2023 Ford Transit Cargo Van 350 HD High Roof Specs & Features

More about the 2023 Transit Cargo Van
Overview
Starting MSRP
$52,575
Engine TypeGas
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Fuel & MPG
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Range in miles (city/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25.0 gal.
Engine
Base engine size3.5 L
CylindersV6
Base engine typeGas
Horsepower310 hp @ 5,000 rpm
Torque400 lb-ft @ 2,500 rpm
Valves24
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (DOHC)
Valve timingVariable
Direct injectionyes
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity6,800 lbs.
Max Payload Capacity5,174 lbs.
Drivetrain
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Suspension
Front independent suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Dimensions
Length263.9 in.
Overall width with mirrors97.4 in.
Overall width without mirrors83.7 in.
Height110.4 in.
Wheelbase148.0 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place487.3 cu.ft.
Maximum cargo capacity536.4 cu.ft.
Maximum towing capacity6,800 lbs.
Maximum payload5,174 lbs.
Gross weight11,000 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Blue Metallic
  • Avalanche Gray Metallic
  • Abyss Gray Metallic
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • School Bus Yellow (Fleet)
  • Carbonized Gray Metallic
  • Blue Mist
  • Oxford White
  • Agate Black Metallic
  • Race Red
Interior Colors
  • Dark Palazzo Grey, cloth
  • Dark Palazzo Grey, vinyl
  • Ebony, leather
  • Ebony, cloth
  • Dark Palazzo Grey/Ebony, vinyl
Front Seat Dimensions
Front head room56.6 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
Front shoulder room67.9 in.
Front hip room60.7 in.
Vinylyes
Bucket front seatsyes
4-way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
4-way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Safety
Lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
Pre-collision safety systemyes
Post-collision safety systemyes
Dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Front head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
Stability controlyes
Traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Tire pressure monitoringyes
Dusk sensing headlampsyes
Auto delay off headlampsyes
2 front headrestsyes
Engine immobilizeryes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Comfort & Convenience
Comfort & Convenience
Tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Electric power steeringyes
Rear view camerayes
Front cupholdersyes
Front door pocketsyes
Single zone front air conditioningyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Tachometeryes
Clockyes
Tires & Wheels
Painted steel wheelsyes
Partial wheel coversyes
16 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
195/75R16 tiresyes
Fullsize matching spare tireyes
Underbody mounted spare tireyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Mechanical Options
Auto Start-Stop Delete -$50
Dual AGM Batteries +$295
Engine Block Heater +$75
Auxiliary Fuel Port Extension Line +$385
Dual Alternator +$1,025
Remote Start +$495
Extended Range Fuel Tank +$285
Engine Idle Shutdown - 15 Minutes (Fleet) +$200
Speed Limitation - 75MPH (Fleet) +$80
Speed Limitation - 70MPH (Fleet) +$80
Speed Limitation - 65MPH (Fleet) +$80
Engine Idle Shutdown - 20 Minutes (Fleet) +$200
Engine Idle Shutdown - 5 Minutes (Fleet) +$200
Engine Idle Shutdown - 10 Minutes (Fleet) +$200
Packages
Exterior Upgrade Package +$450
Upfitter Package +$610
Heavy Duty Trailer Tow Package +$485
Interior Upgrade Package +$1,435
Fleet Safety Package (Fleet) +$35
Auxiliary Heater Prep Package Without Rear Controls +$65
Auxiliary Heater and A/C Prep Package Without Rear Controls +$100
Safety & Security Options
Virtual Rearview Mirror +$595
Blind Spot Assist 1.0 w/Cross-Traffic Alert and Trailer Coverage +$795
Perimeter Alarm +$155
Rearview Display in Rearview Mirror +$0
