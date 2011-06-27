  1. Home
2021 Ford Transit Cargo Van 250 High Roof Specs & Features

More about the 2021 Transit Cargo Van
Overview
Starting MSRP
$40,545
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25.0 gal.
Engine
Torque262 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower275 hp @ 6500 rpm
Valves24
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
Packages
Smoker's Packageyes
Exterior Upgrade Packageyes
Load Area Protection Packageyes
Adventure Prep Packageyes
Heavy Duty Trailer Tow Packageyes
Auxiliary Heater and A/C Prep Package Without Rear Controlsyes
Interior Upgrade Packageyes
Upfitter Packageyes
Auxillary Heater Prep Package Without Rear Controlsyes
In-Car Entertainment
USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Single zone front air conditioningyes
front cupholdersyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Upfitter Interface Moduleyes
Seat Pack #16 - Ebony Leather Heated Seatsyes
Cruise Control w/ASLDyes
Seat Pack #10 - Dark Palazzo Gray Cloth Seats w/Curtain Airbagsyes
Center Console w/Right-Side Shifteryes
110V/400W Power Outletyes
Adaptive Cruise Control w/ASLDyes
12V Rear Powerpointyes
Seat Pack #14 - Dark Palazzo Gray Cloth Heated Seatsyes
Trailer Brake Controlleryes
2 Additional Keys w/Remote Key Fobsyes
Vinyl Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrorsyes
Orange Seat Belts (Fleet)yes
Radio Prep Packageyes
Seat Pack #9 - Dark Palazzo Gray Cloth Driver Seatyes
AM/FM/HD Stereo w/SYNC 3, 8.0” Colored Multi-Function Touch Screen and Navigationyes
Passenger Side B-Pillar Assist Handleyes
Lockable Door w/Window Bulkheadyes
Seat Pack #32 - Dark Palazzo Gray Cloth Seatsyes
AM/FM Stereo w/SYNC 3 and 4.0” Colored Multi-Function Touch Screenyes
Front Overhead Shelfyes
Full Rear Compartment Lightingyes
Seat Pack #11 - Ebony Cloth Seats w/Curtain Airbagsyes
Vinyl Front/Rear Floor Coveringyes
Auxiliary Fuse Boxyes
VP - Heavy Duty Tray Style Front Floor Matsyes
Large Center Consoleyes
VP- Keyless Entry Keypadyes
Vehicle Maintenance Monitoryes
Heavy-Duty Cargo Flooringyes
Cargo Tie-Down Hooksyes
Front Carpeted Floor Matsyes
Seat Pack #15 - Ebony Cloth Heated Seatsyes
AM/FM/HD Stereo w/SYNC 3 and 8.0” Colored Multi-Function Touch Screenyes
6 Speakersyes
Front Carpetyes
AM/FM/HD Stereo w/SYNC 3 and 4.0” Colored Multi-Function Touch Screenyes
AM/FM Stereo w/SYNC 3 and 8.0” Colored Multi-Function Touch Screenyes
Seat Pack #13 - Dark Palazzo Gray Vinyl Seatsyes
High Capacity Front/Rear Air Conditioning and Heateryes
Seat Pack #17 - Dark Palazzo Gray Cloth Swivel Seatsyes
Instrumentation
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seat Dimensions
Front head room56.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room67.9 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room60.7 in.
vinylyes
Exterior Options
Decal #4 (Fleet)yes
Heavy-Duty Rear Scuff Plate Kityes
Decal #5 (Fleet)yes
Decal #3 (Fleet)yes
Front Fog Lampsyes
Full-Size Spare Tire & Wheel Deleteyes
Rear Scuff Plate Kityes
16" Steel Wheels w/Full Silver Wheel Coversyes
Modified Vehicle Wiring System and Kityes
16" Forged Aluminum Wheelsyes
16" Black Steel Wheels w/Exposed Lug Nutsyes
Power Running Boardyes
Privacy Glassyes
16" Silver Aluminum Alloy Wheelsyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Running Boardyes
Power Sliding Dooryes
Short Arm, Power Adjustable Heated Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signalsyes
Wiper Activated Headlampsyes
Long Arm Non-Telescoping, Power Adjustable Exterior Mirrorsyes
Exterior Mirror Delete (Fleet)yes
Fixed Windows All-Aroundyes
Black Front Wheel Well Linersyes
Rear Bumper Deleteyes
High Strength Laminated Glassyes
Fixed Rear Cargo Door Glassyes
16" Black Aluminum Alloy Wheelsyes
Long Arm Non-Telescoping, Power Adjustable Heated Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signalsyes
50/50 Hinged Rear Doorsyes
Extended Length Running Boardsyes
Tow/Haul Mode w/Trailer Wiring Provisionsyes
Body Color Painted Front Bumperyes
16" White Steel Wheels w/Mini-Cap and Lug Nut Covers (Fleet)yes
Decal #2 (Fleet)yes
Fixed Rear Cargo Door Glass w/Fixed Passenger-Side Door Glassyes
Decal #1 (Fleet)yes
Dimensions
Maximum cargo capacity453.4 cu.ft.
Length235.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity6800 lbs.
Gross weight9070 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place404.3 cu.ft.
Height109.6 in.
Maximum payload3680 lbs.
Wheel base147.6 in.
Width81.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Race Red
  • Oxford White
  • Agate Black Metallic
  • Blue Jeans Metallic
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • School Bus Yellow (Fleet)
  • Abyss Gray Metallic
  • Avalanche Gray Metallic
  • Carbonized Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Dark Palazzo Grey, cloth
  • Ebony, leather
  • Dark Palazzo Grey, vinyl
  • Ebony, cloth
Tires & Wheels
painted steel wheelsyes
partial wheel coversyes
235/65R16 tiresyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
16 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
