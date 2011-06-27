  1. Home
Used 2014 Ford Transit Connect Features & Specs

More about the 2014 Transit Connect
Overview
Starting MSRP
$23,000
Starting MSRP
$24,525
Starting MSRP
$26,525
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG242423
Total Seating227
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$23,000
Starting MSRP
$24,525
Starting MSRP
$26,525
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$23,000
Starting MSRP
$24,525
Starting MSRP
$26,525
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/29 mpg21/29 mpg20/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)331.8/458.2 mi.331.8/458.2 mi.316.0/442.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.8 gal.15.8 gal.15.8 gal.
Combined MPG242423
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$23,000
Starting MSRP
$24,525
Starting MSRP
$26,525
Torque171 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm171 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm171 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l2.5 l2.5 l
Horsepower169 hp @ 6000 rpm169 hp @ 6000 rpm169 hp @ 6000 rpm
Valves161616
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$23,000
Starting MSRP
$24,525
Starting MSRP
$26,525
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
front head airbagsyesyesno
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsnoyesyes
Rear door child safety locksnonoyes
Rear center 3-point beltnonoyes
child seat anchorsnonoyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsnonoyes
3 rear headrestsnonoyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsnonoyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$23,000
Starting MSRP
$24,525
Starting MSRP
$26,525
Trailer Tow Packageyesyesyes
Smoker's Packageyesyesyes
CNG/LPG Gaseous Engine Prep Package (Late Availability)yesyesno
MyFord Touch w/Rear View Cameranoyesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$23,000
Starting MSRP
$24,525
Starting MSRP
$26,525
2 total speakersyesyesyes
mast antennayesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
radio data systemyesyesyes
auxiliary audio inputyesyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$23,000
Starting MSRP
$24,525
Starting MSRP
$26,525
Air conditioningyesyesyes
overhead console with storageyesyesyes
front cupholdersyesyesno
cargo area lightyesyesyes
retained accessory poweryesyesyes
electric power steeringyesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
front door pocketsyesyesyes
cruise controlnoyesyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelnoyesyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)noyesno
front reading lightsnoyesyes
Dual vanity mirrorsnoyesyes
front seatback storagenonoyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersnonoyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)nonoyes
rear view cameranonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$23,000
Starting MSRP
$24,525
Starting MSRP
$26,525
1 one-touch power windowsyesyesno
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Power mirrorsnoyesyes
2 one-touch power windowsnonoyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$23,000
Starting MSRP
$24,525
Starting MSRP
$26,525
Ford Work Solutions - Crew Chief Telematics by Telogisyesyesyes
AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player/Rear View Camerayesyesno
AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player/SYNC/Rear View Camerayesyesyes
Full Cloth Seats ilo Vinylyesnono
AM/FM Stereo w/CD Playeryesnono
Molded All-Weather Front Floor Matsyesyesno
Vinyl 6-Way Manual Driver's Seat w/Fold Flat Manual Passenger Seatyesnono
LED Cargo Area Lightyesyesno
Cruise Controlyesnono
AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player & SYNCyesyesno
Vinyl 6-Way Manual Driver's Seatyesyesno
Front Vinyl Floor Covernoyesyes
Adaptive Cornering Front Fog Lampsnoyesyes
Dual Zone Front Automatic Temperature Controlnoyesyes
AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player/SYNC/Sirius XM/HD Radio/Rear View Cameranoyesyes
AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player/SYNC/Sirius XM/HD Radionoyesno
Molded All-Weather Front and Rear Floor Matsnonoyes
Aircraft Style Mid-Vehicle Overhead Consolenonoyes
Vertical Cargo Net Kitnonoyes
Leather 6-Way Power Driver's Seatnonoyes
Rear Cargo Vinyl Floor Covernonoyes
Rear Carpeted Floor Matsnonoyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$23,000
Starting MSRP
$24,525
Starting MSRP
$26,525
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,000
Starting MSRP
$24,525
Starting MSRP
$26,525
Front head room46.9 in.46.9 in.46.9 in.
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesnono
Front shoulder room57.7 in.57.7 in.57.7 in.
Front leg room40.3 in.40.3 in.40.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesyesyes
Front hip room54.6 in.54.6 in.54.6 in.
vinylyesnono
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsnoyesyes
height adjustable driver seatnoyesyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportnoyesyes
clothnoyesyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,000
Starting MSRP
$24,525
Starting MSRP
$26,525
Rear head roomnono45.1 in.
Rear hip Roomnono58.5 in.
Rear leg roomnono37.6 in.
Rear shoulder roomnono58.5 in.
one-piece folding third row seatsnonoyes
Split-folding rear seatbacknonoyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$23,000
Starting MSRP
$24,525
Starting MSRP
$26,525
Front and Rear Splash Guardsyesyesyes
Front License Plate Bracketyesyesyes
Large Exterior Mirrorsyesyesno
Daytime Running Lightsyesyesyes
Electric Heated Windshield Defrosteryesyesno
Rear Privacy Glassyesnono
2nd Row Passenger Window Fixed Glassyesyesno
Quickclear Windshield Defrosteryesyesyes
Power Adjustable Heated Exterior Mirrorsyesnono
2nd Row Driver and Passenger Side Fixed Glass Windowsyesyesno
180 Degree Rear Symmetrical Cargo Doors w/Fixed Rear Door Glassyesyesno
16" x 6.5" Alloy Wheels w/Locking Wheel Lug Nutsnoyesyes
Auto Headlampsnoyesyes
Panoramic Fixed Glass Vista Roofnonoyes
Roof Rails w/Crossbarsnonoyes
Power Folding and Adjustable Heated Exterior Mirrorsnonoyes
Roof Railsnonoyes
17" x 6.5" Alloy Wheels w/Locking Wheel Lug Nutsnonoyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$23,000
Starting MSRP
$24,525
Starting MSRP
$26,525
Front track61.7 in.61.7 in.61.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity130.0 cu.ft.130.0 cu.ft.130.0 cu.ft.
Length189.7 in.189.7 in.189.7 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place130.0 cu.ft.130.0 cu.ft.15.8 cu.ft.
Height72.8 in.72.8 in.72.8 in.
EPA interior volume191.8 cu.ft.191.8 cu.ft.181.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base120.6 in.120.6 in.120.6 in.
Width72.2 in.72.2 in.72.2 in.
Rear track62.4 in.62.4 in.62.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$23,000
Starting MSRP
$24,525
Starting MSRP
$26,525
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Metallic
  • Midnight Sky
  • Frozen White
  • Panther Black Metallic
  • Race Red
  • Dark Blue
  • Silver Metallic
  • Midnight Sky
  • Frozen White
  • Panther Black Metallic
  • Race Red
  • Dark Blue
  • Burnished Glow
  • Silver Metallic
  • Solar Yellow
  • Midnight Sky
  • Deep Impact Blue Metallic
  • Frozen White
  • Panther Black Metallic
  • Race Red
  • Dark Blue
  • Tectonic Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal Black, cloth
  • Pewter, vinyl
  • Charcoal Black, cloth
  • Medium Stone, cloth
  • Charcoal Black, cloth
  • Medium Stone, cloth
  • Medium Stone, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$23,000
Starting MSRP
$24,525
Starting MSRP
$26,525
P215/55R16 97H tiresyesyesyes
Steel spare wheelyesyesyes
fullsize matching spare tireyesyesyes
full wheel coversyesyesyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
steel wheelsyesyesyes
underbody mounted spare tireyesyesyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyesyesyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$23,000
Starting MSRP
$24,525
Starting MSRP
$26,525
torsion beam rear suspensionyesyesyes
front independent suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$23,000
Starting MSRP
$24,525
Starting MSRP
$26,525
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