MyKey +$5
Back Up Alarm +$150
Dual Note Horn +$20
High Resolution Digital Camera +$0
Reverse Brake Assist +$975
Side Sensing System +$480
Daytime Running Lamps (Fleet) +$45
Reverse Sensing System +$295
360-Degree Split View Camera +$1,000
Interior Options
WiFi Hotspot Delete -$20
Adaptive Cruise Control w/ASLD +$625
Cruise Control w/ASLD +$325
6 Speakers +$25
Vinyl Front/Rear Floor Covering +$245
AM/FM Stereo w/SYNC 3 and 4.0” Multi-Function Display +$280
Seat Pack #9 - Dark Palazzo Gray Cloth Driver Seat -$160
D-Pillar Assist Handles +$60
Vinyl Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrors +$75
AM/FM/HD Stereo w/SYNC 4 and 12.0” Multi-Function Display +$1,165
Seat Pack #13 - Dark Palazzo Gray Vinyl Seats +$45
AM/FM Stereo w/SYNC 4 and 12.0” Multi-Function Display +$910
Seat Pack #15 - Ebony Cloth Heated Seats +$990
Lockable Door w/Window Bulkhead +$1,395
AM/FM/HD Stereo w/SYNC 4, 12.0” Multi-Function Display and Navigation +$1,780
2 Additional Keys w/Remote Key Fobs +$75
AM/FM Stereo w/SYNC 4, 12.0” Multi-Function Display and Connected Navigation +$930
Seat Pack #3 - Ebony Cloth Seats +$115
Upfitter Interface Module +$255
Front Carpet +$35
AM/FM/HD Stereo w/SYNC 4, 12.0” Multi-Function Display, Navigation and Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control +$2,050
Seat Pack #25 - Dark Palazzo Gray Vinyl Seats +$490
Heavy-Duty Cargo Flooring +$995
Intelligent Access w/Push-Button Start +$370
Seat Pack #30 - Ebony Cloth Seats +$650
Full Rear Compartment Lighting +$75
Seat Pack #11 - Ebony Cloth Seats +$115
Cargo Tie-Down Hooks +$25
Seat Pack #10 - Dark Palazzo Gray Cloth Seats +$115
Passenger Side B-Pillar Assist Handle +$25
Seat Pack #14 - Dark Palazzo Gray Cloth Heated Seats +$990
All-Weather Floor Mats +$120
Large Center Console +$195
Heavy Duty Tray Style Front Floor Mats +$60
Front Overhead Shelf +$75
Seat Pack #2 - Dark Palazzo Gray Cloth Seats +$115
Front Carpeted Floor Mats +$30
Trailer Brake Controller +$405
Seat Pack #26 - Dark Palazzo Gray Vinyl Seats +$560
High Capacity Front/Rear Air Conditioning and Heater +$860
Seat Pack #8 - Dark Palazzo Gray Vinyl Driver Seat -$250
Seat Pack #31 - Dark Palazzo Gray Cloth Swivel Seats +$1,315
Vehicle Maintenance Monitor +$45
Seat Pack #29 - Ebony Cloth Seats +$580
12V Rear Powerpoint +$15
Seat Pack #32 - Ebony Cloth Seats +$0
Foldable Shelving +$2,800
Foldable Shelving +$3,750
Auxiliary Fuse Box +$385
Seat Pack #16 - Ebony Leather Heated Seats +$1,160
Seat Pack #17 - Dark Palazzo Gray Cloth Swivel Seats +$1,385
Radio Prep Package +$0
VP- Keyless Entry Keypad +$95
Orange Seat Belts (Fleet) +$45
Exterior Options
Chrome High-Intensity Discharge (HID) Headlamps w/LED Signature Surround +$455
Front License Plate Bracket +$0
Front Fog Lamps +$105
Black High-Intensity Discharge (HID) Headlamps +$455
Full-Size Spare Tire & Wheel Delete -$125
Privacy Glass +$500
Privacy Glass +$225
Power Running Board +$940
High Strength Laminated Glass +$1,135
Wiper Activated Headlamps +$30
Privacy Glass +$125
16" Heavy-Duty Forged Aluminum Wheels +$940
Body Color Painted Front Bumper +$250
Black Front Wheel Well Liners +$295
Short Arm, Power Adjustable, Manual-Folding Heated Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals +$160
Long Arm, Manual-Folding, Power Adjustable Exterior Mirrors +$65
Fixed Rear Cargo Door Glass +$250
Extended Length Running Boards +$655
Running Board +$310
Fixed Rear Cargo Door Glass w/Fixed Passenger-Side Door Glass +$425
Modified Vehicle Wiring System and Kit +$75
Tow/Haul Mode w/Trailer Wiring Provisions +$295
50/50 Hinged Rear Doors +$75
Long Arm, Power Adjustable, Manual-Folding Heated Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals +$220
Fixed Windows All-Around +$625
Exterior Mirror Delete (Fleet) +$0
Rear Bumper Delete (Fleet) +$0
Decal #3 (Fleet) +$775
Rear Scuff Plate Kit +$150
Heavy-Duty Rear Scuff Plate Kit +$350
Decal #2 (Fleet) +$575
Decal #1 (Fleet) +$425
