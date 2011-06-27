  1. Home
Used 2014 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XL Features & Specs

More about the 2014 Transit Connect
Overview
Engine TypeGas
$22,000
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$22,000
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$22,000
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)331.8/458.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.8 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$22,000
Torque171 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower169 hp @ 6000 rpm
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$22,000
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$22,000
Trailer Tow Packageyes
Smoker's Packageyes
CNG/LPG Gaseous Engine Prep Package (Late Availability)yes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$22,000
2 total speakersyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
radio data systemyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$22,000
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
retained accessory poweryes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$22,000
1 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$22,000
Ford Work Solutions - Crew Chief Telematics by Telogisyes
AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player/Rear View Camerayes
AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player/SYNC/Rear View Camerayes
Full Cloth Seats ilo Vinylyes
AM/FM Stereo w/CD Playeryes
Molded All-Weather Front Floor Matsyes
Vinyl 6-Way Manual Driver's Seat w/Fold Flat Manual Passenger Seatyes
LED Cargo Area Lightyes
Cruise Controlyes
AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player & SYNCyes
Vinyl 6-Way Manual Driver's Seatyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$22,000
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,000
Front head room46.9 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room57.7 in.
Front leg room40.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room54.6 in.
vinylyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$22,000
Front and Rear Splash Guardsyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Large Exterior Mirrorsyes
Daytime Running Lightsyes
Electric Heated Windshield Defrosteryes
Rear Privacy Glassyes
2nd Row Passenger Window Fixed Glassyes
Quickclear Windshield Defrosteryes
Power Adjustable Heated Exterior Mirrorsyes
2nd Row Driver and Passenger Side Fixed Glass Windowsyes
180 Degree Rear Symmetrical Cargo Doors w/Fixed Rear Door Glassyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$22,000
Front track61.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity105.0 cu.ft.
Length173.9 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place105.0 cu.ft.
Height72.5 in.
EPA interior volume167.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base104.8 in.
Width72.2 in.
Rear track62.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$22,000
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Metallic
  • Midnight Sky
  • Frozen White
  • Panther Black Metallic
  • Race Red
  • Dark Blue
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal Black, cloth
  • Pewter, vinyl
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$22,000
P215/55R16 97H tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
full wheel coversyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$22,000
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$22,000
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
