2021 Ford Transit Cargo Van Deals, Incentives & Rebates
150 Medium Roof150 Medium Roof 3dr Van AWD w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A)
Cash Offers(7 available)Show details
- $2,500 Conquest for Retail or Lease - Expires 07/06/2021
- $750 Select Inventory for Retail - Expires 07/06/2021
- $1,000 Loyalty for Retail or Lease - Expires 07/06/2021
- $1,000 Customer Cash for Retail - Expires 07/06/2021
- $1,000 Conquest for Retail or Lease - Expires 07/06/2021
- $500 First Responder for Retail or Lease - Expires 01/03/2022
- $500 Military for Retail or Lease - Expires 01/03/2022
Conquest for Retail or LeaseRequirements and Restrictions:
GM Full-Size Van Competitive Conquest Bonus Cash (#30728). Offer available to current owners or lessees of competitive (non-Ford Motor Company) vehicles with valid proof of ownership. Trade-in not required. Take new retail delivery from dealer stock by 07/06/21. Residency restrictions apply. See dealer for qualifications and complete details.
- Customer $ Offer
- $2,500
- Start
- 04/01/2021
- End
- 07/06/2021
Select Inventory for RetailRequirements and Restrictions:
Select Inventory Retail Customer Cash (#13968). Eligible buyers may receive Select Inventory Retail Customer Cash on select new vehicles. Incentive may not be combined with Ford Credit Lease or Special APR financing. Take new retail delivery from dealer stock by 07/06/21. Residency restrictions apply. See dealer for qualifications and complete details.
- Customer $ Offer
- $750
- Start
- 04/01/2021
- End
- 07/06/2021
Loyalty for Retail or LeaseRequirements and Restrictions:
E-Series to Transit Owner Loyalty (#38144). Proof of ownership of 1995 model year or newer Ford Econoline vehicle required. Trade-in not required. Residency restrictions apply. Take new retail delivery from dealer stock by 07/06/21. See dealer for complete details and qualifications.
- Customer $ Offer
- $1,000
- Start
- 04/01/2021
- End
- 07/06/2021
Customer Cash for RetailRequirements and Restrictions:
Retail Customer Cash (#13936). Eligible buyers may receive Retail Customer Cash on select new vehicles. Incentive may not be combined with Ford Credit Lease or Special APR financing. Take new retail delivery from dealer stock by 07/06/21. Residency restrictions apply. See dealer for qualifications and complete details.
- Customer $ Offer
- $1,000
- Start
- 04/01/2021
- End
- 07/06/2021
Conquest for Retail or LeaseRequirements and Restrictions:
Competitive Conquest Bonus Cash (#30726). Offer available to current owners or lessees of competitive (non-Ford Motor Company) vehicles with valid proof of ownership. Trade-in not required. Take new retail delivery from dealer stock by 07/06/21. Residency restrictions apply. See dealer for qualifications and complete details.
- Customer $ Offer
- $1,000
- Start
- 04/01/2021
- End
- 07/06/2021
First Responder for Retail or LeaseRequirements and Restrictions:
2021 First Responder Bonus Cash (#37868). Eligible buyers who are serving their communities in an eligible job role (Police/Fire/EMT), may receive First Responder Bonus Cash on select vehicles. Proof of employment is required. Transferable within the household, proof of residency required. Take new retail delivery from dealer stock by 01/03/22. Residency restrictions apply. See dealer for qualifications and complete details.
- Customer $ Offer
- $500
- Start
- 01/05/2021
- End
- 01/03/2022
Military for Retail or LeaseRequirements and Restrictions:
2021 Military Appreciation Bonus Cash (#37864).
- Customer $ Offer
- $500
- Start
- 01/05/2021
- End
- 01/03/2022
Financing(2 available)Show details
- Special APR - Expires 07/06/2021
- Special APR - Expires 07/06/2021
Special APR
Special APR Month term Start End 0.9% 36 04/01/2021 07/06/2021 4.9% 72 04/01/2021 07/06/2021 2.9% 60 04/01/2021 07/06/2021 1.9% 48 04/01/2021 07/06/2021 5.9% 75 04/01/2021 07/06/2021
Special APRRequirements and Restrictions:
84 Month APR Financing (#21238). Not all buyers will qualify for Ford Credit limited-term financing. Must Finance through Ford Credit. Take new retail delivery from dealer stock by 07/06/21. See dealer for qualifications and complete details.
6.9% APR financing for 84 months at $15.04 per month, per $1,000 financed.
Special APR Month term Start End 6.9% 84 04/01/2021 07/06/2021
