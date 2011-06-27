  1. Home
2021 Ford Transit Cargo Van Deals, Incentives & Rebates

2021 Ford Transit Cargo Van

150 Medium Roof

150 Medium Roof 3dr Van AWD w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A)

  • Conquest for Retail or Lease

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    GM Full-Size Van Competitive Conquest Bonus Cash (#30728). Offer available to current owners or lessees of competitive (non-Ford Motor Company) vehicles with valid proof of ownership. Trade-in not required. Take new retail delivery from dealer stock by 07/06/21. Residency restrictions apply. See dealer for qualifications and complete details.

    Customer $ Offer
    $2,500
    Start
    04/01/2021
    End
    07/06/2021

    Select Inventory for Retail

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Select Inventory Retail Customer Cash (#13968). Eligible buyers may receive Select Inventory Retail Customer Cash on select new vehicles. Incentive may not be combined with Ford Credit Lease or Special APR financing. Take new retail delivery from dealer stock by 07/06/21. Residency restrictions apply. See dealer for qualifications and complete details.

    Customer $ Offer
    $750
    Start
    04/01/2021
    End
    07/06/2021

    Loyalty for Retail or Lease

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    E-Series to Transit Owner Loyalty (#38144). Proof of ownership of 1995 model year or newer Ford Econoline vehicle required. Trade-in not required. Residency restrictions apply. Take new retail delivery from dealer stock by 07/06/21. See dealer for complete details and qualifications.

    Customer $ Offer
    $1,000
    Start
    04/01/2021
    End
    07/06/2021

    Customer Cash for Retail

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Retail Customer Cash (#13936). Eligible buyers may receive Retail Customer Cash on select new vehicles. Incentive may not be combined with Ford Credit Lease or Special APR financing. Take new retail delivery from dealer stock by 07/06/21. Residency restrictions apply. See dealer for qualifications and complete details.

    Customer $ Offer
    $1,000
    Start
    04/01/2021
    End
    07/06/2021

    Conquest for Retail or Lease

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Competitive Conquest Bonus Cash (#30726). Offer available to current owners or lessees of competitive (non-Ford Motor Company) vehicles with valid proof of ownership. Trade-in not required. Take new retail delivery from dealer stock by 07/06/21. Residency restrictions apply. See dealer for qualifications and complete details.

    Customer $ Offer
    $1,000
    Start
    04/01/2021
    End
    07/06/2021

    First Responder for Retail or Lease

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    2021 First Responder Bonus Cash (#37868). Eligible buyers who are serving their communities in an eligible job role (Police/Fire/EMT), may receive First Responder Bonus Cash on select vehicles. Proof of employment is required. Transferable within the household, proof of residency required. Take new retail delivery from dealer stock by 01/03/22. Residency restrictions apply. See dealer for qualifications and complete details.

    Customer $ Offer
    $500
    Start
    01/05/2021
    End
    01/03/2022

    Military for Retail or Lease

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    2021 Military Appreciation Bonus Cash (#37864).

    Customer $ Offer
    $500
    Start
    01/05/2021
    End
    01/03/2022

  • Special APR

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    APR Financing (#21234). Not all buyers will qualify for Ford Credit limited-term financing. Must Finance through Ford Credit. Take new retail delivery from dealer stock by 07/06/21. See dealer for qualifications and complete details.

    0.9% APR financing for 36 months at $28.16 per month, per $1,000 financed. 1.9% APR financing for 48 months at $21.65 per month, per $1,000 financed. 2.9% APR financing for 60 months at $17.93 per month, per $1,000 financed. 4.9% APR financing for 72 months at $16.06 per month, per $1,000 financed. 5.9% APR financing for 75 months at $15.98 per month, per $1,000 financed.

    Special APRMonth termStartEnd
    0.9%3604/01/202107/06/2021
    4.9%7204/01/202107/06/2021
    2.9%6004/01/202107/06/2021
    1.9%4804/01/202107/06/2021
    5.9%7504/01/202107/06/2021

    Special APR

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    84 Month APR Financing (#21238). Not all buyers will qualify for Ford Credit limited-term financing. Must Finance through Ford Credit. Take new retail delivery from dealer stock by 07/06/21. See dealer for qualifications and complete details.

    6.9% APR financing for 84 months at $15.04 per month, per $1,000 financed.

    Special APRMonth termStartEnd
    6.9%8404/01/202107/06/2021
Customer Incentives and Rebate information is provided subject to the terms of our Visitor Agreement. See participating dealers for additional details. Dealer participation may vary.
