Used 2014 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XL Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$23,000
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|24
|Total Seating
|2
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$23,000
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$23,000
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|21/29 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|331.8/458.2 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|15.8 gal.
|Combined MPG
|24
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$23,000
|Torque
|171 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.5 l
|Horsepower
|169 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Valves
|16
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$23,000
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front head airbags
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$23,000
|Trailer Tow Package
|yes
|Smoker's Package
|yes
|CNG/LPG Gaseous Engine Prep Package (Late Availability)
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$23,000
|2 total speakers
|yes
|mast antenna
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|radio data system
|yes
|auxiliary audio input
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$23,000
|Air conditioning
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|cargo area light
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$23,000
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$23,000
|Ford Work Solutions - Crew Chief Telematics by Telogis
|yes
|AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player/Rear View Camera
|yes
|AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player/SYNC/Rear View Camera
|yes
|Full Cloth Seats ilo Vinyl
|yes
|AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player
|yes
|Molded All-Weather Front Floor Mats
|yes
|Vinyl 6-Way Manual Driver's Seat w/Fold Flat Manual Passenger Seat
|yes
|LED Cargo Area Light
|yes
|Cruise Control
|yes
|AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player & SYNC
|yes
|Vinyl 6-Way Manual Driver's Seat
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$23,000
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,000
|Front head room
|46.9 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|4 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|57.7 in.
|Front leg room
|40.3 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|Front hip room
|54.6 in.
|vinyl
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$23,000
|Front and Rear Splash Guards
|yes
|Front License Plate Bracket
|yes
|Large Exterior Mirrors
|yes
|Daytime Running Lights
|yes
|Electric Heated Windshield Defroster
|yes
|Rear Privacy Glass
|yes
|2nd Row Passenger Window Fixed Glass
|yes
|Quickclear Windshield Defroster
|yes
|Power Adjustable Heated Exterior Mirrors
|yes
|2nd Row Driver and Passenger Side Fixed Glass Windows
|yes
|180 Degree Rear Symmetrical Cargo Doors w/Fixed Rear Door Glass
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$23,000
|Front track
|61.7 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|130.0 cu.ft.
|Length
|189.7 in.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|130.0 cu.ft.
|Height
|72.8 in.
|EPA interior volume
|191.8 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|120.6 in.
|Width
|72.2 in.
|Rear track
|62.4 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$23,000
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$23,000
|P215/55R16 97H tires
|yes
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|fullsize matching spare tire
|yes
|full wheel covers
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|steel wheels
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|16 x 6.5 in. wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$23,000
|torsion beam rear suspension
|yes
|front independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|MacPherson strut front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$23,000
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
