Used 1993 Ford Thunderbird SC Consumer Reviews

DigitalChaos , 04/03/2002

Recently purchased this car from a private party with 41000 miles. It was garage kept and stored winters up until this year. It is in excellent condition, and everything works as new. Loaded except for leather seats and power moonroof. Supercharger produces full boost, and because 3.8L SC engine does not use aluminum heads like the None SC 3.8, they have not and will not blow. The car's performance & comfort is amazing, & for something this old, it is truly a modern feeling car.