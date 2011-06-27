Used 2010 Ford Transit Connect Consumer Reviews

Looks good, performs bad Betsy , 07/30/2015 Wagon XLT 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl 4A) 31 of 34 people found this review helpful We have had brake issues from day 1. First set had to be replaced at 8000 miles. Dealer said it was "normal wear" not covered under warranty. Second day we had van a hubcap flew off while travelling on the highway at 65 mph. Dealer said that it was our fault and that without the hubcap there was no evidence that it was defective and that it is not covered under warranty. Side sliding doors constantly go out of alignment and require tightening of set bolt. Dealer over torqued bolt and door wont shut correctly now, not covered under warranty. Plastic adjustment handle for driver's seat broke off in my hand at about 10,000 miles, Ford dealer said not covered under warranty. Original tires had to be replaced at 25,000 miles, not covered under warranty. TPMS light wont go off. Dealer tried to reset using procedure in owners manual and it didn't work. Said they "weren't real good with these import Fords" and that it was probably due to "abuse" and not covered under warranty. At 69,250 miles suffered brake failure that caused serious rear end collision that injured passenger. Pedal fully depressed, no skid marks while traveling at 45 mph. Van undriveable. Looking to replace it with anything but a Ford now. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Mini Van Make Over JackSpranto , 09/07/2009 10 of 10 people found this review helpful I and my coworker test-drove this vehicles because our company tried to purchase 2 of them to replace our current Ford 250s. We are afraid that this vehicle may not handle in the winter season because the chassis is way too low than what we expected. The cargo space is too little after you install the cabins, is very hard to get in from side doors. Report Abuse

Work Van- Not very nice, I would hate it if I had paid for it! dalebass3 , 04/03/2013 20 of 22 people found this review helpful Wheel bearings went out at 50,000! All but one hubcap has come off. Power windows have stopped working. Driver side door does not unlock with the key fob. Fuel tank is tiny, I need to fill up every other day. Ride is so loud I can't even use the blue tooth. Overall this car has a lot of issues. It is free for me to drive so that makes up for it some, but if I had paid my own money for this I would be mad. Report Abuse

Sprinter on a budget Paul Mann , 05/21/2016 Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/o Side & Rear Glass (2.0L 4cyl 4A) 16 of 18 people found this review helpful First a little background. I own a small chain of bookstores and at least 50% of the 196,000 miles on this vehicle were spent loaded with books. I typically carry 1,000 pounds, but have gone up to 2,650 pounds (plus driver). It's not fast, it's not sexy, but it's a very economical workhorse. Since new, the Transit Connect has averaged just a bit shy of 28 mpg. On the highway, it typically yields 31 mpg. Note: fully loaded, I tend to keep things going at about 65 mph. The vehicle has no problems maintaining a higher speed, but the road/engine noise does get daunting. If you're concerned about reliability, don't be. This cargo van just doesn't break. Other than regular, synthetic oil changes, maintenance has been almost nil. The transmission was serviced at 195,000 - mostly because I felt guilty about neglecting my reliable partner. At the same time, the coolant was swapped out. Oh, and the plugs were changed at 100,000 miles. That's it. Nothing has fallen off, broken or failed to work. If this cargo ever gets stolen, I will happily buy another one. May 2019 update. I'm no longer hauling books as the book store chain is now closed. But this workhorse is still plugging along at 219,000 miles carrying most anything I need to be hauled. This week I'm taking the Transit in for a service that includes an oil change and a $10 thermostat. Not bad for more than 200,000 miles. Still, the Transit Connect has never let me down - even when it's been overloaded and toting too much stuff through the Tennessee mountains. This is one tough truck. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse