Used 2014 Ford Transit Connect Wagon Titanium LWB Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)316.0/442.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.8 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque171 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower169 hp @ 6000 rpm
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
Packages
MyFord Touch w/Rear View Camerayes
Trailer Tow Packageyes
Smoker's Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Comfort & Convenience
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front reading lightsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
Dual zone air conditioningyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Molded All-Weather Front and Rear Floor Matsyes
Ford Work Solutions - Crew Chief Telematics by Telogisyes
Aircraft Style Mid-Vehicle Overhead Consoleyes
Vertical Cargo Net Kityes
AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player/SYNC/Sirius XM/HD Radio/Rear View Camerayes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room46.9 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.7 in.
Front leg room40.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room54.6 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room45.1 in.
Rear hip Room58.5 in.
Rear leg room37.6 in.
Rear shoulder room58.5 in.
one-piece folding third row seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Panoramic Fixed Glass Vista Roofyes
Front and Rear Splash Guardsyes
Roof Rails w/Crossbarsyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Daytime Running Lightsyes
Roof Railsyes
Quickclear Windshield Defrosteryes
17" x 6.5" Alloy Wheels w/Locking Wheel Lug Nutsyes
Measurements
Front track61.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity130.0 cu.ft.
Length189.7 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.8 cu.ft.
Height72.8 in.
EPA interior volume181.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base120.6 in.
Width72.2 in.
Rear track62.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Burnished Glow
  • Silver Metallic
  • Deep Impact Blue Metallic
  • Solar Yellow
  • Midnight Sky
  • Frozen White
  • Panther Black Metallic
  • Race Red
  • Dark Blue
  • Tectonic Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Stone, leather
Tires & Wheels
P215/55R16 97H tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
full wheel coversyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
