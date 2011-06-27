  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Thunderbird
  4. Used 2004 Ford Thunderbird
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2004 Ford Thunderbird Features & Specs

More about the 2004 Thunderbird
Overview
Starting MSRP
$38,480
See Thunderbird Inventory
Starting MSRP
$37,435
See Thunderbird Inventory
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission5-speed automatic5-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV8V8
Combined MPG1818
Total Seating22
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$38,480
Starting MSRP
$37,435
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$38,480
Starting MSRP
$37,435
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/21 mpg15/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)270/378 mi.270/378 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18 gal.18 gal.
Combined MPG1818
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$38,480
Starting MSRP
$37,435
Torque286 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm286 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.9 l3.9 l
Horsepower280 hp @ 6000 rpm280 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle35.9 ft.35.9 ft.
Valves3232
Base engine typeGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8V8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$38,480
Starting MSRP
$37,435
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyes
traction controlyesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$38,480
Starting MSRP
$37,435
8 total speakersyesyes
element antennayesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesyes
180-watt audio outputyesyes
2 subwoofer(s)yesyes
radio data systemyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$38,480
Starting MSRP
$37,435
remote trunk releaseyesyes
leather trim on center consoleyesyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyes
alloy trim on dashyesyes
alloy trim on doorsyesyes
cruise controlyesyes
front cupholdersyesyes
leather steering wheelyesyes
Climate controlyesyes
front reading lightsyesyes
speed-proportional power steeringyesyes
retained accessory poweryesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesyes
front door pocketsyesyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyesyes
leather trim on shift knobyesyes
trunk lightyesyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$38,480
Starting MSRP
$37,435
1 one-touch power windowsyesyes
Power mirrorsyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$38,480
Starting MSRP
$37,435
low fuel level warningyesyes
clockyesyes
trip computeryesyes
tachometeryesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$38,480
Starting MSRP
$37,435
bucket front seatsyesyes
height adjustable passenger seatyesyes
heated passenger seatyesno
Front leg room42.7 in.42.7 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyesyes
leatheryesyes
Front head room37.2 in.37.2 in.
2 -way power passenger seatyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyes
heated driver seatyesno
Front shoulder room57.3 in.57.3 in.
6 -way power driver seatyesyes
Front hip room53.7 in.53.7 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$38,480
Starting MSRP
$37,435
Front track60.5 in.60.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacity8.5 cu.ft.8.5 cu.ft.
Length186.3 in.186.3 in.
Curb weight3780 lbs.3780 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place8.5 cu.ft.8.5 cu.ft.
Height52.1 in.52.1 in.
EPA interior volume52.6 cu.ft.52.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base107.2 in.107.2 in.
Width72 in.72 in.
Rear track60.2 in.60.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$38,480
Starting MSRP
$37,435
Exterior Colors
  • Platinum Silver
  • Merlot
  • Evening Black
  • Torch Red
  • Light Ice Blue Metallic
  • Vintage Mint Green
  • Platinum Silver
  • Merlot
  • Vintage Mint Green
  • Evening Black
  • Torch Red
  • Light Ice Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Performance White
  • Black Ink
  • Light Sand
  • Torch Red
  • Black Ink
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$38,480
Starting MSRP
$37,435
inside mounted spare tireyesyes
Steel spare wheelyesyes
chrome alloy wheelsyesno
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyesyes
All season tiresyesyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyesyes
P235/50R V tiresyesyes
painted alloy wheelsnoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$38,480
Starting MSRP
$37,435
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyes
short and long arm rear suspensionyesyes
short and long arm front suspensionyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$38,480
Starting MSRP
$37,435
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Thunderbird InventorySee Thunderbird Inventory

Related Used 2004 Ford Thunderbird info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles