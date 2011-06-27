Used 1997 Ford Thunderbird Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)288.0/432.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque215 lb-ft @ 2750 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower145 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle36.6 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.1 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.
Front hip room55.6 in.
Front shoulder room59.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.5 in.
Rear hip Room56.6 in.
Rear leg room35.8 in.
Rear shoulder room58.9 in.
Measurements
Length200.3 in.
Curb weight3561 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.1 cu.ft.
Height52.5 in.
Wheel base113.0 in.
Width72.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Vermillion
  • Pacific Green Pearl Metallic
  • Midnight Red Pearl Metallic
  • Toreador Red Metallic
  • Laser Red Metallic Tint
  • Performance White
  • Vermont Green
  • Vermillion Red
  • Ultra White
  • Bright Amber Pearl
  • Royal Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Performance White Metallic
  • Thistle
  • Light Denim Blue Metallic
  • Medium Willow Pearl Metallic
  • Ivory
  • Boysenberry Pearl Metallic
  • Royal Plum Pearl Metallic
  • Light Saddle Metallic
  • Light Prairie Tan Metallic
  • Light Pine Green Pearl Metallic
  • Ebony Satin Metallic
  • Desert Violet
  • Dark Tourmaline Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Toreador Red Pearl Metallic
  • Aztec Gold Metallic
  • Arctic Green Metallic
  • Aquamarine Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Alpine Green Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Wedgewood Pearl Metallic
  • Black
