Used 1995 Ford Thunderbird Coupe Consumer Reviews

mnourse1, 08/04/2012
I stole this car at $850, charged the a/c and put in an upgardede soundsystem, it goes like a rocket..has a few small rust issue, but that is ohio.. The car runs like a scalded rabbit, tranny shift strong and tight. I think the last owner put a shift kit in it,, Cupholders are NOt very convenient..

1995 Thunderbird LX 4.6

Tom Francis, 07/17/2010
Just bought the car (07-12-2010) Was garaged looks almost mint, 64,000 miles runs and looks great. An elderly lady owned it, $2,300 The Kelly Blue Book and NADA do not due this car justice. And yeah, the cup holders are in the wrong place.

Love my Bird!

ladymelan81, 01/12/2014
I love my bird, I bought it off my dad and he's had it since it was new. We scored the rare factory Venetian Blue Pearl color so it changes from purple to blue in the sun light. People stop and stare at her she's so pretty! Very fast, she can get up to 100 mph without trying. This car likes to fly, speeding tickets may be an issue.

Superbirdie

drdr05, 11/30/2009
I love to drive and this car is like what a mustang should be. My baby gets 20-21 city and 29-34 highway depending on how fast I drive. I've did two mods ram/cold air intake and 2 3" pipes which can be straight piped at the mufflers. I race now and then but manly is my everyday driver. No major problems just a water pump and a MAF. 13.2 @ 94mph in 1/4. Not bad for a Ford that has 155000 miles. Awesome car!!!!!!

love my bird

Bob L, 08/25/2005
I've owned an '84, '90, and this '95 bird. I liked them all, but I love this one. A wonderful combination of power (4.6 L V8) and luxury combined with reliability and just flat out fun to drive. Have wood trim on dash, nice with tan leather. Have gold trim with chrome wheels, pacific dark green, and it's a beauty even being 10 years old. Still get comments on it.This car drives like it's brand new, and still love to drive it. Have 90,000 miles on it and it has been very reliable. I use Mobile 1 oil, I want to keep this car for a long time. I don't think I could buy a car new today for under $40,000 that would compare.

