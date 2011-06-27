  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Transit Connect
  4. Used 2015 Ford Transit Connect
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2015 Ford Transit Connect Wagon XLT Features & Specs

More about the 2015 Transit Connect
Overview
Starting MSRP
$24,710
See Transit Connect Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$24,710
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$24,710
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)316.0/442.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.8 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$24,710
Torque171 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower169 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$24,710
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
front head airbagsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$24,710
MyFord Touch w/Rear View Camerayes
Smoker's Packageyes
Trailer Tow Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$24,710
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$24,710
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$24,710
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$24,710
Molded All-Weather Front and Rear Floor Matsyes
Aircraft Style Mid-Vehicle Overhead Consoleyes
AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player/SYNC/Rear View Camerayes
Front Vinyl Floor Coveryes
Vertical Cargo Net Kityes
Leather 6-Way Power Driver's Seatyes
Adaptive Cornering Front Fog Lampsyes
Dual Zone Front Automatic Temperature Controlyes
Aircraft Style Rear Overhead Consoleyes
Ford Work Solutions - Crew Chief Telematics by Telogisyes
AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player/SYNC/Sirius XM/HD Radio/Rear View Camerayes
Rear Carpeted Floor Matsyes
Rear Cargo Vinyl Floor Coveryes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$24,710
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,710
Front head room46.8 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room57.6 in.
Front leg room41.5 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room54.1 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,710
Rear head room45.1 in.
Rear hip Room58.2 in.
Rear leg room37.6 in.
Rear shoulder room58.4 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$24,710
Automatic Headlamps w/Wiper Activation Featureyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Roof Rails w/Crossbarsyes
16" x 6.5" Alloy Wheels w/Locking Wheel Lug Nutsyes
Panoramic Fixed Glass Roofyes
Daytime Running Lightsyes
Front and Rear Splash Guards/Mud Flapsyes
Power Folding and Adjustable Heated Exterior Mirrorsyes
Roof Railsyes
Quickclear Windshield Defrosteryes
17" x 6.5" Alloy Wheels w/Locking Wheel Lug Nutsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$24,710
Maximum cargo capacity77.1 cu.ft.
Length173.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Curb weight3630 lbs.
Gross weight5280 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place46.9 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.0 in.
Height72.6 in.
EPA interior volume167.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base104.8 in.
Width72.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$24,710
Exterior Colors
  • Race Red
  • Magnetic Metallic
  • Tectonic Silver Metallic
  • Deep Impact Blue Metallic
  • Solar
  • Dark Blue
  • Frozen White
  • Silver Metallic
  • Panther Black Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal Black, cloth
  • Medium Stone, cloth
  • Medium Stone, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$24,710
P215/55R16 97H tiresyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
full wheel coversyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$24,710
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$24,710
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
See Transit Connect Inventory

Related Used 2015 Ford Transit Connect Wagon XLT info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles