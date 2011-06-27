Used 2013 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XLT Features & Specs
|Overview
See Transit Connect Inventory
Starting MSRP
$23,825
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|23
|Total Seating
|2
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$23,825
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$23,825
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|21/27 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|323.4/415.8 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|15.4 gal.
|Combined MPG
|23
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$23,825
|Torque
|128 lb-ft @ 4750 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.0 l
|Horsepower
|136 hp @ 6300 rpm
|Turning circle
|39.0 ft.
|Valves
|16
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$23,825
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakes
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$23,825
|CNG/LPG Gaseous Engine Prep Package
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$23,825
|2 total speakers
|yes
|mast antenna
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|radio data system
|yes
|auxiliary audio input
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$23,825
|Air conditioning
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|cargo area light
|yes
|Cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|12V cargo area power outlet(s)
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|front reading lights
|yes
|Passenger vanity mirror
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$23,825
|Power mirrors
|yes
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$23,825
|Molded All-Weather Front Floor Mats
|yes
|Ashcup/Coin Holder w/Lid
|yes
|Carpeted Front Row Floor Mats
|yes
|Ford Work Solutions Crew Chief Telematics by Telogis
|yes
|Modified Wiring
|yes
|SYNC
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$23,825
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,825
|Front head room
|51.1 in.
|6 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|54.4 in.
|Front leg room
|40.5 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front hip room
|50.8 in.
|cloth
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$23,825
|Rear Cargo 255 Degree Opening Doors
|yes
|Front License Plate Bracket
|yes
|Daytime Running Lights
|yes
|Splash Guards
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$23,825
|Front track
|59.3 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|129.6 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|3360 lbs.
|Gross weight
|5005 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|129.6 cu.ft.
|Maximum payload
|1600 lbs.
|Length
|180.6 in.
|Ground clearance
|7.2 in.
|Height
|79.3 in.
|EPA interior volume
|194.7 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|114.6 in.
|Width
|70.7 in.
|Rear track
|61.1 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$23,825
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$23,825
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|fullsize matching spare tire
|yes
|full wheel covers
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|steel wheels
|yes
|15 in. wheels
|yes
|P205/65R15 95T tires
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
Sponsored cars related to the Transit Connect
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$23,825
|front independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|MacPherson strut front suspension
|yes
|solid axle rear suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$23,825
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Related Used 2013 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XLT info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2011
- Used Nissan Murano 2017
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2018
- Used Lexus LS 500 2018
- Used Ford Explorer 2016
- Used BMW 5 Series 2008
- Used Honda CR-V 2010
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2017
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2012
- Used Kia Sportage 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi Q7
- 2019 Bentley Bentayga
- 2019 BMW 2 Series
- 2019 INFINITI QX30
- 2019 Sonata Plug-in Hybrid
- MINI Convertible 2019
- Audi A4 allroad 2019
- 2019 BMW X2
- 2019 GLC-Class
- 2019 GX 460
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Honda Civic
- 2019 Passport
- 2019 CR-V
- 2019 Honda HR-V
- 2019 Honda Clarity
- Honda Fit 2019
- 2019 Odyssey
- 2019 Honda Insight
- Honda Clarity 2019
- 2020 Honda Civic