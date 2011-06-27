2022 Ford Transit Cargo Van 350 High Roof Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$43,195
|Engine Type
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Total Seating
|2
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|Fuel tank capacity
|25.0 gal.
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|0/0 mi.
|Engine
|Base engine size
|3.5 l
|Base engine type
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|Horsepower
|275 hp @ 6,250 rpm
|Torque
|260 lb-ft @ 4,000 rpm
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Valves
|24
|Towing & Hauling
|Max Towing Capacity
|6,800 lbs.
|Max Payload Capacity
|4,169 lbs.
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front head airbags
|yes
|lane departure warning accident avoidance system
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|Passenger airbag deactivation switch
|yes
|Packages
|Upfitter Package
|+$610
|Adventure Prep Package
|+$4,895
|Load Area Protection Package
|+$485
|Exterior Upgrade Package
|+$460
|Parcel Delivery Package
|+$135
|Auxiliary Heater Prep Package Without Rear Controls
|+$65
|Auxiliary Heater and A/C Prep Package Without Rear Controls
|+$100
|Heavy Duty Trailer Tow Package
|+$485
|Interior Upgrade Package
|+$1,435
|In-Car Entertainment
|4 total speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|USB with external media control
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|electric power steering
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|Single zone front air conditioning
|yes
|Power Feature
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|Upfitter Interface Module
|+$255
|VP- Keyless Entry Keypad
|+$95
|110V/400W Power Outlet
|+$475
|Seat Pack #32 - Dark Palazzo Gray Cloth Seats
|yes
|Seat Pack #17 - Dark Palazzo Gray Cloth Swivel Seats
|+$1,385
|Seat Pack #16 - Ebony Leather Heated Seats
|+$1,160
|Seat Pack #14 - Dark Palazzo Gray Cloth Heated Seats
|+$990
|Seat Pack #11 - Ebony Cloth Seats
|+$115
|Seat Pack #10 - Dark Palazzo Gray Cloth Seats
|+$115
|Intelligent Access w/Push-Button Start
|+$370
|Front Overhead Shelf
|+$75
|Seat Pack #9 - Dark Palazzo Gray Cloth Driver Seat
|+-$160
|6 Speakers
|+$25
|Vinyl Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
|+$75
|Vinyl Front/Rear Floor Covering
|+$245
|Heavy-Duty Cargo Flooring
|+$875
|Cruise Control w/ASLD
|+$325
|D-Pillar Assist Handles
|+$60
|Center Console w/Right-Side Shifter
|+$225
|Cargo Tie-Down Hooks
|+$25
|Passenger Side B-Pillar Assist Handle
|+$25
|Lockable Door w/Window Bulkhead
|+$1,295
|Large Center Console
|+$195
|Front Carpet
|+$35
|2 Additional Keys w/Remote Key Fobs
|+$75
|12V Rear Powerpoint
|+$15
|Foldable Shelving
|+$2,300
|VP - Heavy Duty Tray Style Front Floor Mats
|+$60
|Front Carpeted Floor Mats
|+$30
|AM/FM Stereo w/SYNC 4 and 12.0” Multi-Function Display
|+$930
|AM/FM/HD Stereo w/SYNC 4 and 12.0” Multi-Function Display
|+$1,165
|AM/FM/HD Stereo w/SYNC 4, 12.0” Multi-Function Display, Navigation and Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control
|+$2,050
|AM/FM Stereo w/SYNC 3 and 4.0” Multi-Function Display
|+$280
|AM/FM/HD Stereo w/SYNC 4, 12.0” Multi-Function Display and Navigation
|+$1,780
|Radio Prep Package
|yes
|Orange Seat Belts (Fleet)
|+$45
|Full Rear Compartment Lighting
|+$75
|Vehicle Maintenance Monitor
|+$45
|Auxiliary Fuse Box
|+$385
|Adaptive Cruise Control w/ASLD
|+$625
|Seat Pack #26 - Dark Palazzo Gray Vinyl Seats
|+$560
|Seat Pack #25 - Dark Palazzo Gray Vinyl Seats
|+$490
|Seat Pack #30 - Ebony Cloth Seats
|+$650
|Seat Pack #29 - Ebony Cloth Seats
|+$580
|Trailer Brake Controller
|+$405
|Seat Pack #13 - Dark Palazzo Gray Vinyl Seats
|+$45
|Seat Pack #15 - Ebony Cloth Heated Seats
|+$990
|High Capacity Front/Rear Air Conditioning and Heater
|+$860
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|4 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|vinyl
|yes
|Front head room
|56.6 in.
|Front hip room
|60.7 in.
|Front leg room
|41.3 in.
|Front shoulder room
|67.9 in.
|Exterior Options
|Modified Vehicle Wiring System and Kit
|+$75
|16" Black Steel Wheels w/Gloss Black Center Caps
|+$35
|16" Silver Aluminum Alloy Wheels
|+$395
|16" Black Aluminum Alloy Wheels
|+$525
|Privacy Glass
|+$125
|High Strength Laminated Glass
|+$1,135
|High-Intensity Discharge (HID) Headlamps
|+$455
|50/50 Hinged Rear Doors
|+$75
|Body Color Painted Front Bumper
|+$250
|Extended Length Running Boards
|+$655
|Rear Scuff Plate Kit
|+$150
|Heavy-Duty Rear Scuff Plate Kit
|+$325
|Rear Bumper Delete (Fleet)
|yes
|Power Running Board
|+$940
|Black Front Wheel Well Liners
|+$295
|Full-Size Spare Tire & Wheel Delete
|+-$125
|Power Sliding Door
|+$995
|Wiper Activated Headlamps
|+$30
|Front Fog Lamps
|+$105
|Long Arm, Power Adjustable, Manual-Folding Heated Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals
|+$220
|Decal #4 (Fleet)
|+$995
|16" Steel Wheels w/Full Silver Wheel Covers
|+$35
|Decal #3 (Fleet)
|+$695
|Decal #5 (Fleet)
|+$1,395
|Decal #1 (Fleet)
|+$350
|Exterior Mirror Delete (Fleet)
|yes
|16" Forged Aluminum Wheels
|+$695
|Decal #2 (Fleet)
|+$495
|16" White Steel Wheels w/Black Hubcaps (Fleet)
|+$35
|Front License Plate Bracket
|yes
|Fixed Rear Cargo Door Glass
|+$250
|Fixed Windows All-Around
|+$625
|Fixed Rear Cargo Door Glass w/Fixed Passenger-Side Door Glass
|+$425
|Running Board
|+$310
|Tow/Haul Mode w/Trailer Wiring Provisions
|+$295
|Short Arm, Power Adjustable, Manual-Folding Heated Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals
|+$160
|Long Arm, Manual-Folding, Power Adjustable Exterior Mirrors
|+$65
|Dimensions
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|404.3 cu.ft.
|Gross weight
|9,500 lbs.
|Height
|109.6 in.
|Length
|235.5 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|453.4 cu.ft.
|Maximum payload
|4,169 lbs.
|Maximum towing capacity
|6,800 lbs.
|Overall Width with Mirrors
|97.4 in.
|Overall Width without Mirrors
|81.3 in.
|Wheel base
|148.0 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|fullsize matching spare tire
|yes
|painted steel wheels
|yes
|partial wheel covers
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|16 in. wheels
|yes
|235/65R16 tires
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|Suspension
|front independent suspension
|yes
|Stabilizer bar stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
