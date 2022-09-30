2023 Ford Transit Cargo Van 350 Medium Roof Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$51,490
|Engine Type
|Flex-fuel (FFV)
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Total Seating
|2
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Fuel & MPG
|Range in miles (city/hwy)
|0/0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|25.0 gal.
|Engine
|Base engine size
|3.5 L
|Cylinders
|V6
|Base engine type
|Flex-fuel (FFV)
|Horsepower
|275 hp @ 6,250 rpm
|Torque
|260 lb-ft @ 4,000 rpm
|Valves
|24
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (DOHC)
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Towing & Hauling
|Max Towing Capacity
|6,600 lbs.
|Drivetrain
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Rear limited slip differential
|yes
|Suspension
|Front independent suspension
|yes
|Stabilizer bar stabilizer bar
|yes
|Dimensions
|Length
|235.5 in.
|Overall width with mirrors
|97.4 in.
|Overall width without mirrors
|81.3 in.
|Height
|101.3 in.
|Wheelbase
|148.0 in.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|357.1 cu.ft.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|400.5 cu.ft.
|Maximum towing capacity
|6,600 lbs.
|Gross weight
|9,950 lbs.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Front Seat Dimensions
|Front head room
|52.0 in.
|Front leg room
|41.3 in.
|Front shoulder room
|67.9 in.
|Front hip room
|60.7 in.
|Vinyl
|yes
|Bucket front seats
|yes
|4-way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|4-way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|Safety
|Lane departure warning accident avoidance system
|yes
|Pre-collision safety system
|yes
|Post-collision safety system
|yes
|Dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|Front head airbags
|yes
|Passenger airbag deactivation switch
|yes
|Stability control
|yes
|Traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|Dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|Auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|Engine immobilizer
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|4 total speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|USB with external media control
|yes
|Power Feature
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Electric power steering
|yes
|Rear view camera
|yes
|Front cupholders
|yes
|Front door pockets
|yes
|Single zone front air conditioning
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
|Tachometer
|yes
|Clock
|yes
|Tires & Wheels
|Painted steel wheels
|yes
|Partial wheel covers
|yes
|16 in. wheels
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|235/65R16 tires
|yes
|Fullsize matching spare tire
|yes
|Underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Mechanical Options
|3.5L EcoBoost V6 Engine
|+$1,775
|Auto Start-Stop Delete
|-$50
|Dual AGM Batteries
|+$295
|Engine Block Heater
|+$75
|Auxiliary Fuel Port Extension Line
|+$385
|Dual Alternator
|+$1,025
|Remote Start
|+$495
|Extended Range Fuel Tank
|+$285
|Push Down Manual Parking Brake
|+$195
|Engine Idle Shutdown - 15 Minutes (Fleet)
|+$200
|Speed Limitation - 75MPH (Fleet)
|+$80
|Speed Limitation - 70MPH (Fleet)
|+$80
|Speed Limitation - 65MPH (Fleet)
|+$80
|Engine Idle Shutdown - 20 Minutes (Fleet)
|+$200
|Engine Idle Shutdown - 5 Minutes (Fleet)
|+$200
|Engine Idle Shutdown - 10 Minutes (Fleet)
|+$200
|Packages
|Exterior Upgrade Package
|+$535
|Upfitter Package
|+$610
|Heavy Duty Trailer Tow Package
|+$485
|Parcel Delivery Package
|+$345
|Interior Upgrade Package
|+$1,435
|Fleet Safety Package (Fleet)
|+$35
|Fleet Fuel Economy Package (Fleet)
|+$265
|Auxiliary Heater Prep Package Without Rear Controls
|+$65
|Auxiliary Heater and A/C Prep Package Without Rear Controls
|+$100
|Load Area Protection Package
|+$485
|Safety & Security Options
|Virtual Rearview Mirror
|+$595
|Blind Spot Assist 1.0 w/Cross-Traffic Alert and Trailer Coverage
|+$795
|Enhanced Active Park Assist
|+$895
|Perimeter Alarm
|+$155
