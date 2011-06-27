Used 2014 Ford Transit Connect Minivan Consumer Reviews

Just what I needed buzzaround1 , 08/19/2014 19 of 19 people found this review helpful I just bought the fully loaded Transit Connect Titanium model last week. So far I am really enjoying it. I went from a lnfiniti FX35 so I was a bit hesitant to make such a drastic change at first but the more I drive it the happier I am with my choice. I had been in Italy this summer and rode in a more striped down version. That was roomy and able to carry 7 full sized adults on our various adventures. I had never considered getting one for myself but after looking at the Flex, Explorer, and the MKT, frankly, this really fit my needs the best. This had the fuel efficiency, tech goodies, AND hauling room! Plenty of room for taking my paintings places. No need to rent a van! Report Abuse

Never Again Francois , 05/26/2016 Wagon XLT w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB 4dr Minivan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) 10 of 10 people found this review helpful Bought it for the cargo space and getting the A plan, but even with the A plan, this is the last straw for me owning a Ford. Some of my friends say Fix Or Repair Daily, well bought it new and has spend way too much time at the dealer, door latches broke, could not close sliding doors/ transmission would not up shift/ transmission fluid leaked from axle shaft/ rear parking aid stopped working/ AC is lousy so are headlights. The only positive is the cargo space and I liked the 2 swinging doors. Bought it new to avoid problems using the van for my business. Will sell as soon as warrnaty is up! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great Concept, Poor Execution. Val S , 02/15/2016 Wagon XLT w/Rear Liftgate LWB 4dr Minivan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) 14 of 15 people found this review helpful I purchased mine new, in September of 2015; dealer gave me a good deal since it was almost a 2yr old model. The engine is fine, the transmission gets stuck between gears( going to cause an accident one of these days). The dealership "cannot duplicate the problem". The tires need to be bigger, since it is so big, riding on teeny tiny tires, they like to follow any grooves or deviations in the road, especially at higher speeds. My main reason for buying it, was the comfort of the drivers seat, which I love. The second and third rows however are not nearly as comfortable. I had to purchase a car seat with a smaller base for my son, his was wider and couldn't sit on the middle or back row evenly, it would tip to one side or the other. Also, the second and third rows are backwards. It should have 2 seats in the middle, and 3 in the rear, so that you aren't required to fold seats around and climb over them to get into the third row. Almost every plastic part on the outside, and all the weatherstripping has had to be replaced. Many of the interior pieces are broken. Both sliding rear doors are sometimes impossible to open/ close; its been repaired 6 times, and still don't work properly. There was a water leak at the 3rd brake light, which took the dealership months to locate and fix, after fixing that, the rear wiper broke, and took 4 tries to correct. The air conditioner likes to suddenly quit working, forcing me to restart the van to get it running again. I currently have 4 different body parts hanging off the van that the dealer is making arrangements to fix. There are other problems I don't have the space to list. I have had to go to arbitration with the BBB in an attempt to get Ford to do the right thing and take back the van. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Good not great. fredbt , 12/02/2014 Cargo Van XL w/ Rear Liftgate LWB 4dr Minivan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) 16 of 18 people found this review helpful Much nicer to drive than any other van I've owned, good suspension, quiet and better gas mileage, though I only get 19 or 20 mpg. The latter probably because I carry about 500 pounds and most of my driving is in Los Angeles. I badly need a back up camera because the van has a ridiculous design flaw, the handle on the rear gate is near level vertically with the rear bumper face so if there is an unseen wall or pole they both make contact at the same time. The bumper should stick out at least 2 inches more. A really annoying feature is the self locking front doors with keys in ignition. It happens when I have the rear doors open, which would not be a problem if I had not installed a partition. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse