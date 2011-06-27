Used 2004 Ford Thunderbird Features & Specs
|Overview
See Thunderbird Inventory
Starting MSRP
$38,480
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed automatic
|5-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|V8
|Combined MPG
|18
|18
|Total Seating
|2
|2
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$38,480
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed automatic
|5-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$38,480
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|15/21 mpg
|15/21 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|270/378 mi.
|270/378 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|18 gal.
|18 gal.
|Combined MPG
|18
|18
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$38,480
|Torque
|286 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|286 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.9 l
|3.9 l
|Horsepower
|280 hp @ 6000 rpm
|280 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Turning circle
|35.9 ft.
|35.9 ft.
|Valves
|32
|32
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V8
|V8
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$38,480
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|yes
|Passenger airbag deactivation switch
|yes
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|yes
|Emergency interior trunk release
|yes
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$38,480
|8 total speakers
|yes
|yes
|element antenna
|yes
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|yes
|180-watt audio output
|yes
|yes
|2 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|yes
|radio data system
|yes
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$38,480
|remote trunk release
|yes
|yes
|leather trim on center console
|yes
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|alloy trim on dash
|yes
|yes
|alloy trim on doors
|yes
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|yes
|front reading lights
|yes
|yes
|speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|yes
|leather trim on shift knob
|yes
|yes
|trunk light
|yes
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$38,480
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|yes
|Power mirrors
|yes
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$38,480
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|yes
|clock
|yes
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$38,480
|bucket front seats
|yes
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|yes
|heated passenger seat
|yes
|no
|Front leg room
|42.7 in.
|42.7 in.
|Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|yes
|leather
|yes
|yes
|Front head room
|37.2 in.
|37.2 in.
|2 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|yes
|heated driver seat
|yes
|no
|Front shoulder room
|57.3 in.
|57.3 in.
|6 -way power driver seat
|yes
|yes
|Front hip room
|53.7 in.
|53.7 in.
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$38,480
|Front track
|60.5 in.
|60.5 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|8.5 cu.ft.
|8.5 cu.ft.
|Length
|186.3 in.
|186.3 in.
|Curb weight
|3780 lbs.
|3780 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|8.5 cu.ft.
|8.5 cu.ft.
|Height
|52.1 in.
|52.1 in.
|EPA interior volume
|52.6 cu.ft.
|52.6 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|107.2 in.
|107.2 in.
|Width
|72 in.
|72 in.
|Rear track
|60.2 in.
|60.2 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$38,480
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$38,480
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|yes
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|yes
|chrome alloy wheels
|yes
|no
|17 x 7.5 in. wheels
|yes
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|yes
|fullsize non-matching spare tire
|yes
|yes
|P235/50R V tires
|yes
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|no
|yes
Sponsored cars related to the Thunderbird
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$38,480
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|yes
|short and long arm rear suspension
|yes
|yes
|short and long arm front suspension
|yes
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$38,480
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Related Used 2004 Ford Thunderbird info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Subaru Impreza 2008
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2007
- Used Acura ILX 2016
- Used Subaru WRX 2013
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2008
- Used BMW i3 2017
- Used Certified Pre Owned Honda
- Used Volkswagen Beetle 2012
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2012
- Used Nissan Kicks 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2022 Ford F-150 News
- Jaguar E-PACE 2019
- BMW 8 Series 2019
- 2021 EcoSport
- Ram 1500 Classic 2020
- 2019 Alfa Romeo Giulia
- 2021 Porsche 718 Cayman News
- 2019 GLE-Class
- 2020 Bentley Mulsanne
- Nissan Titan 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Ford F-250 Super Duty
- 2020 Ford Shelby GT500
- Ford Transit Passenger Van 2020
- 2019 Taurus
- 2020 Ranger
- 2019 Ford EcoSport
- Ford F-250 Super Duty 2019
- Ford F-450 Super Duty 2020
- 2019 Mustang
- 2020 Edge