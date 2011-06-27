  1. Home
Used 2002 Ford Thunderbird Premium Features & Specs

More about the 2002 Thunderbird
Overview
Starting MSRP
$36,140
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG17
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$36,140
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$36,140
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)270/396 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$36,140
Torque267 lb-ft @ 4300 rpm
Base engine size3.9 l
Horsepower252 hp @ 6100 rpm
Turning circle37.5 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$36,140
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$36,140
8 total speakersyes
180-watt audio outputyes
AM/FM in dash-CD stereoyes
element antennayes
Multi-CD located in dashyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$36,140
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
retained accessory poweryes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$36,140
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$36,140
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$36,140
Front head room37.2 in.
bucket front seatsyes
2 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room57.3 in.
Front leg room43.7 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room53.7 in.
leatheryes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$36,140
Front track60.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacity8.5 cu.ft.
Length186.3 in.
Curb weight3775 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place8.5 cu.ft.
Height52.1 in.
Wheel base107.2 in.
Width72 in.
Rear track60.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$36,140
Exterior Colors
  • Evening Black
  • Whisper White
  • Torch Red Clearcoat
  • Inspiration Yellow
  • Thunderbird Blue
Interior Colors
  • Midnight Black
  • Inspiration Yellow
  • Thunderbird Blue
  • Torch Red
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$36,140
Steel spare wheelyes
chrome alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P235/50R V tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$36,140
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$36,140
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
