  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Thunderbird
  4. Used 1993 Ford Thunderbird
  5. Used 1993 Ford Thunderbird SC
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1993 Ford Thunderbird SC Consumer Reviews

More about the 1993 Thunderbird
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
2 reviews
Write a review
See all Thunderbirds for sale
List Price Estimate
$1,313 - $3,055
Used Thunderbird for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

1993 Thunderbird Supercoupe 41000Miles

DigitalChaos, 04/03/2002
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Recently purchased this car from a private party with 41000 miles. It was garage kept and stored winters up until this year. It is in excellent condition, and everything works as new. Loaded except for leather seats and power moonroof. Supercharger produces full boost, and because 3.8L SC engine does not use aluminum heads like the None SC 3.8, they have not and will not blow. The car's performance & comfort is amazing, & for something this old, it is truly a modern feeling car.

Report Abuse

So much fun - I have 2

forcfed, 11/23/2003
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Great car! Very fun to drive, but a little pricy to fix if you cant work on it yourself. I suggest joining a local club (like SCCoIA.org) and take advantage of group discounts and owner knowledge base.

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Thunderbirds for sale

Related Used 1993 Ford Thunderbird SC info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles