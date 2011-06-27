  1. Home
Used 1995 Ford Thunderbird SC Features & Specs

More about the 1995 Thunderbird
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)288.0/432.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque330 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower230 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle36.6 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.1 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.
Front hip room55.6 in.
Front shoulder room59.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.5 in.
Rear hip Room56.6 in.
Rear leg room35.8 in.
Rear shoulder room58.9 in.
Measurements
Length200.3 in.
Curb weight3536 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.1 cu.ft.
Height53.0 in.
Wheel base113.0 in.
Width72.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Venetian Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Teal Metallic
  • Royal Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Light Evergreen Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Performance White Metallic
  • Graphite Nightmist Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Silver Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Red Nightmist Pearl Metallic
  • Pumice Pearl Metallic
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Performance White