|Rearview Display in Rearview Mirror
|+$0
|MyKey
|+$5
|Back Up Alarm
|+$150
|Dual Note Horn
|+$20
|High Resolution Digital Camera
|+$0
|Reverse Brake Assist
|+$975
|Side Sensing System
|+$480
|Daytime Running Lamps (Fleet)
|+$45
|Reverse Sensing System
|+$295
|360-Degree Split View Camera
|+$1,000
|Interior Options
|WiFi Hotspot Delete
|-$20
|Adaptive Cruise Control w/ASLD
|+$625
|Cruise Control w/ASLD
|+$325
|6 Speakers
|+$25
|110V/400W Power Outlet
|+$475
|Vinyl Front/Rear Floor Covering
|+$245
|AM/FM Stereo w/SYNC 3 and 4.0” Multi-Function Display
|+$280
|Seat Pack #9 - Dark Palazzo Gray Cloth Driver Seat
|-$160
|D-Pillar Assist Handles
|+$60
|Vinyl Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
|+$75
|AM/FM/HD Stereo w/SYNC 4 and 12.0” Multi-Function Display
|+$1,165
|Seat Pack #13 - Dark Palazzo Gray Vinyl Seats
|+$45
|Multi-Level Fixed Shelving
|+$1,925
|Window Only Bulkhead
|+$975
|AM/FM Stereo w/SYNC 4 and 12.0” Multi-Function Display
|+$910
|Seat Pack #15 - Ebony Cloth Heated Seats
|+$990
|Lockable Door w/Window Bulkhead
|+$1,350
|AM/FM/HD Stereo w/SYNC 4, 12.0” Multi-Function Display and Navigation
|+$1,780
|2 Additional Keys w/Remote Key Fobs
|+$75
|AM/FM Stereo w/SYNC 4, 12.0” Multi-Function Display and Connected Navigation
|+$930
|Upfitter Interface Module
|+$255
|Front Carpet
|+$35
|AM/FM/HD Stereo w/SYNC 4, 12.0” Multi-Function Display, Navigation and Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control
|+$2,050
|Heavy-Duty Cargo Flooring
|+$925
|Center Console w/Right-Side Shifter
|+$225
|Intelligent Access w/Push-Button Start
|+$370
|Seat Pack #30 - Ebony Cloth Seats
|+$650
|Full Rear Compartment Lighting
|+$75
|Seat Pack #11 - Ebony Cloth Seats
|+$115
|Cargo Tie-Down Hooks
|+$25
|Seat Pack #10 - Dark Palazzo Gray Cloth Seats
|+$115
|Passenger Side B-Pillar Assist Handle
|+$25
|Seat Pack #14 - Dark Palazzo Gray Cloth Heated Seats
|+$990
|All-Weather Floor Mats
|+$120
|Large Center Console
|+$195
|Heavy Duty Tray Style Front Floor Mats
|+$60
|Front Overhead Shelf
|+$75
|Front Carpeted Floor Mats
|+$30
|Trailer Brake Controller
|+$405
|Seat Pack #26 - Dark Palazzo Gray Vinyl Seats
|+$560
|High Capacity Front/Rear Air Conditioning and Heater
|+$860
|Vehicle Maintenance Monitor
|+$45
|12V Rear Powerpoint
|+$15
|Seat Pack #32 - Ebony Cloth Seats
|+$0
|Fixed Shelving - Driver Side Only
|+$1,125
|Fixed Shelving - Passenger Side Only
|+$800
|Auxiliary Fuse Box
|+$385
|Seat Pack #16 - Ebony Leather Heated Seats
|+$1,160
|Seat Pack #17 - Dark Palazzo Gray Cloth Swivel Seats
|+$1,385
|Radio Prep Package
|+$0
|VP- Keyless Entry Keypad
|+$95
|Orange Seat Belts (Fleet)
|+$45
|Exterior Options
|Chrome High-Intensity Discharge (HID) Headlamps w/LED Signature Surround
|+$455
|Front License Plate Bracket
|+$0
|16" Matte Black Alloy Wheels
|+$1,050
|Front Fog Lamps
|+$105
|16" Sparkle Silver Alloy Wheels
|+$1,050
|Black High-Intensity Discharge (HID) Headlamps
|+$455
|Full-Size Spare Tire & Wheel Delete
|-$125
|Privacy Glass
|+$500
|Privacy Glass
|+$225
|Power Running Board
|+$940
|High Strength Laminated Glass
|+$1,135
|Power Sliding Door
|+$995
|Wiper Activated Headlamps
|+$30
|Privacy Glass
|+$125
|Body Color Painted Front Bumper
|+$250
|Black Front Wheel Well Liners
|+$295
|Short Arm, Power Adjustable, Manual-Folding Heated Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals
|+$160
|Long Arm, Manual-Folding, Power Adjustable Exterior Mirrors
|+$65
|Fixed Rear Cargo Door Glass
|+$250
|Extended Length Running Boards
|+$655
|Running Board
|+$310
|Fixed Rear Cargo Door Glass w/Fixed Passenger-Side Door Glass
|+$425
|Modified Vehicle Wiring System and Kit
|+$75
|Tow/Haul Mode w/Trailer Wiring Provisions
|+$295
|50/50 Hinged Rear Doors
|+$75
|Long Arm, Power Adjustable, Manual-Folding Heated Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals
|+$220
|Fixed Windows All-Around
|+$625
|Exterior Mirror Delete (Fleet)
|+$0
|Rear Bumper Delete (Fleet)
|+$0
|Decal #3 (Fleet)
|+$775
|Rear Scuff Plate Kit
|+$150
|Heavy-Duty Rear Scuff Plate Kit
|+$350
|Decal #2 (Fleet)
|+$575
|Decal #1 (Fleet)
|+$425
