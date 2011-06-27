Used 1995 Ford Thunderbird Coupe Consumer Reviews

Great handling V8 mnourse1 , 08/04/2012 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I stole this car at $850, charged the a/c and put in an upgardede soundsystem, it goes like a rocket..has a few small rust issue, but that is ohio.. The car runs like a scalded rabbit, tranny shift strong and tight. I think the last owner put a shift kit in it,, Cupholders are NOt very convenient.. Report Abuse

1995 Thunderbird LX 4.6 Tom Francis , 07/17/2010 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Just bought the car (07-12-2010) Was garaged looks almost mint, 64,000 miles runs and looks great. An elderly lady owned it, $2,300 The Kelly Blue Book and NADA do not due this car justice. And yeah, the cup holders are in the wrong place. Report Abuse

Love my Bird! ladymelan81 , 01/12/2014 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I love my bird, I bought it off my dad and he's had it since it was new. We scored the rare factory Venetian Blue Pearl color so it changes from purple to blue in the sun light. People stop and stare at her she's so pretty! Very fast, she can get up to 100 mph without trying. This car likes to fly, speeding tickets may be an issue. Report Abuse

Superbirdie drdr05 , 11/30/2009 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I love to drive and this car is like what a mustang should be. My baby gets 20-21 city and 29-34 highway depending on how fast I drive. I've did two mods ram/cold air intake and 2 3" pipes which can be straight piped at the mufflers. I race now and then but manly is my everyday driver. No major problems just a water pump and a MAF. 13.2 @ 94mph in 1/4. Not bad for a Ford that has 155000 miles. Awesome car!!!!!! Report Abuse