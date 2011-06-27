  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Transit Connect
  4. Used 2016 Ford Transit Connect
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2016 Ford Transit Connect Wagon Titanium LWB Features & Specs

More about the 2016 Transit Connect
Overview
Starting MSRP
$29,300
See Transit Connect Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$29,300
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$29,300
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)316.0/442.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.8 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$29,300
Torque171 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower169 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle40.0 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$29,300
4-wheel ABSyes
cornering lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$29,300
MyFord Touch w/Rear View Camerayes
Smoker's Packageyes
Trailer Tow Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$29,300
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$29,300
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$29,300
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$29,300
Molded All-Weather Front and Rear Floor Matsyes
Ford Work Solutions - Crew Chief Telematics by Telogisyes
2nd Row 3-passenger 60/40 Bench Seatyes
Aircraft Style Mid-Vehicle Overhead Consoleyes
Vertical Cargo Net Kityes
AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player/SYNC/Sirius XM/HD Radio/Rear View Camerayes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$29,300
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,300
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.5 in.
fold flat passenger seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Front head room46.8 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.6 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room54.1 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,300
Rear head room45.1 in.
Rear hip Room58.2 in.
Rear leg room37.6 in.
Rear shoulder room58.4 in.
one-piece folding third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$29,300
17" x 6.5" Black Painted Machined Alloy Wheelsyes
Roof Rails w/Crossbarsyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Daytime Running Lightsyes
Panoramic Fixed Glass Roofyes
Front and Rear Splash Guards/Mud Flapsyes
Roof Railsyes
Quickclear Windshield Defrosteryes
17" x 6.5" Alloy Wheels w/Locking Wheel Lug Nutsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$29,300
Maximum cargo capacity104.2 cu.ft.
Length189.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Curb weight3979 lbs.
Gross weight5280 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.7 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.4 in.
Height72.0 in.
EPA interior volume181.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base120.6 in.
Width72.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$29,300
Exterior Colors
  • Frozen White
  • Tectonic Silver Metallic
  • Magnetic Metallic
  • Deep Impact Blue Metallic
  • Race Red
  • Solar Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Dark Blue
  • Shadow Black
Interior Colors
  • Medium Stone, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$29,300
P215/55R16 97H tiresyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$29,300
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$29,300
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
See Transit Connect Inventory

Related Used 2016 Ford Transit Connect Wagon Titanium LWB info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles