,688
|$1,496
|$1,343
|$11,242
|Fuel
|$1,658
|$1,709
|$1,759
|$1,812
|$1,867
|$8,806
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,444
|$7,985
|$6,599
|$6,714
|$6,988
|$38,729
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Transit Connect Minivan Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors SWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$739
|$761
|$784
|$807
|$832
|$3,924
|Maintenance
|$443
|$1,771
|$826
|$1,163
|$1,600
|$5,804
|Repairs
|$302
|$439
|$511
|$596
|$696
|$2,545
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,011
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,183
|Financing
|$994
|$799
|$592
|$370
|$134
|$2,890
|Depreciation
|$4,197
|$1,678
|$1,477
|$1,309
|$1,175
|$9,836
|Fuel
|$1,451
|$1,495
|$1,539
|$1,586
|$1,634
|$7,705
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,138
|$6,987
|$5,774
|$5,875
|$6,114
|$33,888
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Transit Connect Minivan Wagon XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate SWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$979
|$1,008
|$1,038
|$1,069
|$1,101
|$5,194
|Maintenance
|$587
|$2,345
|$1,094
|$1,540
|$2,118
|$7,684
|Repairs
|$400
|$581
|$677
|$790
|$922
|$3,369
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,339
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,567
|Financing
|$1,316
|$1,058
|$784
|$489
|$178
|$3,825
|Depreciation
|$5,556
|$2,221
|$1,956
|$1,733
|$1,555
|$13,022
|Fuel
|$1,921
|$1,979
|$2,038
|$2,099
|$2,163
|$10,200
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,097
|$9,249
|$7,644
|$7,777
|$8,094
|$44,861
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2017 Transit Connect
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 Ford Transit Connect in Virginia is:not available
