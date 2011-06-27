Skip to main content
2022 Ford Transit Cargo Van 350 Low Roof Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Transit Cargo Van
Overview
Starting MSRP
$44,915
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Fuel tank capacity25.0 gal.
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Engine
Base engine size3.5 l
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Horsepower275 hp @ 6,250 rpm
Torque260 lb-ft @ 4,000 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves24
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity6,600 lbs.
Max Payload Capacity4,205 lbs.
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
Packages
Upfitter Package +$610
Adventure Prep Package +$4,895
Load Area Protection Package +$485
Parcel Delivery Package +$135
Auxiliary Heater Prep Package Without Rear Controls +$65
Auxiliary Heater and A/C Prep Package Without Rear Controls +$100
Heavy Duty Trailer Tow Package +$485
Interior Upgrade Package +$1,435
Exterior Upgrade Package +$460
In-Car Entertainment
4 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
electric power steeringyes
front cupholdersyes
front door pocketsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Single zone front air conditioningyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Upfitter Interface Module +$255
VP- Keyless Entry Keypad +$95
110V/400W Power Outlet +$475
Seat Pack #32 - Dark Palazzo Gray Cloth Seatsyes
Seat Pack #16 - Ebony Leather Heated Seats +$1,160
Seat Pack #14 - Dark Palazzo Gray Cloth Heated Seats +$990
Seat Pack #11 - Ebony Cloth Seats +$115
Seat Pack #10 - Dark Palazzo Gray Cloth Seats +$115
Intelligent Access w/Push-Button Start +$370
Seat Pack #9 - Dark Palazzo Gray Cloth Driver Seat +-$160
6 Speakers +$25
Vinyl Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrors +$75
Vinyl Front/Rear Floor Covering +$245
Heavy-Duty Cargo Flooring +$875
Cruise Control w/ASLD +$325
D-Pillar Assist Handles +$60
Cargo Tie-Down Hooks +$25
Large Center Console +$195
Front Carpet +$35
2 Additional Keys w/Remote Key Fobs +$75
Window Only Bulkhead +$825
Fixed Shelving - Driver Side Only +$925
12V Rear Powerpoint +$15
Fixed Shelving - Passenger Side Only +$650
VP - Heavy Duty Tray Style Front Floor Mats +$60
Front Carpeted Floor Mats +$30
AM/FM Stereo w/SYNC 4 and 12.0” Multi-Function Display +$930
AM/FM/HD Stereo w/SYNC 4 and 12.0” Multi-Function Display +$1,165
AM/FM/HD Stereo w/SYNC 4, 12.0” Multi-Function Display, Navigation and Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control +$2,050
AM/FM Stereo w/SYNC 3 and 4.0” Multi-Function Display +$280
AM/FM/HD Stereo w/SYNC 4, 12.0” Multi-Function Display and Navigation +$1,780
Orange Seat Belts (Fleet) +$45
Full Rear Compartment Lighting +$75
Vehicle Maintenance Monitor +$45
Auxiliary Fuse Box +$385
Adaptive Cruise Control w/ASLD +$625
Seat Pack #26 - Dark Palazzo Gray Vinyl Seats +$560
Seat Pack #25 - Dark Palazzo Gray Vinyl Seats +$490
Seat Pack #30 - Ebony Cloth Seats +$650
Seat Pack #29 - Ebony Cloth Seats +$580
Trailer Brake Controller +$405
Seat Pack #13 - Dark Palazzo Gray Vinyl Seats +$45
Seat Pack #15 - Ebony Cloth Heated Seats +$990
High Capacity Front/Rear Air Conditioning and Heater +$860
Instrumentation
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
bucket front seatsyes
vinylyes
Front head room40.8 in.
Front hip room60.7 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
Front shoulder room67.9 in.
Exterior Options
Modified Vehicle Wiring System and Kit +$75
16" Black Steel Wheels w/Gloss Black Center Caps +$35
Privacy Glass +$125
High-Intensity Discharge (HID) Headlamps +$455
50/50 Hinged Rear Doors +$75
Body Color Painted Front Bumper +$250
Extended Length Running Boards +$655
Rear Scuff Plate Kit +$150
Heavy-Duty Rear Scuff Plate Kit +$325
Rear Bumper Delete (Fleet)yes
Carbon Black Rear Bumperyes
Power Running Board +$940
Black Front Wheel Well Liners +$295
60/40 Hinged Passenger-Side Dooryes
Full-Size Spare Tire & Wheel Delete +-$125
Wiper Activated Headlamps +$30
Front Fog Lamps +$105
Long Arm, Power Adjustable, Manual-Folding Heated Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals +$220
Decal #4 (Fleet) +$995
Decal #3 (Fleet) +$695
Decal #5 (Fleet) +$1,395
Decal #1 (Fleet) +$350
Exterior Mirror Delete (Fleet)yes
16" Forged Aluminum Wheels +$695
Decal #2 (Fleet) +$495
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Fixed Rear Cargo Door Glass +$250
Fixed Windows All-Around +$625
Fixed Rear Cargo Door Glass w/Fixed Passenger-Side Door Glass +$425
Running Board +$310
Tow/Haul Mode w/Trailer Wiring Provisions +$295
Short Arm, Power Adjustable, Manual-Folding Heated Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals +$160
Long Arm, Manual-Folding, Power Adjustable Exterior Mirrors +$65
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place277.7 cu.ft.
Gross weight9,500 lbs.
Height82.9 in.
Length237.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity311.9 cu.ft.
Maximum payload4,205 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity6,600 lbs.
Overall Width with Mirrors97.4 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors81.3 in.
Wheel base148.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Avalanche Gray Metallic
  • Carbonized Gray Metallic
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Abyss Gray Metallic
  • Agate Black Metallic
  • Blue Jeans Metallic
  • Race Red
  • Oxford White
  • School Bus Yellow (Fleet)
Interior Colors
  • Dark Palazzo Gray/Ebony, vinyl
  • Dark Palazzo Gray, vinyl
  • Ebony, leather
  • Dark Palazzo Gray, cloth
  • Ebony, cloth
Tires & Wheels
fullsize matching spare tireyes
painted steel wheelsyes
partial wheel coversyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
16 in. wheelsyes
235/65R16 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
