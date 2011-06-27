Used 1993 Ford Thunderbird LX Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)306.0/432.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque215 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower140 hp @ 3800 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.1 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.
Measurements
Height52.5 in.
Wheel base113.0 in.
Length198.7 in.
Width72.7 in.
Curb weight3575 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Mocha Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Clear Crystal Blue Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Ultra Red
  • Oxford White
  • Silver Metallic
  • Midnight Opal Metallic
  • Medium Aubergine Pearl Metallic
  • Cayman Pearl Metallic
  • Sunrise Red Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Teal Metallic
  • Twilight Blue Pearl Metallic
