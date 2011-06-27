  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Thunderbird
  4. Used 1993 Ford Thunderbird
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1993 Ford Thunderbird Features & Specs

More about the 1993 Thunderbird
Overview
See Thunderbird Inventory
See Thunderbird Inventory
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV6V6
Combined MPG2018
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg15/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)306.0/432.0 mi.270.0/396.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.18.0 gal.
Combined MPG2018
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque215 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm315 lb-ft @ 2600 rpm
Base engine typeGasGas
Base engine size3.8 l3.8 l
Horsepower140 hp @ 3800 rpm210 hp @ 4000 rpm
CylindersV6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.1 in.38.1 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.42.5 in.
Measurements
Height52.5 in.53.0 in.
Wheel base113.0 in.113.0 in.
Length198.7 in.198.7 in.
Width72.7 in.72.7 in.
Curb weight3575 lbs.3575 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Mocha Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Clear Crystal Blue Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Ultra Red
  • Oxford White
  • Silver Metallic
  • Midnight Opal Metallic
  • Medium Aubergine Pearl Metallic
  • Cayman Pearl Metallic
  • Sunrise Red Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Teal Metallic
  • Twilight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Ultra Red
  • Midnight Opal Metallic
  • Medium Aubergine Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Teal Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Sunrise Red Pearl Metallic
  • Mocha Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Cayman Pearl Metallic
  • Clear Crystal Blue Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Twilight Blue Pearl Metallic
See Thunderbird InventorySee Thunderbird Inventory

Related Used 1993 Ford Thunderbird info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles