Used 1992 Ford Thunderbird Base Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)324.0/450.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque215 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower140 hp @ 3800 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.1 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.
Measurements
Length198.7 in.
Curb weight3514 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.2 cu.ft.
Height52.7 in.
Wheel base113.0 in.
Width72.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright Red
  • Twilight Blue Metallic
  • Crystal Blue Frost Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Dark Plum Metallic
  • Black
  • Electric Red Metallic
  • Mocha Frost Metallic
  • Cayman Green Metallic
  • Opal Gray Metallic
