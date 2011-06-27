2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van 350 High Roof Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$47,200
|Engine Type
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Total Seating
|2
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$47,200
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Rear limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$47,200
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|0/0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|25.0 gal.
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$47,200
|Torque
|262 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.5 l
|Horsepower
|275 hp @ 6500 rpm
|Valves
|24
|Base engine type
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$47,200
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front head airbags
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|Passenger airbag deactivation switch
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|lane departure warning accident avoidance system
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$47,200
|Smoker's Package
|yes
|Exterior Upgrade Package
|yes
|Load Area Protection Package
|yes
|Heavy Duty Trailer Tow Package
|yes
|Auxiliary Heater and A/C Prep Package Without Rear Controls
|yes
|Interior Upgrade Package
|yes
|Upfitter Package
|yes
|Auxillary Heater Prep Package Without Rear Controls
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$47,200
|USB with external media control
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|4 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$47,200
|Air conditioning
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$47,200
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$47,200
|Upfitter Interface Module
|yes
|Audio Pack #20 - AM/FM/HD Stereo w/SYNC 3 and 4.0” Colored Multi-Function Touch Screen
|yes
|Cruise Control w/ASLD
|yes
|Seat Pack #16 - Ebony Leather Heated Seats
|yes
|Seat Pack #10 - Dark Palazzo Gray Cloth Seats w/Curtain Airbags
|yes
|110V/400W Power Outlet
|yes
|Adaptive Cruise Control w/ASLD
|yes
|12V Rear Powerpoint
|yes
|Trailer Brake Controller
|yes
|2 Additional Keys w/Remote Key Fobs
|yes
|Orange Seat Belts (Fleet)
|yes
|Vinyl Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
|yes
|Audio Pack #21 - AM/FM Stereo w/SYNC 3 and 8.0” Colored Multi-Function Touch Screen
|yes
|110V/150W Power Outlet
|yes
|Seat Pack #9 - Dark Palazzo Gray Cloth Driver Seat
|yes
|Lockable Door w/Window Bulkhead
|yes
|Audio Pack #28 - AM/FM/HD Stereo w/SYNC 3, 8.0” Colored Multi-Function Touch Screen and Navigation
|yes
|Vinyl Front/Rear Floor Covering
|yes
|Seat Pack #11 - Ebony Cloth Seats w/Curtain Airbags
|yes
|Auxiliary Fuse Box
|yes
|VP - Heavy Duty Tray Style Front Floor Mats
|yes
|Large Center Console
|yes
|VP- Keyless Entry Keypad
|yes
|Vehicle Maintenance Monitor
|yes
|Front Carpeted Floor Mats
|yes
|Audio Pack #22 - AM/FM/HD Stereo w/SYNC 3 and 8.0” Colored Multi-Function Touch Screen
|yes
|6 Speakers
|yes
|Audio Pack #19 - AM/FM Stereo w/SYNC 3 and 4.0” Colored Multi-Function Touch Screen
|yes
|Front Carpet
|yes
|High Capacity Front/Rear Air Conditioning and Heater
|yes
|Seat Pack #13 - Dark Palazzo Gray Vinyl Seats
|yes
|Seat Pack #17 - Dark Palazzo Gray Cloth Swivel Seats
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$47,200
|tachometer
|yes
|clock
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$47,200
|Front head room
|56.6 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|4 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|67.9 in.
|Front leg room
|41.3 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|Front hip room
|60.7 in.
|vinyl
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$47,200
|Heavy-Duty Rear Scuff Plate Kit
|yes
|Decal #4 (Fleet)
|yes
|Autolamp
|yes
|Decal #5 (Fleet)
|yes
|Decal #3 (Fleet)
|yes
|Front Fog Lamps
|yes
|Full-Size Spare Tire & Wheel Delete
|yes
|Rear Scuff Plate Kit
|yes
|Modified Vehicle Wiring System and Kit
|yes
|Power Running Board
|yes
|Privacy Glass
|yes
|Rear Window Defogger
|yes
|Front License Plate Bracket
|yes
|Power Sliding Door
|yes
|Running Board
|yes
|Short Arm, Power Adjustable Heated Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals
|yes
|Long Arm Non-Telescoping, Power Adjustable Exterior Mirrors
|yes
|Exterior Mirror Delete (Fleet)
|yes
|Fixed Windows All-Around
|yes
|Black Front Wheel Well Liners
|yes
|High Strength Laminated Glass
|yes
|Fixed Rear Cargo Door Glass
|yes
|Long Arm Non-Telescoping, Power Adjustable Heated Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals
|yes
|Extended Length Running Boards
|yes
|Tow/Haul Mode w/Trailer Wiring Provisions
|yes
|16" Heavy-Duty Forged Aluminum Wheels
|yes
|Decal #2 (Fleet)
|yes
|Decal #1 (Fleet)
|yes
|Fixed Rear Cargo Door Glass w/Fixed Passenger-Side Door Glass
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$47,200
|Maximum cargo capacity
|542.2 cu.ft.
|Length
|263.9 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|6100 lbs.
|Gross weight
|9500 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|487.2 cu.ft.
|Height
|107.7 in.
|Wheel base
|147.6 in.
|Width
|81.3 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$47,200
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$47,200
|painted steel wheels
|yes
|235/65R16 tires
|yes
|fullsize matching spare tire
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|16 in. wheels
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$47,200
|Stabilizer bar stabilizer bar
|yes
|front independent suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$47,200
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
