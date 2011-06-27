Used 2014 Ford Transit Connect Minivan Consumer Reviews
Just what I needed
I just bought the fully loaded Transit Connect Titanium model last week. So far I am really enjoying it. I went from a lnfiniti FX35 so I was a bit hesitant to make such a drastic change at first but the more I drive it the happier I am with my choice. I had been in Italy this summer and rode in a more striped down version. That was roomy and able to carry 7 full sized adults on our various adventures. I had never considered getting one for myself but after looking at the Flex, Explorer, and the MKT, frankly, this really fit my needs the best. This had the fuel efficiency, tech goodies, AND hauling room! Plenty of room for taking my paintings places. No need to rent a van!
Never Again
Bought it for the cargo space and getting the A plan, but even with the A plan, this is the last straw for me owning a Ford. Some of my friends say Fix Or Repair Daily, well bought it new and has spend way too much time at the dealer, door latches broke, could not close sliding doors/ transmission would not up shift/ transmission fluid leaked from axle shaft/ rear parking aid stopped working/ AC is lousy so are headlights. The only positive is the cargo space and I liked the 2 swinging doors. Bought it new to avoid problems using the van for my business. Will sell as soon as warrnaty is up!
Great Concept, Poor Execution.
I purchased mine new, in September of 2015; dealer gave me a good deal since it was almost a 2yr old model. The engine is fine, the transmission gets stuck between gears( going to cause an accident one of these days). The dealership "cannot duplicate the problem". The tires need to be bigger, since it is so big, riding on teeny tiny tires, they like to follow any grooves or deviations in the road, especially at higher speeds. My main reason for buying it, was the comfort of the drivers seat, which I love. The second and third rows however are not nearly as comfortable. I had to purchase a car seat with a smaller base for my son, his was wider and couldn't sit on the middle or back row evenly, it would tip to one side or the other. Also, the second and third rows are backwards. It should have 2 seats in the middle, and 3 in the rear, so that you aren't required to fold seats around and climb over them to get into the third row. Almost every plastic part on the outside, and all the weatherstripping has had to be replaced. Many of the interior pieces are broken. Both sliding rear doors are sometimes impossible to open/ close; its been repaired 6 times, and still don't work properly. There was a water leak at the 3rd brake light, which took the dealership months to locate and fix, after fixing that, the rear wiper broke, and took 4 tries to correct. The air conditioner likes to suddenly quit working, forcing me to restart the van to get it running again. I currently have 4 different body parts hanging off the van that the dealer is making arrangements to fix. There are other problems I don't have the space to list. I have had to go to arbitration with the BBB in an attempt to get Ford to do the right thing and take back the van.
Good not great.
Much nicer to drive than any other van I've owned, good suspension, quiet and better gas mileage, though I only get 19 or 20 mpg. The latter probably because I carry about 500 pounds and most of my driving is in Los Angeles. I badly need a back up camera because the van has a ridiculous design flaw, the handle on the rear gate is near level vertically with the rear bumper face so if there is an unseen wall or pole they both make contact at the same time. The bumper should stick out at least 2 inches more. A really annoying feature is the self locking front doors with keys in ignition. It happens when I have the rear doors open, which would not be a problem if I had not installed a partition.
8 months in Titanium Wagon
I was looking for a vehicle to replace my gas guzzling pickup. I needed one that could do light hauling, and when necessary, transport visiting relatives. I wanted good gas mileage and was not concerned about great acceleration. I found it all in my 2014 Titanium Wagon. I drive a mix of city and highway. I'm typically easy on the gas pedal and average 25.2 mpg. I don't get much better on the freeway, but that's doing 70-75 mph. I have great visibility on the front and sides, though need to use the small, integrated convex mirrors that come from the factory to cover all blind to the side. I got used to using them very quickly. I have the rear camera and it is a must have. It would be difficult to back up with confidence without it. The leather seats of the Titanium are very nice and comfortable. Plenty of room for the passengers. I have the passenger seats folded down most of the time. I haul my bicycles in the van almost every day. I made a device that attaches by Velcro to the carpet floor and has fork locks for the bikes, so I can tote two bikes around inside the van with plenty of room for other stuff. There are a few minor things I don't like. The driver arm rests are about useless. You can't hold the steering wheel and rest your arms at the same time. The gas gauge will show a quick drop in fuel after a fill up. The needle moves quickly down to about 1/4 tank. From there it will take a good amount of time to get close to empty. At 1/8 tank, I find that there are still about 3-4 gallons left out of what is supposed to be a 15 gallon tank. The result is that I stop to fill up more often than I really need to since I don't feel comfortable driving around with the needle close to empty. The seats take a little bit of practice to master the folding sequence. I wish they folded into the floor, but as it is I have enough clearance to get my bikes in, so it is good enough. So my complaints are very minor. I absolutely enjoy my wagon. It seems to attract attention, in a positive way, and lots of people have asked me about it. I can't really comment on the durability/reliability, but I haven't had any issues in the eight months I've owned the vehicle. Maintenance costs so far have been minimal. One oil change that I did myself with full synthetic, that cost me about $40. Highly recommend this vehicle.
