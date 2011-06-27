  1. Home
Used 2015 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XL Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$22,330
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$22,330
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$22,330
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)331.8/458.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.8 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$22,330
Torque171 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower169 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$22,330
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$22,330
Trailer Tow Packageyes
Smoker's Packageyes
CNG/LPG Gaseous Engine Prep Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$22,330
2 total speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$22,330
front door pocketsyes
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
front cupholdersyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$22,330
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$22,330
Ford Work Solutions - Crew Chief Telematics by Telogisyes
Full Cloth Seatsyes
AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player/Rear View Camerayes
AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player/SYNC/Rear View Camerayes
AM/FM Stereo w/CD Playeryes
6-Way Manual Driver's Seat w/Fold Flat Manual Passenger Seatyes
6-Way Manual Driver's Seatyes
LED Cargo Area Lightyes
Cruise Controlyes
AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player & SYNCyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$22,330
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,330
Front head room46.9 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room57.7 in.
Front leg room41.5 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room54.2 in.
vinylyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$22,330
Electric Rear Window Defrosteryes
2nd Row Passenger's Side Fixed Glass Windowyes
Large Exterior Mirrorsyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Daytime Running Lightsyes
Front and Rear Splash Guards/Mud Flapsyes
Privacy Glassyes
Quickclear Windshield Defrosteryes
Power Adjustable Heated Exterior Mirrorsyes
2nd Row Driver and Passenger Side Fixed Glass Windowsyes
180 Degree Rear Symmetrical Cargo Doors w/Fixed Rear Door Glassyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$22,330
Maximum cargo capacity103.9 cu.ft.
Length173.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Curb weight3467 lbs.
Gross weight5270 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place103.9 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.0 in.
Height72.5 in.
EPA interior volume167.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base104.8 in.
Width72.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$22,330
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Blue
  • Frozen White
  • Silver Metallic
  • Panther Black Metallic
  • Race Red
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal Black, cloth
  • Pewter, vinyl
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$22,330
P215/55R16 97H tiresyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
full wheel coversyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$22,330
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$22,330
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
