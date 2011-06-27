  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Thunderbird
  4. Used 1994 Ford Thunderbird
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1994 Ford Thunderbird Features & Specs

More about the 1994 Thunderbird
Overview
See Thunderbird Inventory
See Thunderbird Inventory
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV6V6
Combined MPG1919
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/24 mpg17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)288.0/432.0 mi.306.0/432.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.18.0 gal.
Combined MPG1919
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque330 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm215 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine typeGasGas
Base engine size3.8 l3.8 l
Horsepower230 hp @ 4400 rpm140 hp @ 3800 rpm
CylindersV6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.1 in.38.1 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.42.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.5 in.37.5 in.
Rear leg room35.8 in.35.8 in.
Measurements
Length200.3 in.200.3 in.
Curb weight3570 lbs.3570 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.1 cu.ft.15.1 cu.ft.
Height52.5 in.52.5 in.
Wheel base113.0 in.113.0 in.
Width72.7 in.72.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Crimson Clearcoat
  • Moonlight Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • White Opalescent Clearcoat
  • Teal Clearcoat Metallic
  • Opal Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Vibrant White
  • Teal Clearcoat Metallic
  • Moonlight Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Electric Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Light Evergreen Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Champagne Clearcoat Metallic
  • Indigo Clearcoat Metallic
  • White Opalescent Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Vibrant White
  • Opal Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Deep Emerald Green Clearcoat Metallic
See Thunderbird InventorySee Thunderbird Inventory

Related Used 1994 Ford Thunderbird info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles