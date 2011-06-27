Used 2015 Ford Transit Connect Wagon XLT Features & Specs
|Overview
See Transit Connect Inventory
Starting MSRP
$24,710
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|23
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$24,710
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$24,710
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|20/28 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|316.0/442.4 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|15.8 gal.
|Combined MPG
|23
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$24,710
|Torque
|171 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.5 l
|Horsepower
|169 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Turning circle
|36.1 ft.
|Valves
|16
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$24,710
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|front head airbags
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$24,710
|MyFord Touch w/Rear View Camera
|yes
|Smoker's Package
|yes
|Trailer Tow Package
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$24,710
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|4 total speakers
|yes
|auxiliary audio input
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$24,710
|Air conditioning
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|Cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$24,710
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|power door locks
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$24,710
|Molded All-Weather Front and Rear Floor Mats
|yes
|Aircraft Style Mid-Vehicle Overhead Console
|yes
|AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player/SYNC/Rear View Camera
|yes
|Front Vinyl Floor Cover
|yes
|Vertical Cargo Net Kit
|yes
|Leather 6-Way Power Driver's Seat
|yes
|Adaptive Cornering Front Fog Lamps
|yes
|Dual Zone Front Automatic Temperature Control
|yes
|Aircraft Style Rear Overhead Console
|yes
|Ford Work Solutions - Crew Chief Telematics by Telogis
|yes
|AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player/SYNC/Sirius XM/HD Radio/Rear View Camera
|yes
|Rear Carpeted Floor Mats
|yes
|Rear Cargo Vinyl Floor Cover
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$24,710
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,710
|Front head room
|46.8 in.
|6 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|57.6 in.
|Front leg room
|41.5 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front hip room
|54.1 in.
|cloth
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,710
|Rear head room
|45.1 in.
|Rear hip Room
|58.2 in.
|Rear leg room
|37.6 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|58.4 in.
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|folding center armrest
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$24,710
|Automatic Headlamps w/Wiper Activation Feature
|yes
|Front License Plate Bracket
|yes
|Roof Rails w/Crossbars
|yes
|16" x 6.5" Alloy Wheels w/Locking Wheel Lug Nuts
|yes
|Panoramic Fixed Glass Roof
|yes
|Daytime Running Lights
|yes
|Front and Rear Splash Guards/Mud Flaps
|yes
|Power Folding and Adjustable Heated Exterior Mirrors
|yes
|Roof Rails
|yes
|Quickclear Windshield Defroster
|yes
|17" x 6.5" Alloy Wheels w/Locking Wheel Lug Nuts
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$24,710
|Maximum cargo capacity
|77.1 cu.ft.
|Length
|173.9 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|2000 lbs.
|Curb weight
|3630 lbs.
|Gross weight
|5280 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|46.9 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|6.0 in.
|Height
|72.6 in.
|EPA interior volume
|167.5 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|104.8 in.
|Width
|72.2 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$24,710
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$24,710
|P215/55R16 97H tires
|yes
|fullsize matching spare tire
|yes
|full wheel covers
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|steel wheels
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|16 x 6.5 in. wheels
|yes
Sponsored cars related to the Transit Connect
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$24,710
|front independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$24,710
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Related Used 2015 Ford Transit Connect Wagon XLT info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2011
- Used Nissan Murano 2017
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2018
- Used Lexus LS 500 2018
- Used Ford Explorer 2016
- Used BMW 5 Series 2008
- Used Honda CR-V 2010
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2017
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2012
- Used Kia Sportage 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi Q7
- 2019 Bentley Bentayga
- 2019 BMW 2 Series
- 2019 INFINITI QX30
- 2019 Sonata Plug-in Hybrid
- MINI Convertible 2019
- Audi A4 allroad 2019
- 2019 BMW X2
- 2019 GLC-Class
- 2019 GX 460
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Honda Civic
- 2019 Passport
- 2019 CR-V
- 2019 Honda HR-V
- 2019 Honda Clarity
- Honda Fit 2019
- 2019 Odyssey
- 2019 Honda Insight
- Honda Clarity 2019
- 2020 Honda Civic