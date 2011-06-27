2022 Ford Transit Cargo Van Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Transit Cargo Van
250 Low Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
N/A*
Total Cash Price
N/A
250 Low Roof 3dr Van AWD w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
N/A*
Total Cash Price
N/A
250 Low Roof 3dr Van w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
N/A*
Total Cash Price
N/A
150 Low Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
N/A*
Total Cash Price
N/A
350 Low Roof 3dr Van AWD w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
N/A*
Total Cash Price
N/A
350 High Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
N/A*
Total Cash Price
N/A
350 HD High Roof 3dr Ext Van AWD DRW w/148" WB, 9,950 lbs. GVWR (3.5L 6cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
N/A*
Total Cash Price
N/A
350 Medium Roof 3dr Van w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
N/A*
Total Cash Price
N/A
350 High Roof 3dr Van AWD w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
N/A*
Total Cash Price
N/A
350 High Roof 3dr Ext Van AWD w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
N/A*
Total Cash Price
N/A
250 Medium Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
N/A*
Total Cash Price
N/A
250 Medium Roof 3dr Van AWD w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
N/A*
Total Cash Price
N/A
350 Medium Roof 3dr Van AWD w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
N/A*
Total Cash Price
N/A
350 Medium Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
N/A*
Total Cash Price
N/A
350 Medium Roof 3dr Van AWD w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
N/A*
Total Cash Price
N/A
250 High Roof 3dr Ext Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
N/A*
Total Cash Price
N/A
350 HD High Roof 3dr Ext Van AWD DRW w/148" WB, 10,360 lbs. GVWR (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
True Cost to Own
N/A*
Total Cash Price
N/A
150 Medium Roof 3dr Van AWD w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
N/A*
Total Cash Price
N/A
150 Medium Roof 3dr Van w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
N/A*
Total Cash Price
N/A
150 Low Roof 3dr Van AWD w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
N/A*
Total Cash Price
N/A
350 Low Roof 3dr Van w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
N/A*
Total Cash Price
N/A
350 Low Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
N/A*
Total Cash Price
N/A
150 Low Roof 3dr Van AWD w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
N/A*
Total Cash Price
N/A
150 Low Roof 3dr Van w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
N/A*
Total Cash Price
N/A
350 HD High Roof 3dr Ext Van DRW w/148" WB, 11,000 lbs. GVWR (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
True Cost to Own
N/A*
Total Cash Price
N/A
350 HD High Roof 3dr Ext Van AWD DRW w/148" WB, 11,000 lbs. GVWR (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
True Cost to Own
N/A*
Total Cash Price
N/A
350 HD High Roof 3dr Ext Van DRW w/148" WB, 9,950 lbs. GVWR (3.5L 6cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
N/A*
Total Cash Price
N/A
250 High Roof 3dr Ext Van AWD w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
N/A*
Total Cash Price
N/A
350 High Roof 3dr Ext Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
N/A*
Total Cash Price
N/A
150 Medium Roof 3dr Van AWD w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
N/A*
Total Cash Price
N/A
150 Medium Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
N/A*
Total Cash Price
N/A
250 Medium Roof 3dr Van AWD w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
N/A*
Total Cash Price
N/A
250 High Roof 3dr Van AWD w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
N/A*
Total Cash Price
N/A
250 High Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
N/A*
Total Cash Price
N/A
350 Low Roof 3dr Van AWD w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
N/A*
Total Cash Price
N/A
250 Medium Roof 3dr Van w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
N/A*
Total Cash Price
N/A
350 HD High Roof 3dr Ext Van DRW w/148" WB, 10,360 lbs. GVWR (3.5L 6cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
N/A*
Total Cash Price
N/A
250 Low Roof 3dr Van AWD w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
N/A*
Total Cash Price
N/A
Data for 2022 Transit Cargo Van 250 Low Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) is not available.
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2022 Transit Cargo Van
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2022 Ford Transit Cargo Van in Virginia is:not available
Related 2022 Ford Transit Cargo Van info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2014
- Used Acura RDX 2010
- Used Lexus NX 300H
- Used Infiniti Q60 Convertible
- Used Mercedes-Benz R-Class 2008
- Used GMC Envoy 2008
- Used Hyundai Accent 2004
- Used Pontiac G6 1999
- Used Ram Promaster Cargo Van 2015
- Used Toyota RAV4 1996
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2022 Volvo XC40 Recharge
- Volvo S60 2022
- 2022 Niro
- 2021 M3
- 2023 BMW M3 News
- 2021 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid
- Audi A4 2021
- 2021 Discovery
- Mazda 3 2022
- 2022 Porsche Cayenne Coupe
Other models to consider
- 2022 Ford Transit Connect Passenger Wagon
- 2022 Ford F-150
- 2022 Ford Escape
- 2021 EcoSport
- 2021 Ford Mustang
- 2022 Ford F-450 Super Duty
- 2021 Ford Bronco
- Ford F-150 2021
- 2022 Explorer
- 2022 Ford Ranger
Other models
- Used Ford Mustang-Mach-E in Levittown, PA
- Used Infiniti M37 in Springfield, VA
- Used Land-Rover Discovery-Sport in Coatesville, PA
- Used Toyota Yaris-Ia in Fleming Island, FL
- Used Chevrolet Spark in Papillion, NE
- Used Chevrolet Silverado-3500 in Vacaville, CA
- Used Hyundai Elantra-Coupe in Pacoima, CA
- Used Lexus NX-200T in Tewksbury, MA
- Used Scion TC in Marlborough, MA
- Used Hyundai Elantra-Touring in Marina Del Rey, CA
- Used BMW X5 in Chesterfield, MO
- Used Hyundai Sonata-Hybrid in Sandusky, OH
- Used Nissan NV200 in Sicklerville, NJ
- Used Audi S7 in Lincoln Park, MI
- Used Mitsubishi Outlander-Phev in Medford, NY
- Used Hyundai Genesis-Coupe in Webster, NY
- Used Volvo XC60 in Pekin, IL
- Used Ferrari 488-Spider in Danville, CA
- Used Ram Dakota in Davison, MI
- Used Genesis G70 in Wilkes Barre, PA
- Used Jeep Wagoneer in Hinsdale, IL
- Used Chrysler Town-And-Country in Northport, AL
- Used Land-Rover Discovery in District Heights, MD
- Used Infiniti QX60 in Woburn, MA
- Used Cadillac CT5 in Stuart, FL
- Used Lexus LC-500 in Canton, MI
- Used Kia Stinger in Lawrenceburg, TN
- Used Mercedes-Benz Gls-Class in Hinesville, GA
- Used Bentley Bentayga in Glendora, CA
- Used Mini Cooper-Paceman in Middletown, DE