  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Transit Connect
  4. Used 2015 Ford Transit Connect
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2015 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XLT Features & Specs

More about the 2015 Transit Connect
Overview
Starting MSRP
$23,855
See Transit Connect Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$23,855
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$23,855
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)331.8/458.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.8 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$23,855
Torque171 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower169 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$23,855
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
front head airbagsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$23,855
MyFord Touch w/Rear View Camerayes
Trailer Tow Packageyes
Smoker's Packageyes
CNG/LPG Gaseous Engine Prep Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$23,855
2 total speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$23,855
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$23,855
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$23,855
AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player/Rear View Camerayes
AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player/SYNC/Rear View Camerayes
Front Vinyl Floor Coveryes
AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player & SYNCyes
Adaptive Cornering Front Fog Lampsyes
Dual Zone Front Automatic Temperature Controlyes
Ford Work Solutions - Crew Chief Telematics by Telogisyes
Molded All-Weather Front Floor Matsyes
6-Way Manual Driver's Seatyes
LED Cargo Area Lightyes
AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player/SYNC/Sirius XM/HD Radio/Rear View Camerayes
AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player/SYNC/Sirius XM/HD Radioyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$23,855
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,855
Front head room46.9 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room57.7 in.
Front leg room41.5 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room54.2 in.
clothyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$23,855
Automatic Headlamps w/Wiper Activation Featureyes
Electric Rear Window Defrosteryes
2nd Row Passenger's Side Fixed Glass Windowyes
Large Exterior Mirrorsyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
16" x 6.5" Alloy Wheels w/Locking Wheel Lug Nutsyes
Daytime Running Lightsyes
Front and Rear Splash Guards/Mud Flapsyes
Quickclear Windshield Defrosteryes
2nd Row Driver and Passenger Side Fixed Glass Windowsyes
180 Degree Rear Symmetrical Cargo Doors w/Fixed Rear Door Glassyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$23,855
Maximum cargo capacity103.9 cu.ft.
Length173.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Curb weight3467 lbs.
Gross weight5270 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place103.9 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.0 in.
Height72.5 in.
EPA interior volume167.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base104.8 in.
Width72.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$23,855
Exterior Colors
  • Race Red
  • Dark Blue
  • Silver Metallic
  • Panther Black Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal Black, cloth
  • Medium Stone, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$23,855
P215/55R16 97H tiresyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
full wheel coversyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$23,855
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$23,855
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
See Transit Connect Inventory

Related Used 2015 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XLT info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles