Used 2015 Ford Transit Connect Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Transit Connect Minivan
Wagon XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate SWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$38,588*
Total Cash Price
$16,656
Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate SWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$38,588*
Total Cash Price
$16,656
Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate LWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$33,422*
Total Cash Price
$14,427
Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors SWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$31,599*
Total Cash Price
$13,640
Wagon XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate LWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$42,841*
Total Cash Price
$18,492
Wagon XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$44,664*
Total Cash Price
$19,279
Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$43,449*
Total Cash Price
$18,754
Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$30,384*
Total Cash Price
$13,115
Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate SWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$33,422*
Total Cash Price
$14,427
Wagon Titanium LWB 4dr Minivan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$40,715*
Total Cash Price
$17,574
Wagon XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate LWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$34,030*
Total Cash Price
$14,689
Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors SWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$37,068*
Total Cash Price
$16,000
Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate LWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$37,980*
Total Cash Price
$16,394
Wagon XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors SWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$36,461*
Total Cash Price
$15,738
Wagon XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$31,903*
Total Cash Price
$13,771
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Transit Connect Minivan Wagon XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate SWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$880
|$907
|$933
|$961
|$991
|$4,672
|Maintenance
|$966
|$1,356
|$620
|$2,217
|$2,590
|$7,750
|Repairs
|$594
|$688
|$804
|$937
|$1,093
|$4,117
|Taxes & Fees
|$927
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,135
|Financing
|$895
|$721
|$532
|$334
|$121
|$2,604
|Depreciation
|$4,192
|$1,543
|$1,358
|$1,203
|$1,080
|$9,375
|Fuel
|$1,683
|$1,734
|$1,786
|$1,839
|$1,894
|$8,934
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,138
|$7,002
|$6,085
|$7,544
|$7,819
|$38,588
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Transit Connect Minivan Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate SWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$880
|$907
|$933
|$961
|$991
|$4,672
|Maintenance
|$966
|$1,356
|$620
|$2,217
|$2,590
|$7,750
|Repairs
|$594
|$688
|$804
|$937
|$1,093
|$4,117
|Taxes & Fees
|$927
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,135
|Financing
|$895
|$721
|$532
|$334
|$121
|$2,604
|Depreciation
|$4,192
|$1,543
|$1,358
|$1,203
|$1,080
|$9,375
|Fuel
|$1,683
|$1,734
|$1,786
|$1,839
|$1,894
|$8,934
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,138
|$7,002
|$6,085
|$7,544
|$7,819
|$38,588
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Transit Connect Minivan Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate LWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$762
|$785
|$809
|$833
|$858
|$4,047
|Maintenance
|$837
|$1,175
|$537
|$1,921
|$2,243
|$6,712
|Repairs
|$515
|$596
|$696
|$812
|$947
|$3,566
|Taxes & Fees
|$803
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$983
|Financing
|$776
|$625
|$461
|$289
|$105
|$2,255
|Depreciation
|$3,631
|$1,337
|$1,176
|$1,042
|$935
|$8,120
|Fuel
|$1,458
|$1,502
|$1,547
|$1,593
|$1,640
|$7,739
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,781
|$6,064
|$5,270
|$6,534
|$6,773
|$33,422
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Transit Connect Minivan Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors SWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$721
|$743
|$764
|$787
|$811
|$3,826
|Maintenance
|$791
|$1,111
|$508
|$1,816
|$2,121
|$6,346
|Repairs
|$487
|$564
|$658
|$768
|$895
|$3,372
|Taxes & Fees
|$759
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$930
|Financing
|$733
|$591
|$436
|$274
|$99
|$2,132
|Depreciation
|$3,433
|$1,264
|$1,112
|$985
|$884
|$7,677
|Fuel
|$1,378
|$1,420
|$1,462
|$1,506
|$1,551
|$7,316
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,302
|$5,734
|$4,983
|$6,178
|$6,403
|$31,599
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Transit Connect Minivan Wagon XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate LWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$977
|$1,007
|$1,036
|$1,067
|$1,100
|$5,187
|Maintenance
|$1,073
|$1,506
|$688
|$2,462
|$2,875
|$8,604
|Repairs
|$660
|$764
|$893
|$1,041
|$1,214
|$4,571
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,029
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,261
|Financing
|$994
|$801
|$591
|$371
|$134
|$2,891
|Depreciation
|$4,654
|$1,713
|$1,507
|$1,335
|$1,199
|$10,409
|Fuel
|$1,868
|$1,925
|$1,982
|$2,042
|$2,102
|$9,919
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,256
|$7,773
|$6,755
|$8,375
|$8,681
|$42,841
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Transit Connect Minivan Wagon XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,019
|$1,050
|$1,080
|$1,113
|$1,147
|$5,408
|Maintenance
|$1,119
|$1,570
|$717
|$2,567
|$2,997
|$8,970
|Repairs
|$688
|$797
|$931
|$1,085
|$1,266
|$4,766
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,073
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$1,314
|Financing
|$1,036
|$835
|$616
|$387
|$140
|$3,014
|Depreciation
|$4,852
|$1,786
|$1,571
|$1,392
|$1,250
|$10,852
|Fuel
|$1,948
|$2,007
|$2,067
|$2,129
|$2,192
|$10,341
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,735
|$8,104
|$7,043
|$8,732
|$9,051
|$44,664
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Transit Connect Minivan Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$991
|$1,021
|$1,051
|$1,083
|$1,115
|$5,261
|Maintenance
|$1,088
|$1,527
|$698
|$2,497
|$2,916
|$8,726
|Repairs
|$669
|$775
|$905
|$1,055
|$1,231
|$4,636
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,044
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,278
|Financing
|$1,008
|$812
|$599
|$376
|$136
|$2,932
|Depreciation
|$4,720
|$1,737
|$1,529
|$1,354
|$1,216
|$10,556
|Fuel
|$1,895
|$1,952
|$2,011
|$2,071
|$2,132
|$10,060
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,416
|$7,884
|$6,851
|$8,494
|$8,805
|$43,449
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Transit Connect Minivan Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$693
|$714
|$735
|$757
|$780
|$3,679
|Maintenance
|$761
|$1,068
|$488
|$1,746
|$2,039
|$6,102
|Repairs
|$468
|$542
|$633
|$738
|$861
|$3,242
|Taxes & Fees
|$730
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$894
|Financing
|$705
|$568
|$419
|$263
|$95
|$2,050
|Depreciation
|$3,301
|$1,215
|$1,069
|$947
|$850
|$7,382
|Fuel
|$1,325
|$1,365
|$1,406
|$1,448
|$1,491
|$7,035
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,983
|$5,513
|$4,791
|$5,940
|$6,157
|$30,384
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Transit Connect Minivan Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate SWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$762
|$785
|$809
|$833
|$858
|$4,047
|Maintenance
|$837
|$1,175
|$537
|$1,921
|$2,243
|$6,712
|Repairs
|$515
|$596
|$696
|$812
|$947
|$3,566
|Taxes & Fees
|$803
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$983
|Financing
|$776
|$625
|$461
|$289
|$105
|$2,255
|Depreciation
|$3,631
|$1,337
|$1,176
|$1,042
|$935
|$8,120
|Fuel
|$1,458
|$1,502
|$1,547
|$1,593
|$1,640
|$7,739
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,781
|$6,064
|$5,270
|$6,534
|$6,773
|$33,422
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Transit Connect Minivan Wagon Titanium LWB 4dr Minivan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$929
|$957
|$985
|$1,014
|$1,045
|$4,930
|Maintenance
|$1,020
|$1,431
|$654
|$2,340
|$2,732
|$8,177
|Repairs
|$627
|$726
|$848
|$989
|$1,154
|$4,344
|Taxes & Fees
|$978
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$1,198
|Financing
|$945
|$761
|$561
|$352
|$127
|$2,747
|Depreciation
|$4,423
|$1,628
|$1,432
|$1,269
|$1,139
|$9,892
|Fuel
|$1,776
|$1,829
|$1,884
|$1,940
|$1,998
|$9,427
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,697
|$7,387
|$6,420
|$7,960
|$8,250
|$40,715
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Transit Connect Minivan Wagon XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate LWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$776
|$800
|$823
|$848
|$874
|$4,120
|Maintenance
|$852
|$1,196
|$547
|$1,956
|$2,284
|$6,834
|Repairs
|$524
|$607
|$709
|$827
|$964
|$3,631
|Taxes & Fees
|$818
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,001
|Financing
|$790
|$636
|$469
|$295
|$106
|$2,296
|Depreciation
|$3,697
|$1,361
|$1,197
|$1,061
|$952
|$8,268
|Fuel
|$1,484
|$1,529
|$1,575
|$1,622
|$1,670
|$7,879
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,941
|$6,175
|$5,366
|$6,653
|$6,896
|$34,030
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Transit Connect Minivan Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors SWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$845
|$871
|$897
|$924
|$952
|$4,488
|Maintenance
|$928
|$1,303
|$595
|$2,130
|$2,488
|$7,444
|Repairs
|$571
|$661
|$772
|$900
|$1,050
|$3,955
|Taxes & Fees
|$891
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$1,091
|Financing
|$860
|$693
|$511
|$321
|$116
|$2,501
|Depreciation
|$4,027
|$1,482
|$1,304
|$1,155
|$1,037
|$9,006
|Fuel
|$1,617
|$1,665
|$1,715
|$1,767
|$1,819
|$8,583
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,739
|$6,726
|$5,845
|$7,247
|$7,512
|$37,068
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Transit Connect Minivan Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate LWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$866
|$893
|$919
|$946
|$975
|$4,599
|Maintenance
|$951
|$1,335
|$610
|$2,183
|$2,549
|$7,628
|Repairs
|$585
|$678
|$791
|$923
|$1,076
|$4,053
|Taxes & Fees
|$913
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,118
|Financing
|$881
|$710
|$524
|$329
|$119
|$2,563
|Depreciation
|$4,126
|$1,519
|$1,336
|$1,184
|$1,063
|$9,228
|Fuel
|$1,656
|$1,706
|$1,758
|$1,810
|$1,864
|$8,794
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,979
|$6,891
|$5,989
|$7,425
|$7,696
|$37,980
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Transit Connect Minivan Wagon XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors SWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$832
|$857
|$882
|$908
|$936
|$4,415
|Maintenance
|$913
|$1,282
|$586
|$2,095
|$2,447
|$7,322
|Repairs
|$562
|$650
|$760
|$886
|$1,033
|$3,890
|Taxes & Fees
|$876
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$1,073
|Financing
|$846
|$682
|$503
|$316
|$114
|$2,460
|Depreciation
|$3,961
|$1,458
|$1,283
|$1,136
|$1,020
|$8,858
|Fuel
|$1,590
|$1,638
|$1,687
|$1,738
|$1,789
|$8,442
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,580
|$6,616
|$5,749
|$7,128
|$7,388
|$36,461
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Transit Connect Minivan Wagon XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$728
|$750
|$772
|$795
|$819
|$3,863
|Maintenance
|$799
|$1,121
|$512
|$1,833
|$2,141
|$6,407
|Repairs
|$491
|$569
|$665
|$775
|$904
|$3,404
|Taxes & Fees
|$767
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$939
|Financing
|$740
|$596
|$440
|$276
|$100
|$2,153
|Depreciation
|$3,466
|$1,276
|$1,122
|$994
|$893
|$7,751
|Fuel
|$1,391
|$1,433
|$1,476
|$1,520
|$1,566
|$7,387
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,382
|$5,789
|$5,031
|$6,237
|$6,465
|$31,903
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Ford Transit Connect in Virginia is:not available
